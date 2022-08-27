ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

High School football roundup: Penn moves to 2-0, No. 2 Cathedral up next

By Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 5 days ago

Penn 31, Portage 6

Nolan McCullough ran 59 yards on the opening play to get Penn on the board as the Kingsmen moved to 2-0 with a victory over host Portage.

JoJo Williams had two rushing touchdowns for the Penn while Jake Balis scored the other TD. Grant Mallery had a field goal and kicked four extra points.

Penn, ranked 17th in Class 6A, will host 6A, No. 2-ranked Indianapolis Cathedral next Friday.

Bremen 42, Washington 6

Lance Moser scored two rushing touchdowns and passed for another while racking 196 yards on 19 carries as Bremen thumped Washington.

Austin McKenzie also scored two rushing TDs while AJ Ton hauled in a 60-yard scoring pass from Silas Laidig. Moser scoring pass went to Tyrus Graverson.

Ja'quan Patton had Washington lone score.

LaVille 46, Triton 14

Paul DeWitt ran for three touchdowns and 115 yards on 15 carries as LaVille opened Hoosier North Athletic Conferen e play with a win over Triton.

Lucas Plummer ran for two TD's passed for another and kicked seven extra points for the Lancers, now 2-0.

Triton falls to 1-1.

Elkhart 28, Northridge 7

Aalias Leonard scored three touchdowns to power Elkhart past Northridge

New Prairie 33, Goshen 14

Trailing 7-0 at halftime, New Prairie scored three times in the third quarter to outdistance host Goshen.

Noah Mungia had two rushing TDs for the Cougars, Tayvion Ortman recovered a fumble in the end zone and Dallas Ryans hauled in a 28-yard scoring pass from Marshall Kmiecik to cap off the night.

For Goshen, Drew Elliott and Quinn Bechtel each scored on 1-yard scampers.

Marian 21, Culver Academies 3

Bryce Lasane, Leopino Sete and Aidan Kelly each scored for Marian. Sete had 80 rushing yards on 17 carries. The Knights are now 1-1.

G.R. West Catholic 28, Edwardsburg 20

Edwardsburg scored the final three touchdowns of the game, but fell short to Grand Rapids West Catholic, in the Michigan season opener.

West Catholic racked up a 28-0 lead before the Eddies could get on the board.

Brenden Seabolt scored two touchdowns for the Eddies and Mikey Pryor had the other.

