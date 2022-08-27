Read full article on original website
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyHouston, TX
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
'Education malpractice,' social studies teacher speaks out about current debate over state textbooks
HOUSTON - The latest battle in the long running debate about what students will learn in social studies classes in Texas will continue. The state school board indicated Wednesday, the process to set new standards may be pushed to 2025. Mr. Daniel Santos, a social studies teacher of 16 years...
Harris County Public Health offering COVID-19 Novavax vaccine to kids ages 12 to 17
HOUSTON - Harris County Public Health is now offering the COVID-19 Novavax vaccine to kids ages 12 to 17. Novavax is a two-dose primary series given three weeks apart. It's based on more conventional protein technology used for decades in Hepatitis B and HPV vaccines. If you would like to...
TikTok famous: Houston-area girl goes viral after battle with cancer
HOUSTON - As we head into Childhood Cancer Awareness month, we introduce you to a young girl from Magnolia who has taken social media by storm with her cancer journey. She has now been in remission for six months, but wait until we share with you HOW she found out she had cancer.
Battleship Texas Foundation president & CEO talks about the move
Battleship Texas left La Porte on Wednesday morning to undergo an extensive repair project. Tony Gregory, president and CEO of Battleship Texas Foundation, talks about the preparation that went into the move.
Battleship Texas takes a historic voyage for a multi-million dollar makeover
GALVESTON, Texas - A big day here in the Houston area as history is made with Battleship Texas took to the water once again. The more than 100-year-old vessel voyaged to Galveston to undergo a multi-million dollar makeover and arrived to quite a greeting. PREVIOUS: Battleship Texas moves from San...
Houstonians helping Pakistan citizens devastated by historic flooding
HOUSTON - Pakistan, a country more than 8,000 miles away from us is in desperate need. A third of Pakistan is under water after the deadly monsoon rains that have claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people including kids. The local community is stepping in to help. "Some of...
Teacher union leaders strategize as more educators leave Houston classrooms
HOUSTON - Education leaders met Tuesday to discuss ways to keep qualified teachers in local classrooms amid the nationwide shortage. The Texas Federation of Teachers and local union members had a roundtable discussion at the Hilton University of Houston Hotel to talk about how the problem could be addressed immediately and for years to come.
Labor Day weekend: Things to do in the Houston area September 2-5
HOUSTON - The Labor Day long weekend is here, and there are plenty of things to do around the Houston area to fill it. Here’s a look at just some of the events to check out including music festivals, family-friendly activities, foodie adventures and a fireworks show. Red, White...
Robber steals from a dozen Houston food trucks; violent crime down this year across city
HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for the man seen on surveillance camera robbing several food trucks. Throughout the last month, police say the man on video has robbed at least a dozen food trucks across Houston. BACKGROUND: Houston police searching for suspect involved in at least 12 food truck...
Harris Co. Judge 'flip-flops' in constable defunding debate
HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has responded angrily to those who contend she and the Democratic majority on Commissioners Court stripped local Constables of millions of dollars they'd saved in their departmental "rollover" accounts. "It is a lie de-funding and you are hurting our law enforcement," said Hidalgo...
Meteorologists urge Houstonians to stay prepared for hurricane season after slow August
HOUSTON - Has hurricane season been unusually quiet this month? Compared to years past…the answer is Yes. In fact, if no systems are named a tropical storm by midnight Wednesday, this would be the third August in the last 70 years without any tropical storms. Since 1950, 1961, and...
Ground stops lifted at Bush, Hobby airport due to storms
HOUSTON - UPDATE: The ground stops at both Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport have been lifted by the FAA. The storms moving across the Houston area are causing some travel problems this afternoon. According to the FAA, there are ground stops at both George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby...
Young girl dies at hospital after falling into Harris County pond: sheriff
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A young girl died at the hospital after she wandered off and fell into a Harris County pond on Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Details are limited but the sheriff said in a tweet that deputies were called out to the 4400 block of Waterside Cove Lane, near Sam Houston Tollway and Summerlyn Drive.
Houston brothers win prize in H-E-B'S Quest for Texas Best
Tunisian American brothers Karim Arem and Mansour Arem founded Zwïta. Their creation landed them a second place prize in the 2022 H-E-B Quest for Texas Best.
Man killed in double shooting at SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - One man is dead following a double shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Selinsky. Authorities said a man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a woman was taken to the hospital...
Houston-based rappers Trae tha Truth, Z-Ro involved in viral fight video
HOUSTON - It's the fight video that's making headlines and left people around the country talking. It happened over the weekend, and it involves two Houston based legendary rappers – Z-Ro and Trae tha Truth. In the video that’s going viral, you see Z-Ro on the ground in what...
Coast Guard rescuer reconnects with pregnant woman he helped during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON - Five-year-old Wesley Lorio was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard before he was even born. The deployed crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans came to the rescue of his mother in the aftermath Hurricane Harvey. Kristy Lorio was having a sudden and difficult delivery; her...
Man found, arrested in Dallas for west Houston bowling alley death
DALLAS - The man wanted in the deadly shooting of a man at a west Houston bowling alley has been arrested. Houston Police Dept. says Dionate Banks was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, by Dallas Police Department SWAT officers, and he is in custody in Dallas. BACKGROUND: Man killed in...
'Real life horror story,' Houston man sentenced to life for trying to cover up 2 murders
HOUSTON - A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison for two murders, both of which authorities said he tried covering up. PREVIOUS: Man charged with mom's murder after her body was found in pickup near LaPorte. The Harris County District Attorney's Office said Luis Moron Romero, 40,...
Victim speaks after surviving ambush shooting by evicted tenant
HOUSTON - A gunman shot and killed three people in southwest Houston after he set their apartments on fire to smoke them out of the residence. Houston police say the gunman was recently evicted and disgruntled. 62-year-old Michael James is recovering from shotgun wounds after a gunman, who was angry over being evicted, set the building on fire, and then ambushed employees and residents.
