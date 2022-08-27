Read full article on original website
‘We Will Cherish the Memories Forever’ Single Mom Closes Up Beloved Small Town Illinois Store After a Summer of Ups and Downs
After months of attempting to save her downtown shop, today, Brianna from The Midwest Rustic is shutting down the store for good. There have been a lot of shakeups in downtown Rockford this summer and throughout the past few months we've watched store owner pivot in hopes of saving their shops after raised rent and inflation.
WIFR
Rockford keyboardists to be featured at St. Mark concert
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s own Margaret Dean and Bob Rub will play a free concert at St. Mark Lutheran church. “Keyboard Magic” starts at 7 p.m. Friday, September and will be in the St. Mark sanctuary, 675 North Mulford Road, in Rockford. It features two of Rockford’s...
WIFR
Rock River Valley Blood Center calls for donors ahead of holiday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) The regional blood center sends an urgent call for healthy donors ahead of the long weekend. The Rock River Valley Blood Center says holiday weekends pose a heightened risk for traumas requiring a transfusion. One blood donor can help up to three people in need. Donor numbers...
WIFR
New food truck opens in Loves Park
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Bubble Hive welcomed a new food truck to it’s restaurant. Little Nick’s Barbecue officially opened its doors on Wednesday. The venue is located at 7100 North Alpine Rd. in Loves Park. The food truck is the first of its kind by taking...
Loved ones say final goodbyes to Rolling Meadows family killed in Hampshire crash
Tom and Loren Dobosz and their four children were killed, along with another 13-year-old passenger in their vehicle, last month on Interstate 90 in Hampshire.
2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ‘Shivery & Snowy’ Illinois Winter Forecast
Buckle up, we've got a tragically cold winter on the way. Usually I'm all about bringing good news, but this time, I can't promise that. As we get ready for fall, we're also not too far away from the cold, wet, blustery winter that apparently we're getting this year. Which...
Thousands of Beanie Babies found in Rockford home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There were many things people collected throughout the 90’s, but not like Beanie Babies The toys were stuffed with pellets, or beans, rather than the conventional stuffing. One Rockford house was still filled with Beanie Babies nearly 30 years later. Jolly Estate Sales could not believe the amount of Beanie Babies […]
WIFR
Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford with reported stolen vehicle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men from Chicago are behind bars Wednesday after an early morning arrest in Rockford. Police say both men were observed around 1:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue standing outside a vehicle reported stolen out of Chicago. Officers approached the men to investigate,...
WIFR
Stateline historic Royal Blue General Store makes a comeback
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Michael Cruickshank spent fifteen years working in the corporate restaurant industry. It was a job, that took Cruickshank all over, but always left him with the desire to come back to one thing. “For me, I was never home,” said Cruickshank. “To have the whole family...
Rockford Attraction Is One Of The Best Places To Visit For Fall in Illinois
With all the rainy days we've been having, I've started looking into all the fall festivities approaching since the warm weather doesn't seem to want to stay around much longer. After looking for corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and delicious cider donuts near me, I stumbled upon this list that had...
WIFR
Man gets 5 and a half years for selling ‘Glock switches’ in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man will spend the next five and a half years in federal prison for illegally possessing and selling firearm “switch” devices. State prosecutors say Javaughn A. Hixson, 23, sold four of the devices, also known as “Glock switches,” in Rockford from October to December of 2020.
WIFR
Another Beautiful Sun Filled Day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine for both today and tomorrow with highs in the middle 80′s. Mostly sunny on Friday with a slight chance for an overnight shower or two. Highs close to 90. Low 80′s on Saturday with a slight chance for a quick scattered shower by afternoon. Sunny Sunday and Monday with highs around 80.
starvedrock.media
Two Spring Valley Women Booked On Warrants
A couple of women wanted for drugs have been tracked down in Spring Valley. Forty-three-year-old Joy Hannigan of Spring Valley was arrested Monday evening on a warrant out of La Salle County for possession of a controlled substance. A few hours later Monday night, officers stopped 37-year-old Ashley Dominic of...
rockrivercurrent.com
‘I just kept going’: How Glory Bound Rescue Ranch became a voice for voiceless animals
MARENGO — Jennifer Finkelman says she has Ripley to thank for the evolution of Glory Bound Rescue Ranch into the no-kill animal sanctuary it is today. Ripley was a draft horse whose hard-working days revolved around pulling wagons and giving people rides until he was diagnosed with lymphangitis, a bacterial infection that causes painful swelling in a horse’s legs.
WIFR
$10K grant awarded to Stephenson Co. for flood relief
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois realtors step in to provide $10,000 for residents affected by the August 7 and August 8 flood in Stephenson County. Freeport city officials shared the good news via Facebook on Wednesday, showing residents how and where they can apply by November 30 for some of the relief funds.
geneseorepublic.com
Rebuilding Henry ascends to 300th ramp, more planned
The Rebuilding Together Henry County organization reached a major milestone on Aug. 24 when volunteers installed the 300th wheelchair-accessible ramp at a Geneseo home. That first wheelchair accessible ramp was installed in 1996 by RTHC (formerly known as Christmas in April) at the former location of the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry on North Russell St. in Geneseo.
Mendota Reporter
Barnickels observe 75th wedding anniversary
WEST BROOKLYN – Mr. and Mrs. Earl Barnickel of West Brooklyn celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Aug. 30. Barnickel, of Compton, and Marion Meisel, of Arlington, were united in marriage on Aug. 30, 1947. They have faithfully farmed together in Lee and Bureau counties. The Meisel-Barnickel farm in...
WIFR
Rockford Promise scholars embark on new year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s back to school time for kids across the Stateline, and that includes the students who received free college tuition through the Rockford Promise Scholarship. Maren Blakeney, has been working towards her dream of becoming a diplomat, since before she can remember. Blakeney believes the...
WIFR
Beloit Health System breaks ground on birthing center
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System (BHS) broke ground Tuesday on a project centered on expectant mothers and babies. The new, freestanding NorthPointe Birth Center, planned for 5605 E. Rockton Road in Roscoe, will use an alternative model for services during pregnancy, labor/delivery and postpartum care. “We are proud...
WIFR
Local artists get ready to showcase their talents at first of it’s kind event in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit residents, get ready to check out unique artwork and move those feet to some catchy beats. Deviate Beloit is a first-of-its-kind high-energy interactive night set for October 15 at the Ironworks Campus Spine in downtown Beloit. This one-night, 21 and over event will showcase locals in an eclectic and electric atmosphere.
