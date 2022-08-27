ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Clarence Hill: 5 notable things from Dallas Cowboys’ preseason win over Seahawks

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9DR4_0hXJrwbH00

The preseason is finally over for the Dallas Cowboys.

They accomplished their goal of not putting quarterback Dak Prescott or any of their starters in harms way with no snaps in any of the three games.

They would like to say the same about the final practice of training camp when they lost left tackle Tyron Smith until December with a torn hamstring two days before Friday’s 27-26 victory against the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason finale.

With 13 days left before the Sept. 11 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys don’t know who will protect Prescott’s blindside.

That decision will be made in the coming days.

They did come closer to make some roster decisions with the win overt the Seahawks.

What is known is the Cowboys are trending toward being a turnover machine again behind coordinator Dan Quinn.

The Cowboy forced an NFL-high 34 turnovers in 2021, including a league-leading 26 interceptions.

They got five Friday night against Seattle, including a fumble recovery by linebacker Storey Jackson and an interception by safety Juanyeh Thomas in the final two minutes.

The Cowboys recorded three interceptions against Seattle quarterback Drew Lock, who is competing against Geno Smith for the starting job.

Interceptions by cornerback Nahshon Wright and safety Markquese Bell were turned into touchdowns as the Cowboys rallied from deficits of 13-3 and 20-10 to tie game at 20-20 heading into the fourth quarter.

And fourth quarterback Ben DiNucci put the Cowboys in the lead with a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Peyton Hendershot with 4:07 to go.

Coach Mike McCarthy won his second consecutive preseason game since taking over as Cowboys coach in 2020 after losing his first five.

The pandemic canceled the preseason in 2020. The team as 0-4 last year and opened 2022 0-1 before winning their final two.

Clarence Hill’s 5 things from the Dallas Cowboys 27-26 preseason victory against the Seattle Seahawks:

Did Will Grier didn’t do enough?

One of the biggest storylines Friday night was the backup quarterback job behind starter Dak Prescott.

Cooper Rush, who won a game in place of Prescott last season, is the incumbent and started all three preseason games.

Rush is more a game manager but he did little to impress in the preseason. He completed 12-of-20 passes for 84 yards and an interception against Denver. He was 3-of-6 for 32 yards against the Chargers. And he was 2-of-5 for 20 yards against the Seattle.

Grier missed the Broncos game with a hamstring injury. He was 6-of-10 passing for 98 yards against the Chargers, while displaying a lot of grit and moxie that has impressed the Cowboys since the start of camp.

But the Seattle game was his big night as he played the bulk of three quarters.

Grier was hampered by a struggling offensive line. But thanks to three interceptions on defense, he kept the Cowboys in the game. He didn’t turn the ball over.

And while his final stat line was not impressive — he completed 12 of 22 passes for 88 yards. Ben Dinucci tossed touchdown passes of 1 and 8 yards to Simi Fehoko and Brandon Smith, who had a highlight-real, toe tapper in the right side of the end zone.

Was it enough to unseat Rush, who has proven himself in a regular season game?

Sam Williams flashes potential

Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams came close in the first two preseason games. But he got a sack against the Seahawks when he beat t first-round pick offensive tackle Charles Cross.

Williams knows Cross well from their days in the SEC. Williams, who played at Ole Miss, had success against Cross, who played at rival Mississippi State. It was just like old times on Friday night for Williams, who is being counted to help replace the departed Randy Gregory as a pass rusher.

Williams also has several pressures in the game as he showed off his 4.46-second speed in the 40-yard dash.

Like Gregory, Williams must will control his aggressiveness. He suffered his second roughing the passer penalty of the preseason with a late hit on Drew Lock in the third quarter. He also had unnecessary penalty in the fourth quarter.

DeRon Bland and the cornerback decisions

The Cowboys have some tough roster decisions in the secondary but one doesn’t involve rookie cornerback DeRon Bland, a fifth-round pick from Fresno State. Bland is always around the ball and has been the most impressive cornerback in training behind starters Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis.

Bland had two pass deflections against the Seahawks, including one in the end zone to break up a touchdowns. Bland’s play could have second-year cornerbacks Nahshon Wright and Kelvin Joseph on the bubble.

Joseph left the Seattle game with a concussion the first quarter. Wright had a pass interference penalty but also had an interception that led to a touchdown in the second quarter.

Tough decisions at running back

That the Cowboys kept Rico Dowdle on the sideline for Friday’s preseason finale against the Seahawks tells you they know what they have in the third-year running back. He would have made to the team as the third running back behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard last year if not for a terrible hip injury in the preseason.

Dowdle has been similarly impressive in his return in 2022.

However, so has undrafted free agents Malik Davis and Aaron Shampklin. Davis had led the Cowboys in rushing in the preseason and had 15 carries for 44 yards last night. There is no way he makes it to the practice squad. Do the Cowboys keep four running backs on roster or choose Davis or Dowdle?

Shampklin led the Cowboys with 13 carries for 54 yards but left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Did Brett Maher win kicker job?

When the Cowboys cut Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday, leaving Brett Maher as only kicker on the team heading into Friday’s final game against the Seahawks, it was always understood that the decision at kicker was not final.

The team will still look at outside options and Maher would need a strong performance against the Seahawks to keep job.

He held up his end of the bargain with several strong kickoffs, no missed extra points and going blank for 2 for 3 on field goals. He made it from 35 and 28 yards out.

He was short and wide left on a 61-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys' Replacement For Tyron Smith

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating blow to their offensive line last week, as Tyron Smith went down with an avulsion fracture. While on 105.3 The Fan this week, Jerry Jones revealed who'll replace the All-Pro offensive tackle. Jones said it's "safe to say" rookie Tyler Smith will be the...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 bold predictions for Seahawks 2022 season

It may be a rough year for a team that has usually been in playoff contention lately. What could the Seattle Seahawks be in store for in 2022?. Head coach Pete Carroll has enjoyed a pretty good run in the Pacific Northwest dating back to his hiring by the franchise in 2010. After beginning his career with the Seattle Seahawks with back-to-back 7-9 showings – the first resulting in a playoff appearance – the team rattled off nine consecutive winning seasons from 2012-20 – reaching the postseason eight times.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Washington Football
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
City
Seattle, WA
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Will Grier
Person
Dak Prescott
CBS Sports

Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey 2022: How to buy new home, away gear after Seattle Seahawks trade

The Denver Broncos made a major splash this offseason by bringing in veteran quarterback Russell Wilson. After 10 years in Seattle, Wilson will now take the reins of an offense that averaged just 19.7 points per game last season. A nine-time Pro Bowler, Wilson's 104 wins through his first 10 seasons trail only Peyton Manning's 105 for the most ever by a quarterback. Wilson will try to duplicate the success Manning had in Denver and lead the Broncos to their first Super Bowl title since 2016. Wilson and the Broncos will open the 2022 NFL season with a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. You can buy the latest Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Markquese Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
11K+
Followers
577
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy