Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
3 individuals involved in fight at TIAA Bank Field violated Jaguars code of conduct, team says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars say they have identified three individuals involved in the fight in the stands that went viral on social media earlier this month. The brawl happened during the Jaguars preseason game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at TIAA Bank Field. Caught on video: Fight in...
Teenage sisters in Ponte Vedra run their own dance studio
NOCATEE, Fla. — Ponte Vedra competitive dancers, Reilly and Madison Hughes opened their very own dance studio last fall, 'Level-Up Dance'. “We started in November with just teaching a couple of classes, a tumbling class and a jazz class," Reilly said. “All of a sudden our classes just started...
Jacksonville high school musician playing his way to the national stage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's one of the highest honors for a high school musician. Jacksonville's Maurice Chakour was one of just 20 high schoolers from around the country to be selected to play in the National Youth Jazz Orchestra in New York City. Maurice Chakour has been playing the...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Jacksonville
Compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Jacksonville, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Jacksonville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
exoticspotter.com
Bentley Flying Spur | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
I saw this sweet Flying Spur at the Town Center this evening. I haven’t seen a new Flying Spur in well over a year. I got some awesome shots this evening that I will be posting soon. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the community by flagging poor...
Photos: Clay County deputies rescue goats off Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several goats escaped their enclosure Tuesday. We suppose you could call them baaaaad to the bone. Some Clay County deputies helped wrangle the goats on the side of Blanding Boulevard and were able to bring them to safety. "Thank you for the speedy response guys," writes...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace closed
Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville is closed. The theater is in review for demolition to make way for BJ’s Wholesale Club. On Aug. 27, the theater’s exterior lights were on but the now playing posters were removed. The theater is no longer listed on the Regal website.
Orange Park mom, Florida’s Attorney General working to end drug use within our youth
CALY COUNTY, Fla. — Your college years can be some of your best years. They can also be some of your most dangerous, according to Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody. Moody is warning college kids about the use of fentanyl saying, “one pill can kill.”. >>> STREAM...
First Coast News
Putnam County neighbors resort to trapping stray dogs themselves
HAWTHORNE, Fla. — Every morning, when Susan Jones goes to let her dogs out, she scans her yard to make sure a stray dog hasn't wandered onto her property. "It's a nice woodsy area," said Jones. "It's not highly populated. People think they can just come out here and get rid of something they don't want."
Daily News
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
News4Jax.com
Person hospitalized in house fire on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a fire at a mobile home on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home -- and flames were visible when Sky 4 arrived at the scene on Glen Gardner Drive.
floridapolitics.com
What happened? Almost no FL university students responded to a new “intellectual freedom” survey
Since its inception in the legislature, the survey has been criticized as a means for Republican lawmakers to cast Florida universities and colleges as liberal bastions. Florida’s public university students seemed reluctant to fill out a controversial survey on so-called “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” that was prompted by the Legislature, as about 8,800 of some 368,000 students bothered to submit responses.
Local father, veteran killed during birthday celebration at Jacksonville Beach short-term rental
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville Army veteran, father, and entrepreneur was shot dead Thursday night just hours before his 32nd birthday. Friends identified the victim as Shawn Davis. “Shawn is the type of guy — if you’re stuck in the mud, he’s not going to throw a rope,...
Conservative group says ‘inflation crisis must end,’ lowers gas to $2.38/gallon for Fleming Island
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The price at the pump took a big dip at one gas station in Fleming Island Tuesday morning: $2.38 a gallon. STORY: Officials: Florida man allegedly shot his 2 young children in the head at bedtime, killing one. Americans for Prosperity Florida hosted the one-hour...
Fee that covers neighborhood pool could go up for Clay County homeowners; residents say pool gate has been locked for years
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Homeowners in a new Clay County neighborhood say for years they've been paying hundreds for amenities they don't have access to and now they could be paying even more. Half a dozen neighbors at Wilford Preserve turned to First Coast News for answers after learning...
Nassau police asking for community help locating missing man
HILLIARD, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 56-year-old Laurence Whittemore, who has been missing since May 7. According to his missing person report, Whittemore was last seen 4:17 a.m. on May 7 leaving the Dayspring Senior Living Center in...
Over 20 cars burglarized outside Orange Park apartment complex
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There has been a rash of car burglaries at an Orange Park apartment complex. Police say there were over 20 cars that were broken into. “I shouldn’t have to fear if we come outside, we’re going to run into somebody that’s going to break into our cars," said Pam Jeffries. "My son could’ve run into these people at that time, and he could’ve been harmed.”
'We're scared:' neighbors in Pomona Park rattled by series of dog attacks
POMONA PARK, Fla. — A series of dog attacks in South Putnam county have neighbors taking measures to protect themselves. The neighbors in Pomona Park want to see something done before an attack turns deadly. "I heard the dogs coming," said Ed Stoodt, who survived a dog attack by...
Photos: Teens burglarize, vandalize closed school in Palatka, deputies say
Three teens are facing charges after Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they vandalized and burglarized a closed school campus on Sunday. Investigators say the teens caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the now-closed Jenkins Middle School campus in Palatka, according to a news release from PCSO. >>>...
