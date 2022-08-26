Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Dolly Llama dessert shop sets Sept. 10 grand opening
The Dolly Llama, a dessert shop featuring waffles and ice cream, will hold its Ponte Vedra Beach grand opening Sept. 10. The shop, in Tournament Plaza at 830 Florida A1A N., No. 16, will open at 2 p.m. with the first 100 guests receiving a Dolly Llama T-shirt and other items, the company announced in a news release.
News4Jax.com
Family Fun: Free or affordable Jacksonville family activities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Does it feel like you blinked and summer is just about over? Blame it on high gas prices, chaos with the airlines, or expensive hotel rooms, but a lot of us didn’t get that “summer vacation” we dreamed about. But before the longer days slip away, Consumer Reports says it’s not too late to make some lasting memories on a budget.
News4Jax.com
Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
SPOTLIGHT: Labor Day weekend full of events
Jacksonville, Fl — The third will (hopefully) be the charm for Rod Stewart, who kicks off Labor Day Weekend with his long-awaited performance at Daily’s Place. Stewart was set to perform on August 25, 2020, then August 17, 2021. Both times were rescheduled due to COVID-19. Thursday, Sept....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjct.org
Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week
Hip-Hop $uicideboy$ – Thursday, September 1. New Orleans hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ perform at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville with Maxo Kream, Ski Mask the Slump God and Snot on Thursday. Tickets | Map. Bluegrass. Serene Green – Friday, September 2. Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Jacksonville
Compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Jacksonville, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Jacksonville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Florida Department of Health After School Meal Program locations
Jacksonville — The Afterschool Meals Program, a subcomponent of Florida’s Child Care Food Program is designed primarily to provide nutritious snacks and/or meals to children in participating afterschool programs. Snacks and/or meals will be available at no separate charge to children attending the sites listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
News4Jax.com
Chomp: Napier says Gators looking forward to challenge of playing ‘formidable opponent’ in Utah
This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. Florida football officially returns this week, with only five more days until the first Gators game of the season. Who else is ready?!. 🐊 Gators excited about game week. Coach Billy Napier held a news conference Monday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jacksonville Daily Record
Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace closed
Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville is closed. The theater is in review for demolition to make way for BJ’s Wholesale Club. On Aug. 27, the theater’s exterior lights were on but the now playing posters were removed. The theater is no longer listed on the Regal website.
Oakleaf daycare sued for negligence, toddler ‘repeatedly injured’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An Oakleaf daycare is at the center of a lawsuit filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a local mother and her one-year-old daughter. The lawsuit, filed Monday, claims Kid City USA -- Oakleaf was negligent, and their lack of care left the toddler with a busted lip, black eye, and concussion.
Photos: Clay County deputies rescue goats off Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several goats escaped their enclosure Tuesday. We suppose you could call them baaaaad to the bone. Some Clay County deputies helped wrangle the goats on the side of Blanding Boulevard and were able to bring them to safety. "Thank you for the speedy response guys," writes...
First Coast News
Putnam County neighbors resort to trapping stray dogs themselves
HAWTHORNE, Fla. — Every morning, when Susan Jones goes to let her dogs out, she scans her yard to make sure a stray dog hasn't wandered onto her property. "It's a nice woodsy area," said Jones. "It's not highly populated. People think they can just come out here and get rid of something they don't want."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jacksonville high school musician playing his way to the national stage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's one of the highest honors for a high school musician. Jacksonville's Maurice Chakour was one of just 20 high schoolers from around the country to be selected to play in the National Youth Jazz Orchestra in New York City. Maurice Chakour has been playing the...
Jacksonville, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Providence School football team will have a game with Providence School on August 30, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Teenage sisters in Ponte Vedra run their own dance studio
NOCATEE, Fla. — Ponte Vedra competitive dancers, Reilly and Madison Hughes opened their very own dance studio last fall, 'Level-Up Dance'. “We started in November with just teaching a couple of classes, a tumbling class and a jazz class," Reilly said. “All of a sudden our classes just started...
exoticspotter.com
Bentley Flying Spur | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
I saw this sweet Flying Spur at the Town Center this evening. I haven’t seen a new Flying Spur in well over a year. I got some awesome shots this evening that I will be posting soon. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the community by flagging poor...
News4Jax.com
Duval County Public Schools has laptops and hotspots available for students in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – DCPS announced on social media they are taking applications for laptops and hotspots for students in need. It’s part of a federal grant called the Emergency Communications Fund. The district has 43,000 laptops for students and they are asking all families in need to fill...
Orange Park mom, Florida’s Attorney General working to end drug use within our youth
CALY COUNTY, Fla. — Your college years can be some of your best years. They can also be some of your most dangerous, according to Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody. Moody is warning college kids about the use of fentanyl saying, “one pill can kill.”. >>> STREAM...
Englewood High School threats determined to be ‘not credible’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Social media posts about a threat to shoot up Englewood High School on Monday, Aug. 29 have been determined to be not credible. Several Instagram posts depicting violent images and messages were circulating around the social media platform. And another post seen by concerned parents and students mentioned school police arresting the student responsible for the threats.
floridapolitics.com
‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map
The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
Comments / 0