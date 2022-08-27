ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Agreement between Columbia Public Schools and City of Columbia helps provide security at after-school events

By Marina Diaz
 5 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Public School has an agreement in place with the City of Columbia that provides school resource officers (SRO) during and after school hours.

Last year CPS spent $111,861.50 to pair resource officers, and off-duty police officers to help patrol Columbia Public Schools.

The SROs at each school agree to work 60 hours of overtime for special events at their assigned schools. The City will not charge the CPS for the 60 hours, however, the schools will be billed 75 percent of the overtime salary and benefits for any additional overtime.

According to this year's CPS Safety and Security update , there are currently two SRO's working at CPS, and they will continue to have off-duty officers every day. The District hopes to bring in two more SROs if at all possible.

ABC 17 crews went to check out both Hickman and Battle High Schools football teams, and they both had signs at the entrance stating that students are not allowed to carry bags or backpacks into the events, and all students in middle school or below must be accompanied by an adult.

Adults are allowed to carry in bags, however, it is strongly discouraged.

