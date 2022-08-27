Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
New additions to FoCo’s Eagle’s Beak Park spotlight history, nature, inclusivityJustine LookenottBall Ground, GA
Games2Watch: North Cobb-Buford, Branch-Stephens, Dawson-NHall could all be classics
Last week, we hit the nail on the head for our Games2Watch selections. Habersham Central outscored White County 14-0 in the four quarter to pull away for the win, 42-28. At City Park, Gainesville struggled through the first half, trailing 7-3 before Julius Columbus blocked a Mountain View field goal attempt, and Zyrion Harrison picked up and returned it for a 76-yard score before the first half. The score gave the Red Elephants the momentum going into halftime en route to a 30-7 win and start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2009.
Softball: Lady Falcons move into 1st-place tie in 8-5A; Buford rallies to knock off Mill Creek
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Flowery Branch moved into a tie for first place in Region 8-5A with a thrilling 2-1 win over Loganville on Wednesday at the Hog Mountain Sports Complex. The Lady Falcons (8-4, 4-1 Region 8-5A) came into the game trailing Loganville (7-3, 4-1 Region 8-5A) by...
Football: Gainesville's Niblett looking for improvement despite 2-0 start
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Josh Niblett is one cool customer. He also appears to be one tough cookie to satisfy. But that is probably exactly what the Gainesville higher-ups were hoping for when they lured the ultra-successful coach from Hoover, Ala., one of the nation’s most successful high school programs, to take over the struggling Red Elephants back in December.
Football: Buford, Jefferson, Chestatee, White County headline radio lineup
Week 2 was filled with interesting contests and saw six area teams begin the season 2-0. Buford, Flowery Branch, Gainesville, Lanier Christian, Lumpkin County and Rabun County all moved to 2-0 on the season with big wins on Friday. Top-ranked Buford steamrolled Mallard Creek, NC; Gainesville started slow but ended...
Gaining the Edge: Towns County's Seth Gillis leads Indians to Week 2 win
HIAWASSEE, Ga. — Seth Gillis is already putting up some big numbers for Towns County. The senior two-way specialist rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns, caught four passes for 31 yards and had 16 tackles in the Indians' 23-0 win over Lake Oconee Academy. Gillis' performance earned him...
Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash. Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.
WATCH: Stetson Bennett, "The Mailman" Delivers Literally
A Stetson Bennett commercial has been going around social media.
College football: Smart, Bulldogs preview Oregon game
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart and several players spoke to the media on Monday. “Thanks for joining us. Excited to get game week going, game week prep. Camp kind of came to end last week for us. I thought we had a really good football camp in terms of physicality, practice, and during the heat. I am really pleased with how hard our guys have worked and strained. It's not easy to be a football player in the fall because you don't get to do much but practice every day for three and four hours in the heat and school is not here, people aren't on campus, and all that has changed now. I am pleased with what our guys have done up to this point. We're certainly not completely ready for Oregon. We shouldn't be. We have other things to do to get ready. We've got a lot of situational football to get ready for. I'm pleased with where we are, and it's time to lock in and finish up the prep we got started last week. Probably a little bit Wednesday, a little bit Thursday, and then all in Friday, Saturday, Sunday off, and then getting back to the grind for the players. We know we got a really good program. Mario Cristobal is a good friend of mine and he's done a great job recruiting players to Oregon, and Dan has taken those guys, and watching what they did in the spring game, and knowing the intensity and the organization and the leadership that Dan has, they're going to be a hell of a team. They've got a lot of good football players on their team. With that, I'll open it up.”
Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
McCoy wins LLM race, Fanello takes title at Lavonia
David McCoy added to his 2022 win total on Friday night at Georgia’s Lavonia Speedway, but it was hometown hero Vince Fanello who took home the season long prize. McCoy, from Franklin, North Carolina, held off Brandon Haley to score the Limited Late Model win by about six car lengths at the 3/8-mile clay raceway.
Jody Sparks scores Sharp Mini Late Model win at Toccoa
Jody Sparks bested a field of 19 competitors to carry home the Sharp Mini Late Model Series victory at Georgia’s historic Toccoa Raceway on Saturday night. Sparks, who hails from Brooklet, Georgia, beat out Dustin Snider for the in the event for the 5/8-scale, 600CC motorcycle engine powered racers on the 3/8-mile clay raceway.
Buford "Goose" Brock
Buford "Goose" Brock, age 76, of Baldwin, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 following a sudden illness. Mr. Brock was born on September 7, 1945 in Banks County, Georgia to the late Alvin Pete and Ila Mae Brock. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Carolyn Brock; and brother, Clarence Phillip "Phil" Brock.
Samuel Adam Power
Samuel Adam Power, 62, of Cumming, GA passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at his residence. He was raised by his grandparents, the late Grady and Emma Power. He was the owner of Power Performance Automotive in Cumming, GA for over 20 years, and has been a mechanic and corvette specialist for over 40 years. He was a Multi Championship Crew Chief for SCCA Club Racing. He enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, Nascar, and deer hunting.
No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes
ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
Vivian LaVerne Poole Cash
Mrs. Vivian LaVerne Poole Cash, age 81 of Toccoa passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. A daughter of the late Oscar Allen Poole and Sallie Crapps Poole, she was born July 13, 1941 in Stephens County, Georgia having lived her early childhood in Alma, Georgia but most of her adult life in Stephens County. She was an undergraduate of Berry College and Piedmont College and obtained her Masters Degree from the University of Georgia. She was retired from the Stephens County School System as a first grade teacher with 37 years of service. She was a member of Toccoa Creek Baptist Church where she served in many capacities, teaching Sunday School and Discipleship Training, Sunbeam and Girls in Action Leader, a member of the WMU serving as the mission project coordinator for many years and serving on the Hope for the Hungry Food Ministry. Vacation Bible School was one of her favorites as she loved sharing Jesus with all the children. She loved her family and was known as “Mimi” to her grandchildren.
Arrie Mae Reece Wiley
Arrie Mae Reece Wiley, 84 of Gainesville died Wednesday August 31, 2022. Mrs. Wiley and her late husband, Johnnie, were co-founders of J&J Foods. A celebration of life service will be held Friday September 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakewood Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church after the memorial service. A private family interment will be held at Hillside Gardens.
Ronald Eugene Grigsby
Ronald Eugene Grigsby, 63, of Dawsonville, GA passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Harriman, TN to the late Denver and Joyce Grigsby. He was a member of Local Church Forsyth, Cumming, GA. He had a love for coaching football, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Allie Walls Wilson
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Allie Walls Wilson, age 92 of Pendergrass, Georgia who entered rest Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Mrs. Wilson was the daughter of the late Oscar Lee Walls and the late Maggie Brown Walls, was a member of Montgomery Baptist Church and was retired from Southern Bell. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wilson is preceded by her husband, William T. Wilson, two sons, Walter William Wilson and Dennis Michael Wilson, grandson, Lonnie Wilson, great grandchild, Laura Dale. Sisters, Doris Herrington, Lucille Reeves and brothers, Manuel and Jim Walls.
The Hall County School District creates a new partnership with UGA
A new program in Hall County will let high school students who are interested in agriculture take college classes at the University of Georgia (UGA). The Hall County School District announced on Monday a new partnership with UGA that will let rising seniors get college credits. Students can apply to participate in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences-Ivester Rising Scholars Program (CAES-IRSP), which will allow students to take UGA courses through the Howard E. Ivester Early College.
