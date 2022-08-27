ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Covina, CA

Smash-and-grab robbers strike Plaza West Covina jewelry store

By additional reporting by Sam Bader, Cameron Kiszla
 5 days ago

A jewelry store was ransacked during a smash-and-grab robbery at Plaza West Covina Friday night.

The robbery was reported at about 7:30 p.m., when three men wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks came into the jewelry store armed with hammers, according to Sgt. Matt Nelson of the West Covina Police Department.

Video posted to the Citizen app shows police tape around Kevin Jewelers, as well as security and police personnel.

Smashed glass display cases can also be seen near the store’s entrance to the mall.

The men escaped with an unknown amount of jewelry.

Windsong
5d ago

Well they had to have known that was coming. Why don't you put replica jewelry in the cases and keep the good stuff locked up?

