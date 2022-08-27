ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockbridge County, VA

WSLS

Old Dominion suspends 2nd leading rusher

Norfolk, Va. – Old Dominion’s upcoming battle with Virginia Tech on Friday night just got a little more difficult. The Monarchs announced they have suspended second leading rusher Elijah “La La” Davis indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules. The senior hails from Heritage High in Lynchburg. Davis rushed for 562 yard and 6 touchdowns last season for ODU. As of Wednesday evening before the game, Davis was not listed on Old Dominion’s on-line roster.
NORFOLK, VA
WSLS

LCA holds No. 1 spot in the first week of the 10 Strong Poll

ROANOKE, Va. – Less than four months ago, we saw state champions crowned on the gridiron, and now, a brand-new season is upon us. In the first week of the 10 Strong Poll, Liberty Christian is our unanimous No. 1 team in the 10 Strong Poll. Right behind them...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Finish line in sight for “Home for Good”

ROANOKE, Va. – The finish line is in sight for this year’s “Home for Good.”. Now that the major construction work is out of the way, crews and volunteers are starting to put the final touches on this year’s home. Wednesday team members from Capps Home...
ROANOKE, VA
Rockbridge County, VA
Government
Rockbridge County, VA
Sports
County
Rockbridge County, VA
The Roanoke Star

Ridership on Amtrak’s Virginia Routes Hits All-Time High

State-supported trains see nearly 30 percent increase  The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have announced that ridership on its state-supported trains hit an all-time high in July with more than 110,000 passengers traveling.  This is an increase of 28.9 percent over June of 2022 and an increase of 19.8 percent over pre-pandemic ridership […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Roanoke organizations, people gather for International Overdose Awareness Day

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke area organizations along with people recovering from addiction gathered for International Overdose Awareness Day at the Vinton War Memorial on Wednesday evening. International Overdose Awareness Day honors the lives lost to overdose and offers support to people on the path to recovery. Caitlyn Sherwood...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Federal fugitive shot, killed by police in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the deadly police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was 40 years ago this month that a Roanoke icon came home. In August 1982, the Norfolk and Western 611 rolled into Roanoke under her own power for the first time in 20 years. The Queen of Steam had been restored at the Norfolk Southern...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg conference provides resources on International Overdose Awareness Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. – International Overdose Awareness Day is Wednesday, and organizations in Lynchburg are working together to provide help. During a conference at the Centra Health Pearson Cancer Center, speakers shared their personal experiences. “She was murdered. She was murdered by fentanyl,” said Deborah Adair, whose daughter, Lucy, struggled...
LYNCHBURG, VA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pcpatriot.com

Citizen alerts Dublin Police of sighting of wanted man, leading to capture

On Tuesday, Aug. 30 a Town of Dublin citizen contacted the Dublin Police Department and stated that based upon photos from the local news, he observed someone that appeared to be Shawn Michael Tolbert, a wanted fugitive of Craig and Montgomery counties. Local agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, Pulaski...
DUBLIN, VA
wina.com

Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later

BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSET

Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rocky Mount DMV closing for renovations

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount DMV location will be closed temporarily after regular business hours September 1 for an interior renovation. The center will be reopened September 15. During the Rocky Mount renovation, customers have service options. More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com. Customers who...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a shooting occurred at Guys & Dolls Billiards late Monday night. A spokesperson for the department said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say they found property damage and evidence of a shooting, but...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Driver flown to hospital after I-81 tractor-trailer crash in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The driver of the tractor-trailer was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following the crash, according to State Police. UPDATE: Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 have been reopened in Augusta County following cleanup and recovery from an early morning tractor trailer crash. The truck’s cargo included a flammable powder, so incident response required hazardous-materials removal before travel lanes could reopen, according to VDOT.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

