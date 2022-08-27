Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Old Dominion suspends 2nd leading rusher
Norfolk, Va. – Old Dominion’s upcoming battle with Virginia Tech on Friday night just got a little more difficult. The Monarchs announced they have suspended second leading rusher Elijah “La La” Davis indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules. The senior hails from Heritage High in Lynchburg. Davis rushed for 562 yard and 6 touchdowns last season for ODU. As of Wednesday evening before the game, Davis was not listed on Old Dominion’s on-line roster.
WSLS
LCA holds No. 1 spot in the first week of the 10 Strong Poll
ROANOKE, Va. – Less than four months ago, we saw state champions crowned on the gridiron, and now, a brand-new season is upon us. In the first week of the 10 Strong Poll, Liberty Christian is our unanimous No. 1 team in the 10 Strong Poll. Right behind them...
WSLS
Liberty University students travel to Kentucky to help with disaster relief
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University students are providing disaster relief after last month’s flooding in Kentucky. A group left Wednesday morning for Jackson, Kentucky, where they’ll remove debris and help with other clean-up efforts before returning on Sunday. The students are a part of the LU Serve...
WSLS
Finish line in sight for “Home for Good”
ROANOKE, Va. – The finish line is in sight for this year’s “Home for Good.”. Now that the major construction work is out of the way, crews and volunteers are starting to put the final touches on this year’s home. Wednesday team members from Capps Home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
Ridership on Amtrak’s Virginia Routes Hits All-Time High
State-supported trains see nearly 30 percent increase The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have announced that ridership on its state-supported trains hit an all-time high in July with more than 110,000 passengers traveling. This is an increase of 28.9 percent over June of 2022 and an increase of 19.8 percent over pre-pandemic ridership […]
WSLS
Roanoke organizations, people gather for International Overdose Awareness Day
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke area organizations along with people recovering from addiction gathered for International Overdose Awareness Day at the Vinton War Memorial on Wednesday evening. International Overdose Awareness Day honors the lives lost to overdose and offers support to people on the path to recovery. Caitlyn Sherwood...
WSLS
Meteorological fall begins with two comfortably warm afternoons Thursday, Friday
ROANOKE, Va. – Meteorological fall begins September 1 every year. Meteorological seasons are different from the equinoxes and solstices, because they depend solely on temperatures trends. (Plus, it’s easier for record keeping to keep a consistent season year-to-year.) Anyway, now that we got that off our chest... Thursday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Federal fugitive shot, killed by police in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the deadly police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.
WSLS
Authorities issue 303 summonses in school zones during back to school week in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Safety is top of the mind in and out of the classroom this year, and each school day starts on the road. The Roanoke City Police Department said they partnered with Virginia State Police to target school zones during the first week of school. Altogether, the...
WDBJ7.com
40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was 40 years ago this month that a Roanoke icon came home. In August 1982, the Norfolk and Western 611 rolled into Roanoke under her own power for the first time in 20 years. The Queen of Steam had been restored at the Norfolk Southern...
WSLS
Lynchburg conference provides resources on International Overdose Awareness Day
LYNCHBURG, Va. – International Overdose Awareness Day is Wednesday, and organizations in Lynchburg are working together to provide help. During a conference at the Centra Health Pearson Cancer Center, speakers shared their personal experiences. “She was murdered. She was murdered by fentanyl,” said Deborah Adair, whose daughter, Lucy, struggled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Federal fugitive from Nebraska fatally shot by police in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.
pcpatriot.com
Citizen alerts Dublin Police of sighting of wanted man, leading to capture
On Tuesday, Aug. 30 a Town of Dublin citizen contacted the Dublin Police Department and stated that based upon photos from the local news, he observed someone that appeared to be Shawn Michael Tolbert, a wanted fugitive of Craig and Montgomery counties. Local agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, Pulaski...
wina.com
Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later
BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
WSLS
Buchanan boy needs help collecting peanut butter to help kids in need
BUCHANAN, Va. – Every year, a Botetourt County boy makes a difference here in our community – making sure no other child goes hungry. This year he’s facing several obstacles … and needs your help. It started in 2019 when Gavin Price, 10, heard about Backpack...
WSET
Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
WDBJ7.com
Rocky Mount DMV closing for renovations
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount DMV location will be closed temporarily after regular business hours September 1 for an interior renovation. The center will be reopened September 15. During the Rocky Mount renovation, customers have service options. More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com. Customers who...
WDBJ7.com
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a shooting occurred at Guys & Dolls Billiards late Monday night. A spokesperson for the department said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say they found property damage and evidence of a shooting, but...
WDBJ7.com
Driver flown to hospital after I-81 tractor-trailer crash in Augusta Co.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The driver of the tractor-trailer was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following the crash, according to State Police. UPDATE: Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 have been reopened in Augusta County following cleanup and recovery from an early morning tractor trailer crash. The truck’s cargo included a flammable powder, so incident response required hazardous-materials removal before travel lanes could reopen, according to VDOT.
Comments / 0