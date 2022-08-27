Read full article on original website
Hayden Engler of CFS Medalist in Caldwell Tri-Match (w/PHOTOS)
Hayden Engler of Christian Fellowship School was medalist in a three-team match at Princeton Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon. Engler, a senior, shot a 1-over-par 37 on holes 1 and 11-18 in the Caldwell County home match. Marshall County took the team competition with a 171 — one shot better...
VIDEO – Nichols Discusses 15-Save Night
Caldwell County goalkeeper Corbin Nichols recorded 15 saves Monday night, helping his Tigers earn a 2-2 draw against Calloway County. YSE caught up with Nichols after his big game in Princeton.
Trigg Wins Sixth Straight With Late Outburst
Trigg County hadn’t played against much adversity since an opening game loss to Caldwell County but on Tuesday, they saw plenty. Crittenden County had the Lady Wildcats down 1-0 midway through the second half despite getting outshot by Trigg. Maggie Wolfe got Trigg on the board with a long...
Lady Lyons Blast Webster County to Even Record
The Lyon County girls’ soccer team claimed its third win in four matches on Tuesday, evening its record at 5-5 with an 8-1 victory over visiting Webster County. Sophomore Alice Smith banged in four goals to take her season total to 23, and Anna White and Kyndal Hubbard each found the back of the net twice.
Lady Storm ‘Thunder’ Past Hopkinsville in Straight Sets
It was a ‘stormy’ night on the volleyball court for the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers Tuesday. Hoptown went on the road to Mortons Gap and dropped a straight-set decision to the Hopkins Central Lady Storm. Hopkins Central got things rolling by taking the opening set 25-18. The Lady Storm...
Lady Rebels Blank Russellville in District Tilt (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels have now won two of their last three matches. Led by a pair of scores from senior Madison Henderson, the Lady Rebels blanked Russellville 3-0 Tuesday evening in Elkton in a key 13th District contest. Henderson scored at the 09:00 mark of the opening...
University Heights Picks Up Sweep at Christian County
There was no letdown for the University Heights Academy Lady Blazers Monday night. Just two days after winning their first 2nd Region All A title since 2018, the Lady Blazers hit the court at Christian County and came away with a straight-set sweep. The Lady Blazers opened the night fast,...
Max’s Moment – Caldwell Takes Match Point Against Christian County
After giving up the first set to Christian County, Caldwell County came back to defeat the Lady Colonels 3-1 Tuesday night in Princeton. The Lady Tigers picked up a 21-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17 triumph. See match point in this Max’s Moment.
Cate Blane Ties for 17th Place at Trigg Invitational
Hopkinsville High’s Cate Blane finished tied for 17th place Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational played at Boots Randolph Golf Course. After a slow start on the front nine that saw her come in with a 46, Blane settled down at the turn and came in with a 3-over-par 38 on the back nine for a round of 84.
Caldwell Suffers 2nd Loss, Bows to Henderson 4-1 (w/PHOTOS)
Three goals in the first 16 minutes enabled Henderson County to deal the Caldwell County Lady Tigers just their second loss of the season Tuesday. The Lady Colonels (4-4-1) led 3-0 at halftime on the way to a 4-1 victory at Butler Stadium. Caldwell, now 5-2-1, broke up Henderson’s shutout...
Trojans Slip Past Trigg Boys in 2A Section 1 Tourney (w/PHOTOS)
Just as they did in last season’s inaugural 2A Section 1 boys’ soccer tournament, the Trigg County Wildcats and Webster County Trojans met in Monday’s opener in Cadiz. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the outcome was also the same after the Trojans scored the lone goal in the second half to win 2-1 and move into Thursday’s semifinal at Calloway County.
Caldwell Regroups After First Set to Beat Christian 3-1
Christian County came from behind to take the first set, but Caldwell County returned the favor in the second set. The Lady Tigers rode the momentum of that second set win to claim a 3-1 triumph, topping the Lady Colonels 21-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17 in action at the Caldwell County Middle School gym.
Lacy, Ezell Continue to Improve Game for Lady Colonels
Christian County’s fledgling girls’ golf program continues to make strides with two golfers taking to the course Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational played at Boots Randolph Golf Course. Both Claire Lacy and Aly Ezell improved seven shots after the turn in completing their 18-hole rounds. Lacy shot...
Falco Tops Hoptown Scorecard at Trigg Invitational
Joey Falco topped the Hopkinsville High golfers Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational at Boots Randolph Golf Course. Falco shot a 10-over par 81 to finish in a tie for 15th place. Henderson County’s Josh Thompson won the event with a 2-under-par 69. Andrew Riggs shot a round of...
Lubas Takes 5th Place for Falcons at Murray Meet
The Fort Campbell cross-country team traveled to Murray over the weekend to compete in the Murray Tiger Meet 2022. The Falcons were able to snag a Top 5 finish in the event. The Falcons ended up with 120 points, which placed them in fifth place. Graves County took 1st place with 41 points, while Calloway County was second with 52.
Lady Falcons Prevail 2-1 For Rare Win Over Hoptown
For the first time in five seasons and only the fourth time in over two decades, the Fort Campbell girls’ soccer team knocked off 8th-District foe Hopkinsville 2-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Falcons last topped the Lady Tigers in 2017, sixteen seasons after two wins in 2001, including a...
Caldwell Golfers Score Top-10 Finish at Boots
Caldwell County brought home a top-10 finish Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational at Boots Randolph Golf Course. Austin Crick’s round of 81 was good for 15th place, while Collin Whittington added an 83 that resulted in a tie for 20th place. Henderson County’s Josh Thompson won the event...
Rebels Take 3rd in Wildcat Invitational
The Todd County Central golf team had its best invitational performance of the season over the weekend. Playing in the Wildcat Shootout, hosted by Franklin-Simpson High School, the Rebels came in with a team score of 308, which was good enough to put them in third place for the tournament.
Meg Lubas’ 4th Place Leads Lady Falcons at Murray Meet
The Fort Campbell Lady Falcons cross country team just missed a first-place finish in Murray over the weekend as they competed in the Murray Tiger Meet 2022. The Lady Falcons took second place in the team portion of the meet. The Lady Falcons ended up with 45 points. Grave County...
Former Colonel Buchanan Sets New Miller Golf Course Record
When Murray State’s John Buchanan teed off Sunday in an important team qualifying round for the Racers’ men’s team, his approach was the usual shot-by-shot and hole-by-hole focus. Players call it ‘staying in the moment’. However, this time Buchanan’s round was a historic one that...
