The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022

It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Broncos, Russell Wilson agree to five-year, $245 million contract extension

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Wilson is now the second-highest paid NFL quarterback -- based on average annual value -- at $49.1 million, trailing only Aaron Rodgers, who's at $50.271 million. Wilson is directly ahead of Kyler Murray ($46.1 million), Deshaun Watson ($46 million) and Patrick Mahomes ($45 million) in the top-five.
3 Most shocking Atlanta Falcons roster decisions

The Atlanta Falcons locked in their first 53-man roster on Tuesday making several surprising decisions setting the team up to start the season. At quarterback, the Falcons made the predictable decision of starting the season with Marcus Mariota as the starter and rookie Desmond Ridder as his backup. Feleipe Franks...
A'ja Wilson helps Aces even WNBA playoff series with Storm

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson didn’t like the feeling after a Game 1 loss of the semifinals in the WNBA playoffs, scoring just eight points. She responded with a career playoff-high 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 78-73 in Game 2 on Wednesday night and even the series. “When I saw the game getting down to the wire I was like, ‘well, we’re not going to let this happen again,’ I learned my lesson,” Wilson said. “So I don’t necessarily know if it’s possessed, but I just really was locked in for my team. I needed to be the anchor that I was before and being consistent into what got us here.” Chelsea Gray finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for the Aces, while Kelsey Plum added 18 points.
