WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News
Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
WBAY Green Bay
5 school districts and Samaritan team up for students in “Thrive Calumet”
CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A mental health initiative held its first preview earlier this month sharing its progress for the year. “Thrive Calumet” is a collaboration among Samaritan and five Calumet County school districts: Brillion, Chilton, Hilbert, New Holstein and Stockbridge. Samaritan staff and school administrators shared examples of...
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
milwaukeemag.com
A Beginner’s Guide to Foraging in Wisconsin
Foraging, like hiking and camping, is a way to stay socially distant and get in touch with nature. If you enjoy being distracted by every little detail on the trail, foraging might just be for you. Erick Blomberg, an engineer from the Green Bay area, has always been an avid...
WBAY Green Bay
Door County mourns death of longtime teacher in hit-and-run crash
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County community is mourning the death of a longtime Gibraltar teacher, Marily Van Den Bogart. The 71-year-old was killed in the hit-and-run crash Saturday night in the town of Sevastopol. This would have been Van Den Bogart’s 50th year teaching at Gibraltar Elementary School....
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
UPMATTERS
Driver in Wisconsin doesn’t stop at stop sign, crashes into truck & camper
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Five people in Wisconsin were injured after a driver reportedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into a truck that was pulling a ‘large’ camper. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash involving a...
WBAY Green Bay
Bonduel’s Cedar Wedge Farm recalls bacon
BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A Bonduel farm is voluntarily recalling packages of smoked bacon produced during the month of August. Cedar Wedge Farm sold the bacon in vacuum-sealed packages of approximately 1 pound at its retail store. Affected products have a packaging date between August 5, 2022, and August 29,...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police emphasize safety on first day of school
Mid to upper 80s possible Thursday with lots of sunshine. Community mourns longtime teacher killed in hit-and-run Marilyn Van Den Bogart was about to start her 50th year of teaching. She recently completed a round of cancer treatment. Plane pull flies past fundraising goal. Updated: 9 hours ago. Organizers hoped...
milwaukeerecord.com
Looming Gannett layoffs highlight importance of local news, Wisconsin’s precarious position
Dan Shafer is the founder of The Recombobulation Area, an award-winning, reader-supported weekly column and online publication. Click here to subscribe. In Wisconsin, there are 11 newspapers owned by Gannett. They are: the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Green Bay Press-Gazette, Appleton Post-Crescent, Oshkosh Northwestern, Fond du Lac Reporter, Wausau Daily Herald,...
Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’
You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
Wisconsin has plenty of money for schools — too bad kids can’t get it
At a Tuesday morning back-to-school press conference on the front steps of Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison, Gov. Tony Evers announced $90 million in new funding for K-12 schools in Wisconsin. “I’m damn proud to be called the education governor,” Evers, the former state schools superintendent, declared. The funds, which come out of the […] The post Wisconsin has plenty of money for schools — too bad kids can’t get it appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WBAY Green Bay
Cantu held on $2 million bond for Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of two brothers wanted in connection to a Green Bay murder made his first court appearance in Brown County Wednesday after he was captured in Texas earlier this month. As we reported last week, Gustavo Cantu was arrested by law enforcement in Kerr County,...
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
Officials Investigate Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout in Wisconsin Stream
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout in a part of the state known for great fly fishing. According to a WDNR press release, the die-off occurred on Isabelle Creek—a small tributary stream that flows through the Kinnickinnic River Region.
Fox11online.com
Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who’s awaiting her plea hearing on an OWI charge in Marinette County was arrested again Wednesday morning for OWI. A state trooper says Amy Lance, 51, was seen making unsafe lane deviations on Highway 41 in Oconto County. The trooper said she showed signs of impairment, and after she was given a field sobriety test she was arrested for OWI 4th offense -- but it might become her fifth. Online court records show she has a plea hearing in October for OWI (4th Offense) in neighboring Marinette County.
What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin
For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
