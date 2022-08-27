ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

More consider self-defense training amid rise in Roanoke crime

ROANOKE, Va. – Amid the nation’s crime spike, self-defense classes are in high demand. President Joe Biden addressed the issue Tuesday touting his “Safer America Plan” as a way to reduce gun crime and save lives. In the meantime, people are taking matters into their own...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

What to do When the Unexpected Happens

Situational awareness is needed now more than ever when it comes to attending large events or just sending your kiddos to school. A Lynchburg local shares his experience with this, and why you should be wary of free training. "T4Tactics, LLC is based in Lynchburg, VA at 22634-A Timberlake Road,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg conference provides resources on International Overdose Awareness Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. – International Overdose Awareness Day is Wednesday, and organizations in Lynchburg are working together to provide help. During a conference at the Centra Health Pearson Cancer Center, speakers shared their personal experiences. “She was murdered. She was murdered by fentanyl,” said Deborah Adair, whose daughter, Lucy, struggled...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Precautionary measures parents can take to protect their kids against COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – COVID-19 cases in our area continue to be at high levels with more than 700 new cases in the last week. With school back in session, the Health Department is reminding parents to take precautionary measures to keep their kids safe. Some recommendations include keeping up to date with vaccinations, encouraging children to wear masks when in an indoor setting with close contacts and to be mindful of others.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke organizations, people gather for International Overdose Awareness Day

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke area organizations along with people recovering from addiction gathered for International Overdose Awareness Day at the Vinton War Memorial on Wednesday evening. International Overdose Awareness Day honors the lives lost to overdose and offers support to people on the path to recovery. Caitlyn Sherwood...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Suicide Awareness Month: Local groups to host events, provide resources for awareness

ROANOKE, Va. – September is Suicide Awareness Month, and two local groups hope to raise awareness. The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare are joining forces to focus on suicide prevention, warning signs, and reduction of the stigma associated with suicide in the Roanoke Valley, according to a joint press release.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg City employees can now ride for free on public buses

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg and Greater Lynchburg Transit Company announced Wednesday that City Employees will enjoy free ridership on public buses beginning on Thursday. "Considering gas prices, lack of motor vehicle stock, and as such, the heightened expense of motor vehicles, and an array of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech students to help assist with cleanup efforts in Eastern Kentucky

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Come Friday a group of Hokies will be heading to Letcher County, Kentucky to assist with cleanup efforts following deadly flooding in late July. While in the state the students will “spend time mucking out houses, preparing food, organizing supplies for the community, and assisting with an Appalachian Roots Benefit Concert for flood relief,” according to a press release.
BLACKSBURG, VA

