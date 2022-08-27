Chapel Hill police receive ‘numerous complaints’ about UNC student’s arrest by NC ALE agents, chief says

Read full article on original website
David Parker
5d ago
don't buy if under age And if you get caught comply with the officers and it's a fine and a lot of time. Start something and it's a whole New ballgame
Reply(2)
4
fuck around/find out
4d ago
man that statement by the chapel hill chief of police sounds like pandering and groveling to "woke" students. but you do you, "Chief".
Reply
4
Lorraine
4d ago
Numerous complaints because a minor using a fake ID to buy alcohol wouldn't cooperate because he knew he was breaking the law so he was arrested? I swear these college towns have brilliant people in them 😂
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
Former North Carolina Sunday school teacher convicted of rape, sentenced to decades in prison
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A man who taught Sunday school in North Carolina has been convicted of rape and other sexual crimes, prosecutors said. The charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 to 2014., according to a report in the News & Observer in Charlotte citing information from […]
‘Sticky film’ + live roach: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 30)
Roaches continue to be a problem in Triangle restaurants. See which places got “B” grades this week in Wake and Durham counties.
cbs17
Cary Academy’s sophomore class present during Concord Mills Mall shooting
CONCORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary Academy’s sophomore class was at the Concord Mills Mall during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon, a parent has confirmed to CBS 17. CBS 17 spoke with a parent, who asked to not be identified, that confirmed the tenth-grade class was at the mall...
North Carolina woman arrested in man’s murder, warrants show
A woman in Wake County was arrested for murder on Friday, according to arrest warrants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRAL
Police investigating after person shot, killed in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a person dead. Officers responded to Hillsborough Road where they found a person had been shot and killed. Police said they are treating the investigation as a homicide. WRAL News is...
cbs17
Durham deadly shootings down 11% from 2021, data shows
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been 469 shootings in Durham so far this year, data shows that shooting incidents are down this year compared to 2021. According to the data, there were 495 shooting incidents as of August 13 in 2021. That means shootings are down five percent this year from last year.
cbs17
Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
Family reacts to discovery of missing North Carolina woman’s body
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The search didn’t end the way the family and friends of Heddie Dawkins had hoped it would. Family and community members spent a week searching for Heddie Dawkins, who went missing early morning Wednesday. “God is special sometimes,” said Cory Dawkins, Heddie’s grandson. “He has to take one of his […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Teller who stole $600K+ from credit union, later was Durham drug dealer, gets 12+ years in prison, feds say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A head teller of a credit union who stole more than $600,000 from the vault and then vanished for years — only to be found by police as a blood-covered, armed Durham drug dealer in 2021 — was sentenced in the case Tuesday, officials said.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Suspect in University Gardens Homicide Turns Self In
After nearly three days of investigation into a fatal shooting, the Chapel Hill Police Department said it charged a man with first-degree murder. A release from the department Sunday night said authorities have charged 22-year-old Anthony Wuanya Holman. Holman, who is listed as a Chapel Hill resident in the community alert, reportedly turned himself in on Sunday around 6 p.m.
North Carolina mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people inside the Vegas Style Sweepstakes on Atlantic Springs […]
cbs17
Woman injured by gunfire,1 other injured in Raleigh crash: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured by gunfire before a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. This happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday near MLK Blvd and S. Raleigh Blvd. Police said a woman’s car was damaged by gunfire at a previous location before being involved in a crash...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chathamjournal.com
Chatham Sheriff announces second arrest related to death by distribution
Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested and charged Allen David Wendel, 41, of 106 Goldwood Ct., Cary, with felony death by distribution following the death of a 55-year-old Chapel Hill resident. Wendel is accused of illegally selling controlled substances to the victim, contributing to the victim’s fatal overdose on August 31, 2021. A toxicology report found fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in the victim’s system.
Man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill Police said Sunday that a suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old man.
NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking
Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
Person found dead in Durham County
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
Non-profit holds memorial drive for K9 of fallen Wake Co. Deputy Ned Byrd
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina non-profit held a memorial ride drive for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd Sunday, according to our affiliates WNCN. An organization called Operation Fly Our Flag said the proceeds from the drive are going to benefit Deputy Byrd's K9 Sasha. Stickers were...
Woman found shot inside van in Raleigh after crash
Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found Wednesday morning shot inside a van along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
cbs17
Carjacking and stabbing reported in broad-daylight near NC Central in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a stabbing and a carjacking occurred near North Carolina Central University Sunday morning. Police said at 10:24 a.m., a stabbing and a carjacking occurred near East Lawson Street and Alston Street. It is unknown if the two incidents are related. Police did...
Greensboro residents duck for cover after random shooter opens fire during drive-by
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several families in north Greensboro found themselves ducking for cover after someone started shooting from a car Saturday evening. People living on Matt Place and Mizzell Road in Greensboro said that around 8 p.m., they were startled by the sound of shooting. Michael Dombroski said he was in his laundry room […]
Comments / 9