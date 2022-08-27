ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Hit Song Was Left Out of The Beatles’ ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ Because of the Director

By Matthew Trzcinski
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

The Beatles A Hard Day’s Night is one of the most famous rock ‘n’ roll movies ever. John Lennon wrote a song for A Hard Day’s Night that the film’s director didn’t like. Subsequently, the track became a hit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8KzD_0hXJlTPi00
The Beatles’ ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ | Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer

How The Beatles’ everyday lives inspired their 1st movie

Walter Shenson produced A Hard Day’s Night while Richard Lester directed the movie. During a 2000 interview with Salon , Shenson discussed the film. “Dick and I came up with the idea of [writer Alun] Owen to do the screenplay — not because he was available and had done a play and some television but because he was from Liverpool and it seemed natural that he could write in The Beatles’ idiom,” he said.

Shenson revealed the concept behind A Hard Day’s Night . “When we assigned [Owen] the picture, he wanted to know what we wanted him to write,” Shenson said. “We said, ‘An exaggerated day in the life of The Beatles.’

“And he asked, ‘What’s that?'” Shenson continued. “I said, ‘Well, they’re going to be performing in Dublin next weekend; I’ll arrange for you to go up there and move in with them. When you come back, you tell us what it’s like to be with them.'”

RELATED: The Beatles: John Lennon and Paul McCartney Used These 2 Words in Their Song Titles and Lyrics to Connect to Fans

John Lennon wrote a song for The Beatles’ ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ that was about failing to ‘get laid’

The book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono includes an interview from 1980. In the interview, John was asked about The Beatles’ “I’ll Cry Instead.” “I wrote that for Hard Day’s Night, but Dick Lester didn’t even want it,” John replied.

In the 1980 interview, John had little to say about “I’ll Cry Instead.” “[Lester] resurrected ‘ Can’t Buy Me Love ‘ for that sequence instead,” John recalled. “I like the middle eight to that song, though — that’s about all I can say about it.”

The book Lennon on Lennon: Conversations With John Lennon includes an interview from 1972. In it, John explained the message of “I’ll Cry Instead.” He said it was about failing to “get laid.”

RELATED: Paul McCartney Revealed How Ringo Starr Inspired The Beatles’ ‘A Hard Day’s Night’

How the soundtrack of ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ performed on the charts in the United States

“I’ll Cry Instead” became a minor hit for The Beatles in the United States . The track reached No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 . It stayed on the chart for seven weeks.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” became a much bigger hit. For five weeks, it topped the Billboard Hot 100. “Can’t Buy Me Love” stayed on the chart for 10 weeks in total. Both songs appeared on the soundtrack for A Hard Day’s Night . The soundtrack was No. 1 for 14 of its 56 weeks on the Billboard 200 .

Lester wasn’t a fan of “I’ll Cry Instead” — but the song still found an audience.

RELATED: John Lennon Compared Writing The Beatles’ ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ to Sexual ‘Hysteria’

Related
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists

Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Richard Lester
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Yoko Ono
Person
John Lennon
DoYouRemember?

One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo

Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
MUSIC
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022

Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

