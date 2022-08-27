ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart and several players spoke to the media on Monday. “Thanks for joining us. Excited to get game week going, game week prep. Camp kind of came to end last week for us. I thought we had a really good football camp in terms of physicality, practice, and during the heat. I am really pleased with how hard our guys have worked and strained. It's not easy to be a football player in the fall because you don't get to do much but practice every day for three and four hours in the heat and school is not here, people aren't on campus, and all that has changed now. I am pleased with what our guys have done up to this point. We're certainly not completely ready for Oregon. We shouldn't be. We have other things to do to get ready. We've got a lot of situational football to get ready for. I'm pleased with where we are, and it's time to lock in and finish up the prep we got started last week. Probably a little bit Wednesday, a little bit Thursday, and then all in Friday, Saturday, Sunday off, and then getting back to the grind for the players. We know we got a really good program. Mario Cristobal is a good friend of mine and he's done a great job recruiting players to Oregon, and Dan has taken those guys, and watching what they did in the spring game, and knowing the intensity and the organization and the leadership that Dan has, they're going to be a hell of a team. They've got a lot of good football players on their team. With that, I'll open it up.”

