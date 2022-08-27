For any young person reading this, please refuse to drive your guests unless they are buckled in and remain buckled in. Don't even pull out of your parking space unless all passengers are buckled, please.
Like always this society loves to pass the blame onto the next person! Let's rewind back to the party where UNDERAGE DRINKING took place. Let's start there?!
She should be charged for multiple things. She is right, she should have stopped right away when her friend said she was going to do it. She's 21 and her underage friend was drunk. She was doing at the very least 10 over the speed limit. Also where are the other friends that were also in her car? There's was a car full. Not only the two of them. Sorry but her choices led her to what she will live worth the rest of her life. Hopefully she learned some valuable lessons that night. However she should still do some time for her part as she was the driver.
Comments / 23