Interest rate hikes will continue ‘until the job is done,’ says Powell: Here’s where the Fed will hit you the hardest and what you can do about it

CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
What the Fed Chair's warning about economic 'pain' means for Americans
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s straight talk that Americans need to brace for “pain” may mean a slowdown in hiring & higher interest rates. CNN’s Allison Morrow breaks down his comments with “Nightcap” host Jon Sarlin. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
