Jacksonville Daily Record

The Dolly Llama dessert shop sets Sept. 10 grand opening

The Dolly Llama, a dessert shop featuring waffles and ice cream, will hold its Ponte Vedra Beach grand opening Sept. 10. The shop, in Tournament Plaza at 830 Florida A1A N., No. 16, will open at 2 p.m. with the first 100 guests receiving a Dolly Llama T-shirt and other items, the company announced in a news release.
News4Jax.com

Family Fun: Free or affordable Jacksonville family activities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Does it feel like you blinked and summer is just about over? Blame it on high gas prices, chaos with the airlines, or expensive hotel rooms, but a lot of us didn’t get that “summer vacation” we dreamed about. But before the longer days slip away, Consumer Reports says it’s not too late to make some lasting memories on a budget.
News4Jax.com

Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Labor Day weekend full of events

Jacksonville, Fl — The third will (hopefully) be the charm for Rod Stewart, who kicks off Labor Day Weekend with his long-awaited performance at Daily’s Place. Stewart was set to perform on August 25, 2020, then August 17, 2021. Both times were rescheduled due to COVID-19. Thursday, Sept....
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Hip-Hop $uicideboy$ – Thursday, September 1. New Orleans hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ perform at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville with Maxo Kream, Ski Mask the Slump God and Snot on Thursday. Tickets | Map. Bluegrass. Serene Green – Friday, September 2. Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville...
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Jacksonville

Compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Jacksonville, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Jacksonville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Action News Jax

Florida Department of Health After School Meal Program locations

Jacksonville — The Afterschool Meals Program, a subcomponent of Florida’s Child Care Food Program is designed primarily to provide nutritious snacks and/or meals to children in participating afterschool programs. Snacks and/or meals will be available at no separate charge to children attending the sites listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace closed

Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville is closed. The theater is in review for demolition to make way for BJ’s Wholesale Club. On Aug. 27, the theater’s exterior lights were on but the now playing posters were removed. The theater is no longer listed on the Regal website.
First Coast News

Putnam County neighbors resort to trapping stray dogs themselves

HAWTHORNE, Fla. — Every morning, when Susan Jones goes to let her dogs out, she scans her yard to make sure a stray dog hasn't wandered onto her property. "It's a nice woodsy area," said Jones. "It's not highly populated. People think they can just come out here and get rid of something they don't want."
exoticspotter.com

Bentley Flying Spur | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida

I saw this sweet Flying Spur at the Town Center this evening. I haven’t seen a new Flying Spur in well over a year. I got some awesome shots this evening that I will be posting soon. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the community by flagging poor...
Action News Jax

Englewood High School threats determined to be ‘not credible’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Social media posts about a threat to shoot up Englewood High School on Monday, Aug. 29 have been determined to be not credible. Several Instagram posts depicting violent images and messages were circulating around the social media platform. And another post seen by concerned parents and students mentioned school police arresting the student responsible for the threats.
floridapolitics.com

‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map

The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
