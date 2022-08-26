Read full article on original website
Hometown Happenings: South Dakota Opening Apple Picking Weekend
One of the most popular fall activities to participate in is apple picking! This is usually a huge tradition for families. The Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg is one prominent apple picking spot that promises to provide a great weekend outing. Every week, KXRB radio features one event happening in...
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
Why Did This Favorite Sioux Falls Café Close & Then Reopen?
Breakfast is good all day every day. Unfortunately and fortunately, one local Sioux Falls establishment was on the verge of stopping its delicious breakfast, lunch, or brunch until further notice. That's no longer the case!. Over the weekend, he All Day Café made a new, exciting announcement that they will...
beckersasc.com
South Dakota physicians open vascular clinic
Four Sioux Falls, S.D., physicians opened a private vascular clinic, local outlet KELO reported Aug. 26. Patrick Kelly, MD; Angelo Santos, MD; Gregory Nissen, MD; and Benjamin Jorgensen, MD, share ownership and perform procedures at Dakota Vascular. They also perform surgeries at Avera Health and Sanford Health hospitals, the report said. Both systems are based in Sioux Falls.
Student leaving instead of cutting hair as Sioux Falls high school defends dress code
The parents of an O'Gorman High School freshman student say he will be leaving the school after he was told he had to cut his hair. His family says their son Braxton Schafer, who is Black and has locs that reach his shoulders, doesn't want to cut them.
kbhbradio.com
Authorities in Sioux Falls apprehend 15-year-old being sought by RC Police
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City police say a 15-year-old who was a person of interest in an August double-homicide has been located in Sioux Falls. According to a social media post from the RCPD, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody Tuesday and they expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the double-homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
Daily Beast
Kristi Noem Bails on Campaign Stop Over Abortion Questions
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—A campaign stop for Gov. Kristi Noem went off the rails on Tuesday after two women confronted her about the state’s extreme ban on almost all abortions. Within minutes of touching down for an appearance at a virtual golf facility in Sioux Falls, the top...
Four Block Lane Closure Coming to Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls
Traffic will be moving a lot slower on one of Sioux Falls' busiest streets for the next month. The City of Sioux Falls says that beginning Wednesday (August 31), the outside southbound lane of South Minnesota Avenue will be closed between 33rd Street and 37th Street to allow crews to complete sidewalk improvements.
hubcityradio.com
Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith comments on pay raises for correctional officers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem approved immediate raises for correctional officers, from twenty dollars an hour to twenty-three dollars and as much as twenty eight dollars an hour. That was to plug the growing number of vacancies. Democratic Governor candidate Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls says it’s...
O’G hopes to find resolution to keep student in school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The administration of Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools says in a statement that administrators at the high school “would welcome further dialogue with the parents” of a student set to leave the school following a dispute concerning hair length. You can read the statement sent to KELOLAND News on Tuesday night: O’Gorman […]
KELOLAND TV
Update on 41st St. construction in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On 41st Street west of Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls, traffic is still down to one lane, though clear progress has been made throughout the construction season as new lanes have and continue to be laid. All the work being done is in preparation...
KELOLAND TV
Overnight shooting; Man arrested for groping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A 52-year-old man has been released from jail – after being accused of inappropriately touching a student in the Augustana University commons.
Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota
How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
dakotanewsnow.com
Inflation & rising costs force Avera to reduce staff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rising costs and inflation are impacting everyone these days, including healthcare organizations. Avera Health said Tuesday it will be restructuring its workforce. It says staff reductions will take place in non-clinical areas. “We are resizing our organization with an even greater focus on...
BET
South Dakota Catholic School Demands Black Student Cut Off His Locs To Comply With Dress Code
A South Dakota Catholic school demanded that a Black student cut off his locs because of the dress code. But unwilling to comply, the 14-year-old freshman will leave the school after this semester. According to The Argus Leader, on Aug. 26, Braxton Schafer told his parents that administrators at O’Gorman...
KELOLAND TV
Multiple stolen vehicles in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in two South Dakota cities have been busy with reports of stolen cars and trucks. In a matter of hours, thieves got away with several vehicles in Aberdeen. Thieves got away with at least 13 vehicles and a trailer in the Sioux Falls...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man accused of groping Augie student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is expected to be released from jail tonight – less than 24 hours after being accused of inappropriately touching a student at Augustana University. Aaron Gruenewald is charged with sexual contact without consent. He appeared in court for the...
KELOLAND TV
Name released in fatal McCook County crash
HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of the person killed in an August 25 motorcycle crash. DPS says that 66-year-old Terry DeNeui of Rushmore, Minnesota, was thrown from his motorcycle after crossing the center line of Interstate 90 in a construction zone and colliding with an east-bound Nissan Sentra.
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: One person hurt in overnight shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police were called to a shooting Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened at a residence and the shooting was accidental. It happened around 9:30 last night in southeast Sioux Falls. Police say one man was showing another man a hand gun when it went off, hitting the other man in the leg. Police say he is expected to be ok.
