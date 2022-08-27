Just as they did in last season’s inaugural 2A Section 1 boys’ soccer tournament, the Trigg County Wildcats and Webster County Trojans met in Monday’s opener in Cadiz. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the outcome was also the same after the Trojans scored the lone goal in the second half to win 2-1 and move into Thursday’s semifinal at Calloway County.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO