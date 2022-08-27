Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Salem Civic Center will begin a clear bag policy during the Gary Allan Concert on September 17Cheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Roanoke County takes another step toward connecting with the Roanoke City Greenway and Explore ParkCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Pipe failure cases sinkhole which closes a Botetourt County roadCheryl E PrestonBotetourt County, VA
What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurantsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Symphony Under the Stars returns to Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSET
Advocates in Roanoke show support for greenhouse gas initiative Youngkin wants to remove
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Advocates in Roanoke will rally to show support for Virginia's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This is a program that provides millions of dollars for energy efficiency and flood prevention programs that are providing benefits to Virginians. Gov. Youngkin said he wants to...
WSLS
More consider self-defense training amid rise in Roanoke crime
ROANOKE, Va. – Amid the nation’s crime spike, self-defense classes are in high demand. President Joe Biden addressed the issue Tuesday touting his “Safer America Plan” as a way to reduce gun crime and save lives. In the meantime, people are taking matters into their own...
WSET
What to do When the Unexpected Happens
Situational awareness is needed now more than ever when it comes to attending large events or just sending your kiddos to school. A Lynchburg local shares his experience with this, and why you should be wary of free training. "T4Tactics, LLC is based in Lynchburg, VA at 22634-A Timberlake Road,...
WSLS
Black Business Month aims to shine a light on diverse businesses across Southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. – The month of August is recognized as Black Business Month. The Southwest Virginia Diverse Chamber of Commerce says it’s an opportunity to branch out and try new businesses owned by African Americans. The Chamber covers 25 counties and seven cities. Its mission is to spread...
WSLS
Liberty University students travel to Kentucky to help with disaster relief
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University students are providing disaster relief after last month’s flooding in Kentucky. A group left Wednesday morning for Jackson, Kentucky, where they’ll remove debris and help with other clean-up efforts before returning on Sunday. The students are a part of the LU Serve...
WDBJ7.com
Former Councilman Jeffrey, Jr. files petition seeking reinstatement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A week after Robert Jeffrey, Jr. was sentenced to prison, he is asking a judge to order his reinstatement to Roanoke City Council and cancel the special election to replace him. Jeffrey lost his seat on city council in March after he entered a plea of...
WDBJ7.com
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital allowing no visitors to combat spread of COVID-19
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health has announced Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is adding visitation restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19. No visitors will be allowed, with a few exceptions, beginning Wednesday, August 31 at 8 a.m. as the facility moves to a red level threat.
WSLS
Lynchburg conference provides resources on International Overdose Awareness Day
LYNCHBURG, Va. – International Overdose Awareness Day is Wednesday, and organizations in Lynchburg are working together to provide help. During a conference at the Centra Health Pearson Cancer Center, speakers shared their personal experiences. “She was murdered. She was murdered by fentanyl,” said Deborah Adair, whose daughter, Lucy, struggled...
WSLS
Precautionary measures parents can take to protect their kids against COVID-19
ROANOKE, Va. – COVID-19 cases in our area continue to be at high levels with more than 700 new cases in the last week. With school back in session, the Health Department is reminding parents to take precautionary measures to keep their kids safe. Some recommendations include keeping up to date with vaccinations, encouraging children to wear masks when in an indoor setting with close contacts and to be mindful of others.
WSLS
The Business of Helping Others: How one family continues to provide for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roman family has always had a passion for helping others. Most recently, Shaquan Roman, the Outreach Coordinator for Eastern Appalachian Adult & Teen Challenge, opened a new Roanoke City office in hopes of reaching more people. The program is a faith-based addiction treatment program for...
WDBJ7.com
Safety risks come to light during joint meeting in Montgomery County
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A facility report from the school board dominated the first half of a joint meeting Monday night with the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and Montgomery County School Board. “As far as I’m concerned, you put every child and staff member and every parent who walked...
WSLS
Unsafe conditions lead to safety concerns in Montgomery County schools
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Tensions were high during a school board meeting in Montgomery County Monday night. The joint Board of Supervisors meeting brought concerns for safety in several local elementary schools. Board of Supervisors Chair Sherri Blevins was taken aback by these problems. “It was very alarming to...
WSLS
Franklin County Board of Supervisors appoints widow to late Leland Mitchell’s seat
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Board of Supervisors has selected Leland Mitchell’s widow, Janet, to fill his vacated seat. Leland passed away in July, just months after beginning his fifth term. Officials say he was the longest serving member of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
WSLS
Roanoke organizations, people gather for International Overdose Awareness Day
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke area organizations along with people recovering from addiction gathered for International Overdose Awareness Day at the Vinton War Memorial on Wednesday evening. International Overdose Awareness Day honors the lives lost to overdose and offers support to people on the path to recovery. Caitlyn Sherwood...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke public health report includes cautions against ticks, Syphilis and Hepatitis A
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Public health leaders are warning us all to be extra vigilant for ticks and mosquitoes, in addition to a rising number of Sexually Transmitted Infections. During her virtual health update Tuesday, Dr. Cynthia Morrow addressed multiple public health items. We’ve outlined them here for you below:...
WSLS
Suicide Awareness Month: Local groups to host events, provide resources for awareness
ROANOKE, Va. – September is Suicide Awareness Month, and two local groups hope to raise awareness. The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare are joining forces to focus on suicide prevention, warning signs, and reduction of the stigma associated with suicide in the Roanoke Valley, according to a joint press release.
WSET
Lynchburg City employees can now ride for free on public buses
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg and Greater Lynchburg Transit Company announced Wednesday that City Employees will enjoy free ridership on public buses beginning on Thursday. "Considering gas prices, lack of motor vehicle stock, and as such, the heightened expense of motor vehicles, and an array of...
WSLS
Authorities issue 303 summonses in school zones during back to school week in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Safety is top of the mind in and out of the classroom this year, and each school day starts on the road. The Roanoke City Police Department said they partnered with Virginia State Police to target school zones during the first week of school. Altogether, the...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
WSLS
Virginia Tech students to help assist with cleanup efforts in Eastern Kentucky
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Come Friday a group of Hokies will be heading to Letcher County, Kentucky to assist with cleanup efforts following deadly flooding in late July. While in the state the students will “spend time mucking out houses, preparing food, organizing supplies for the community, and assisting with an Appalachian Roots Benefit Concert for flood relief,” according to a press release.
