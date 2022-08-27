ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

TikTok famous: Houston-area girl goes viral after battle with cancer

HOUSTON - As we head into Childhood Cancer Awareness month, we introduce you to a young girl from Magnolia who has taken social media by storm with her cancer journey. She has now been in remission for six months, but wait until we share with you HOW she found out she had cancer.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houstonians helping Pakistan citizens devastated by historic flooding

HOUSTON - Pakistan, a country more than 8,000 miles away from us is in desperate need. A third of Pakistan is under water after the deadly monsoon rains that have claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people including kids. The local community is stepping in to help. "Some of...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Teacher union leaders strategize as more educators leave Houston classrooms

HOUSTON - Education leaders met Tuesday to discuss ways to keep qualified teachers in local classrooms amid the nationwide shortage. The Texas Federation of Teachers and local union members had a roundtable discussion at the Hilton University of Houston Hotel to talk about how the problem could be addressed immediately and for years to come.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Labor Day weekend: Things to do in the Houston area September 2-5

HOUSTON - The Labor Day long weekend is here, and there are plenty of things to do around the Houston area to fill it. Here’s a look at just some of the events to check out including music festivals, family-friendly activities, foodie adventures and a fireworks show. Red, White...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris Co. Judge 'flip-flops' in constable defunding debate

HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has responded angrily to those who contend she and the Democratic majority on Commissioners Court stripped local Constables of millions of dollars they'd saved in their departmental "rollover" accounts. "It is a lie de-funding and you are hurting our law enforcement," said Hidalgo...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Ground stops lifted at Bush, Hobby airport due to storms

HOUSTON - UPDATE: The ground stops at both Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport have been lifted by the FAA. The storms moving across the Houston area are causing some travel problems this afternoon. According to the FAA, there are ground stops at both George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Young girl dies at hospital after falling into Harris County pond: sheriff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A young girl died at the hospital after she wandered off and fell into a Harris County pond on Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Details are limited but the sheriff said in a tweet that deputies were called out to the 4400 block of Waterside Cove Lane, near Sam Houston Tollway and Summerlyn Drive.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man killed in double shooting at SE Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - One man is dead following a double shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Selinsky. Authorities said a man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a woman was taken to the hospital...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found, arrested in Dallas for west Houston bowling alley death

DALLAS - The man wanted in the deadly shooting of a man at a west Houston bowling alley has been arrested. Houston Police Dept. says Dionate Banks was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, by Dallas Police Department SWAT officers, and he is in custody in Dallas. BACKGROUND: Man killed in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Victim speaks after surviving ambush shooting by evicted tenant

HOUSTON - A gunman shot and killed three people in southwest Houston after he set their apartments on fire to smoke them out of the residence. Houston police say the gunman was recently evicted and disgruntled. 62-year-old Michael James is recovering from shotgun wounds after a gunman, who was angry over being evicted, set the building on fire, and then ambushed employees and residents.
HOUSTON, TX

