Birmingham, AL

Alys Stephens Center gearing up for 26th Anniversary Season with big acts

By Carly Laing
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.  ( WIAT ) — The Alys Stephens Center is kicking off its newest season and you can expect some big acts.

Big names like Smokey Robinson and Pattie Labble are just a few of the acts that you can catch at the Alys Stephen Center this fall.

The 26th Anniversary season kicks off on Sept. 13. Musical acts like Tommy Emmanuel, Rosanne Cash and Sheila E. will be taking the stage. Other big names like Geena Davis will be doing a special lecture.

CBS 42’s Carly Laing talked with Jamie Schor, marketing specialist of UAB’s Alys Stephens Center, and he said this year’s lineup will have something for the entire family.

“It’s an opportunity for the adults and the kids to have a fun night. So on the performances of Rosanne Cash, Punch Brothers and Bela Fleck, Paul White and the ASO, the adults will get to attend the concert and have a great time. At the same time at the Alys Stephens Center, in a separate facility, the kids will get to engage in some fun and enriching activities with the art play team. So it’s a win-win for everybody,” Schor said.

The season kicks off on Sept. 13 with A.J. Croce. He will be performing some of the greatest hits from his late father, Jim Croce.

