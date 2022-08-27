Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
WSLS
LCA holds No. 1 spot in the first week of the 10 Strong Poll
ROANOKE, Va. – Less than four months ago, we saw state champions crowned on the gridiron, and now, a brand-new season is upon us. In the first week of the 10 Strong Poll, Liberty Christian is our unanimous No. 1 team in the 10 Strong Poll. Right behind them...
WSLS
Old Dominion suspends 2nd leading rusher
Norfolk, Va. – Old Dominion’s upcoming battle with Virginia Tech on Friday night just got a little more difficult. The Monarchs announced they have suspended second leading rusher Elijah “La La” Davis indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules. The senior hails from Heritage High in Lynchburg. Davis rushed for 562 yard and 6 touchdowns last season for ODU. As of Wednesday evening before the game, Davis was not listed on Old Dominion’s on-line roster.
Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Season-Opener vs. Richmond
See the complete depth chart for UVA football's first game of the 2022 season
Waynesboro, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Stuarts Draft High School football team will have a game with Waynesboro High School on August 31, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. The past two days I’ve been rooting...
WSLS
Liberty University students travel to Kentucky to help with disaster relief
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University students are providing disaster relief after last month’s flooding in Kentucky. A group left Wednesday morning for Jackson, Kentucky, where they’ll remove debris and help with other clean-up efforts before returning on Sunday. The students are a part of the LU Serve...
247Sports
UVA basketball picks up No. 1 vote in anonymous college basketball coaches poll
Virginia brings back every starter from last year’s team that missed the NCAA Tournament but won 21 games. And for one college basketball coach, that means the Cavaliers project as the nation’s best team for 2022-23. As part of CBS Sports’ annual Candid Coaches series, “roughly 100” college...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Lexington, Virginia
All up, Virginia is home to 41 incredible state parks. Some of which rank among the best in the country. Affectionately known as ‘The Mountain State’, many of these parks possess incredible landscapes of soaring peaks, craggy bluffs, dense alpine forest, stunning rivers and gorgeous, scenic lakes. For...
WSLS
Lynchburg conference provides resources on International Overdose Awareness Day
LYNCHBURG, Va. – International Overdose Awareness Day is Wednesday, and organizations in Lynchburg are working together to provide help. During a conference at the Centra Health Pearson Cancer Center, speakers shared their personal experiences. “She was murdered. She was murdered by fentanyl,” said Deborah Adair, whose daughter, Lucy, struggled...
wina.com
Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later
BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
Ridership on Amtrak’s Virginia Routes Hits All-Time High
State-supported trains see nearly 30 percent increase The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have announced that ridership on its state-supported trains hit an all-time high in July with more than 110,000 passengers traveling. This is an increase of 28.9 percent over June of 2022 and an increase of 19.8 percent over pre-pandemic ridership […]
WSLS
Centennial Celebration: The Wendell Scott Foundation holds first-ever charity ride through Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – It was a centennial birthday for the books, as hundreds of Buffalo Soldiers all over the nation flocked to Danville to celebrate the life and legacy of Wendell Scott. “This is my grandfather’s centennial birthday weekend,” Warrick Scott Sr. said. “He will be 101 on Monday,...
WSLS
Roanoke organizations, people gather for International Overdose Awareness Day
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke area organizations along with people recovering from addiction gathered for International Overdose Awareness Day at the Vinton War Memorial on Wednesday evening. International Overdose Awareness Day honors the lives lost to overdose and offers support to people on the path to recovery. Caitlyn Sherwood...
WSLS
Finish line in sight for “Home for Good”
ROANOKE, Va. – The finish line is in sight for this year’s “Home for Good.”. Now that the major construction work is out of the way, crews and volunteers are starting to put the final touches on this year’s home. Wednesday team members from Capps Home...
WSLS
Black Business Month aims to shine a light on diverse businesses across Southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. – The month of August is recognized as Black Business Month. The Southwest Virginia Diverse Chamber of Commerce says it’s an opportunity to branch out and try new businesses owned by African Americans. The Chamber covers 25 counties and seven cities. Its mission is to spread...
WSLS
Authorities issue 303 summonses in school zones during back to school week in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Safety is top of the mind in and out of the classroom this year, and each school day starts on the road. The Roanoke City Police Department said they partnered with Virginia State Police to target school zones during the first week of school. Altogether, the...
WSLS
The Business of Helping Others: How one family continues to provide for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roman family has always had a passion for helping others. Most recently, Shaquan Roman, the Outreach Coordinator for Eastern Appalachian Adult & Teen Challenge, opened a new Roanoke City office in hopes of reaching more people. The program is a faith-based addiction treatment program for...
WSLS
Meteorological fall begins with two comfortably warm afternoons Thursday, Friday
ROANOKE, Va. – Meteorological fall begins September 1 every year. Meteorological seasons are different from the equinoxes and solstices, because they depend solely on temperatures trends. (Plus, it’s easier for record keeping to keep a consistent season year-to-year.) Anyway, now that we got that off our chest... Thursday...
WSLS
Buchanan boy needs help collecting peanut butter to help kids in need
BUCHANAN, Va. – Every year, a Botetourt County boy makes a difference here in our community – making sure no other child goes hungry. This year he’s facing several obstacles … and needs your help. It started in 2019 when Gavin Price, 10, heard about Backpack...
WDBJ7.com
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a shooting occurred at Guys & Dolls Billiards late Monday night. A spokesperson for the department said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say they found property damage and evidence of a shooting, but...
