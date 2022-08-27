ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Raising Cane’s set for grand opening of Pineville location

PINEVILLE, La. - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to celebrate the opening of its first Pineville location!. Located at 2995 Cottingham Expwy., Pineville’s first Raising Cane’s will be one of the anchors in an up-and-coming shopping center. The new restaurant will host a grand opening celebration on Sept. 7, starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. featuring Mayor Rich Dupree and members of the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce.
NSU preparing for season opener against University of Montana

Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria. Gov. John Bel Edwards was in Alexandria on Aug. 31 for a major broadband announcement about the millions headed to the state to address internet woes. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago.
Smart Medicine: Introducing New Infusion Center

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Spencer Gauthreaux, a pharmacy manager at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, discusses the hospital’s new infusion center. Copyright 2022 CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. All rights reserved.
Longleaf Hospital observes International Overdose Awareness Day

Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria. Gov. John Bel Edwards was in Alexandria on Aug. 31 for a major broadband announcement about the millions headed to the state to address internet woes.
LDWF to offer dove lease fields in DeRidder and Colfax on Sept. 3

(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax for the opening day of dove hunting season on Saturday, Sept. 3, along with several LDWF Wildlife Management Area dove fields. Hunters may access permits for the lease field hunts through the...
Smart Medicine: Margaret Earle - Cancer Survivor

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Margaret Earle, a cancer survivor, shares her story about receiving care from the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Cancer Center. Copyright 2022 CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. All rights reserved.
Pistol, marijuana found in vehicle on Pineville High School campus

Three students were involved with the vehicle in question. RPSB said the dogs also found a small amount of marijuana on another student as well. Four students total were involved in RPSO’S cooperative visit, and appropriate disciplinary action of the students was taken based on the Rapides Parish School Board Policy. All appropriate parties and family members have been notified of today’s incidents.
NSU prepares for first trip to Montana since 2004

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Week 1 for the Northwestern State Demons will certainly present some new challenges as the team will travel to Montana to face the Grizzlies for the first time since the 2004 FCS Playoffs. Despite it being the first game of the season, Demons Head Coach Brad...
Cypress Arrow whistleblower speaks out

The Alexandria City Council district maps have been redrawn due to a decline in population over the last 10 years and a shift in population in each district. If approved, this could affect who you vote for come election time. Trial for Brandon Francisco allowed to move forward after La....
New Alexandria City Council district maps drawn

We speak with an attorney who says his client was one of many Cypress Arrow employees that helped aid in the investigation of the facility over alleged dog abuse. Trial for Brandon Francisco allowed to move forward after La. Supreme Court decision. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Louisiana Supreme...
Vote for your Week 1 MedExpress Game of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Friday night lights will be shining bright for Week 1 of the high school football season. With many local games taking place Friday, Sept. 2, the KALB Sports Team needs your help to determine where we will be for the MedExpress Week 1 Game of the Week. Vote at the poll below. The winner will be announced Thursday, Sept. 1.
Cenla high school coaches prepare for week one, discuss upcoming matchups

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Holy Savior Menard, nine Central Louisiana high school football coaches participated in the week one Cenla Presser. Each coach talked about the excitement of the 2022 season and their upcoming matchups. Coach Bachman - ASH. Coach McLaughlin - Buckeye. Coach Coleman - Peabody. Coach Charles...
Attorney for Cypress Arrow whistleblower explains motivation for leaking viral videos

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Earlier this month, videos surfaced that depicted dogs being allegedly abused at Cypress Arrow K9 Academy in Lena by owner Tina Frey and her daughter Victoria Brimer. Those videos went viral on social media and on August 18, Frey and Brimer turned themselves in to authorities, both facing two felony counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals.
LENA, LA

