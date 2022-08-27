Anacortes woman suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend arrested

ANACORTES, Wash. — A 20-year-old Anacortes woman who is suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s 52-year-old boyfriend on Thursday evening was arrested.

Police were called to the 800 block of 30th Street after a neighbor called 911 and reported that a man had been shot and the woman fled on foot toward Commerical Avenue. However, she returned and called 911, police said.

The shooting allegedly occurred during a domestic-violence dispute between the woman’s 43-year-old mother and the mother’s boyfriend.

The man was taken to Island Health, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The mother was not injured.

The 20-year-old woman was booked into the Skagit County Jail for investigation of murder.

©2022 Cox Media Group