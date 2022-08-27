ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribute concert to honor Aretha Franklin, proceeds helping Detroit YMCA

By Carolyn Clifford
 5 days ago
An upcoming tribute concert will honor the late Aretha Franklin.

The event will benefit the YMCA of Detroit.

It’s been four years since the “Queen of Soul” died. Now to celebrate the 170th anniversary of the YMCA, the organization is holding a concert on Sept. 27.

About 140 tickets are available for the intimate event at the YMCA’s theater.

Detroit’s own Freda Payne and Aretha’s cousin Brenda Franklin-Corbett — who performed with her across the world — will be performing.

Franklin-Corbett and Latitia McCree-Thomas with the YMCA joined Carolyn Clifford on 7 Action News. You can watch the interview in the video player above.

