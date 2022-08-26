ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
Hot 104.7

Why Did This Favorite Sioux Falls Café Close & Then Reopen?

Breakfast is good all day every day. Unfortunately and fortunately, one local Sioux Falls establishment was on the verge of stopping its delicious breakfast, lunch, or brunch until further notice. That's no longer the case!. Over the weekend, he All Day Café made a new, exciting announcement that they will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
beckersasc.com

South Dakota physicians open vascular clinic

Four Sioux Falls, S.D., physicians opened a private vascular clinic, local outlet KELO reported Aug. 26. Patrick Kelly, MD; Angelo Santos, MD; Gregory Nissen, MD; and Benjamin Jorgensen, MD, share ownership and perform procedures at Dakota Vascular. They also perform surgeries at Avera Health and Sanford Health hospitals, the report said. Both systems are based in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
kbhbradio.com

Authorities in Sioux Falls apprehend 15-year-old being sought by RC Police

RAPID CITY, SD
Daily Beast

Kristi Noem Bails on Campaign Stop Over Abortion Questions

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—A campaign stop for Gov. Kristi Noem went off the rails on Tuesday after two women confronted her about the state’s extreme ban on almost all abortions. Within minutes of touching down for an appearance at a virtual golf facility in Sioux Falls, the top...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

O’G hopes to find resolution to keep student in school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The administration of Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools says in a statement that administrators at the high school “would welcome further dialogue with the parents” of a student set to leave the school following a dispute concerning hair length. You can read the statement sent to KELOLAND News on Tuesday night: O’Gorman […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Update on 41st St. construction in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On 41st Street west of Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls, traffic is still down to one lane, though clear progress has been made throughout the construction season as new lanes have and continue to be laid. All the work being done is in preparation...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Overnight shooting; Man arrested for groping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A 52-year-old man has been released from jail – after being accused of inappropriately touching a student in the Augustana University commons.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
247Sports

Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota

How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
MANHATTAN, KS
dakotanewsnow.com

Inflation & rising costs force Avera to reduce staff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rising costs and inflation are impacting everyone these days, including healthcare organizations. Avera Health said Tuesday it will be restructuring its workforce. It says staff reductions will take place in non-clinical areas. “We are resizing our organization with an even greater focus on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Multiple stolen vehicles in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in two South Dakota cities have been busy with reports of stolen cars and trucks. In a matter of hours, thieves got away with several vehicles in Aberdeen. Thieves got away with at least 13 vehicles and a trailer in the Sioux Falls...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man accused of groping Augie student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is expected to be released from jail tonight – less than 24 hours after being accused of inappropriately touching a student at Augustana University. Aaron Gruenewald is charged with sexual contact without consent. He appeared in court for the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Name released in fatal McCook County crash

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of the person killed in an August 25 motorcycle crash. DPS says that 66-year-old Terry DeNeui of Rushmore, Minnesota, was thrown from his motorcycle after crossing the center line of Interstate 90 in a construction zone and colliding with an east-bound Nissan Sentra.
MCCOOK COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFPD: One person hurt in overnight shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police were called to a shooting Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened at a residence and the shooting was accidental. It happened around 9:30 last night in southeast Sioux Falls. Police say one man was showing another man a hand gun when it went off, hitting the other man in the leg. Police say he is expected to be ok.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

