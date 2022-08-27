Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
SB Nation
The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022
It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NFL・
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Yardbarker
Broncos, Russell Wilson agree to five-year, $245 million contract extension
Per ESPN's Field Yates, Wilson is now the second-highest paid NFL quarterback -- based on average annual value -- at $49.1 million, trailing only Aaron Rodgers, who's at $50.271 million. Wilson is directly ahead of Kyler Murray ($46.1 million), Deshaun Watson ($46 million) and Patrick Mahomes ($45 million) in the top-five.
3 Most shocking Atlanta Falcons roster decisions
The Atlanta Falcons locked in their first 53-man roster on Tuesday making several surprising decisions setting the team up to start the season. At quarterback, the Falcons made the predictable decision of starting the season with Marcus Mariota as the starter and rookie Desmond Ridder as his backup. Feleipe Franks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Julian Edelman responds to Dolphins fan saying he has the 'most punchable' face in NFL
Former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is retired and telling legendary stories of how he got kicked out of a Super Bowl press box with Guy Fieri. Meanwhile, back in Miami, there are hardcore Dolphins fans that still don’t like him. The rivalry runs deep in South Beach.
Ranking Brett Veach’s player trades as Kansas City Chiefs GM
Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has spent five years as Kansas City’s general manager. How do his trades in the span stack up?. A sign of a competent, contending football team is high-quality leadership. Luckily, the Kansas City Chiefs have that in general manager Brett Veach. Veach...
A'ja Wilson helps Aces even WNBA playoff series with Storm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson didn’t like the feeling after a Game 1 loss of the semifinals in the WNBA playoffs, scoring just eight points. She responded with a career playoff-high 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 78-73 in Game 2 on Wednesday night and even the series. “When I saw the game getting down to the wire I was like, ‘well, we’re not going to let this happen again,’ I learned my lesson,” Wilson said. “So I don’t necessarily know if it’s possessed, but I just really was locked in for my team. I needed to be the anchor that I was before and being consistent into what got us here.” Chelsea Gray finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for the Aces, while Kelsey Plum added 18 points.
FanSided
279K+
Followers
528K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0