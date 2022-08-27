ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 23

sandi
5d ago

For any young person reading this, please refuse to drive your guests unless they are buckled in and remain buckled in. Don't even pull out of your parking space unless all passengers are buckled, please.

Reply(1)
18
Sir Maurice
5d ago

Like always this society loves to pass the blame onto the next person! Let's rewind back to the party where UNDERAGE DRINKING took place. Let's start there?!

Reply(1)
15
Windy Tuck
4d ago

She should be charged for multiple things. She is right, she should have stopped right away when her friend said she was going to do it. She's 21 and her underage friend was drunk. She was doing at the very least 10 over the speed limit. Also where are the other friends that were also in her car? There's was a car full. Not only the two of them. Sorry but her choices led her to what she will live worth the rest of her life. Hopefully she learned some valuable lessons that night. However she should still do some time for her part as she was the driver.

Reply(5)
6
Related
WISN

Exclusive: 85-year-old man shot multiple times, loses wife

MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee police continue to search for the shooter who gunned down family and friends on a Milwaukee porch last week, one of the men injured is speaking exclusively with 12 News. Ivory Mallory, 85, has been in the hospital for the last seven days, ever since...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep#Wisconsin#Windows#Milwaukee#Traffic Accident#Wandsnider S Jeep
WISN

Located "Critical Missing" alert for missing teen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have canceled their critical missing alert for Veronica Tirado-Vallejo. She has been located safe. Milwaukee Police have issued a Critical Missing alert for Veronica Tirado-Vallejo, who they say suffers medical problems. Police say she was last seen at 9:20 this morning near 110th St. and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Two-car crash sends five to hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a two-car crash at Teutonia Avenue and Mill Road Wednesday afternoon. Officers on scene told 12 News Hillary Mintz that five people were injured in the crash and had to be taken to area hospitals. We've reached out for more information on their...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

Motorcyclist is Killed in Somers Crash; Racine Firefighters Rescue Homeowner

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Somers at the intersection of County Highways 'S' and 'H' Tuesday evening. According to a sheriff's department news release, the driver of an east-bound Honda Accord was in the process of turning north onto H when a Harley Davidson heading west struck the passenger side. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries, as did a second motorcyclist who'd been traveling with the first and was hit with some debris. Investigators are looking for any witnesses. They're asked to call 605-5100.
SOMERS, WI
WISN

Police release suspect vehicle description in accused killer manhunt

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released a description of a truck a man a wanted homicide suspect may be driving. Ernest Terrell Blakney is wanted in a homicide that took place early Thursday at 3773 N. 83rd St. Firefighters found the woman, identified by family and friends as Nikia Rogers, 36, dead in a burning home with fatal gunshot wounds.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run; photos of striking truck released

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released pictures Monday of the truck that struck and killed Xaiver Casanova Davis, 23, at 6th and Juneau around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police described the truck as a black 2021-2022 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX with amber lights in the hood scoop, flashing amber lights on both side mirrors and, possibly, flashing headlights. The truck should have front end damage, police said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man killed in parking space dispute

MILWAUKEE — "He lost his life over a parking space." Michelle Walker grapples with the knowledge that someone shot and killed her brother, Joseph Jones in the alley behind his northwest side Milwaukee apartment, near 76th and Vienna streets, over a parking space. "My brother lost his life over...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man, 29, dies in motorcycle crash in New Berlin

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A 29-year-old New Berlin man was killed early Tuesday in a motorcycle crash in Pewaukee. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw a motorcycle speeding eastbound on State Highway 16 at Ryan Road. The deputy found the driver had lost control and crashed nearby.
NEW BERLIN, WI
WISN

Update: Missing Milwaukee man found safe

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says a critically missing Milwaukee man has been found safe. Robert Jefferson was reported missing overnight Wednesday but police say he has been located.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man sentenced for shooting two police officers in Delafield

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A judge sentenced a North Dakota man Monday who was convicted of shooting two police officers two years ago in Delafield. Nathanael Benton, 25, was sentenced to 80 years in prison. A jury convicted Benton of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety. In November...
DELAFIELD, WI
WISN

I-41/US 45 reopens in Wauwatosa after truck spills steel in roadway

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-41/US 45 have reopened after a semi-truck spilled steel in the road Tuesday morning. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced the closure around 8:15 a.m. Traffic was being diverted on to Burleigh Avenue. The lanes were reopened shortly before 11 a.m. This...
WAUWATOSA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy