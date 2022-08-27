Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day-Trips from the Trip-Cities: The Blowing Rock in Blowing Rock, North CarolinaJohn M. DabbsBlowing Rock, NC
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensBlowing Rock, NC
Enjoy the Blue Ridge Mountains on horseback at Leatherwood MountainsThe Planking TravelerFerguson, NC
lincolntimesnews.com
Rebels run past Knights --- Week 1 Football roundup
The Rebels jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first 8 minutes and 34 seconds of Friday night’s season opener in Vale, and went on to defeat the Knights 33-14 in front of a big crowd at Douglas C. Leonhardt Stadium. Mason Avery raced 67 yards on the...
herosports.com
Will Healy, Charlotte No Longer College Football Darlings
Will Healy transformed Austin Peay from a dumpster fire – the FCS program went 0-11 in 2016, his first year as the head coach – to a respectable squad, which went 13-10 over his next two seasons. Healy, currently just 37 years old, turned his young age, recruiting successes, and on-field results into a new job: the head coaching gig at Charlotte.
NC State football vs App State home-and-home? Wolfpack will make first trip to Boone
It will be the Wolfpack’s first trip to Boone and the first game between the schools since 2006. The Pack and App State have played six times, all in Raleigh, and N.C. State has won all six.
Go Blue Ridge
Construction will not be slowing down for the UNC Game
Despite the busy weekend we have ahead of us due to the app State versus UNC game construction in the town of Boone will continue. As of this week the northbound lane of S. Depot St. beginning at the intersection of King Street and S. Depot St. and ending at the intersection of S. Depot St. and Howard Street will be closed periodically throughout this week for sidewalk construction for more information on this closure and future closures call public works at (828) 268-6230.
power98fm.com
Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte
Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte. Every Morning at 930am Nolimit Larry & the Morning Maddhouse gives us the hottest trending topics in the culture. If you want to know what is going viral tap into the madhouse at 930am every morning. Listen to what is Trending today. Tabitha Brown...
wccbcharlotte.com
Bloop! There It Is
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mistakes, mishaps and some magnificent moments. It’s this week’s Bloop! There It Is.
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted at Bank of America Stadium
CHARLOTTE – At 6:29 p.m. during pregame warmups, Bank of America Stadium went into a shelter-in-place protocol. In accordance with the Panthers’ inclement weather policy, fans in the stands have been asked to take shelter in the concourses, and players and staff have exited the field. When lightning...
Johnson & Wales University’s Charlotte campus at a crossroads
CHARLOTTE — The lone surviving branch campus of Johnson & Wales University is working to return to prominence in Charlotte amid dwindling enrollment and the loss of its fourth president in seven years. Former and present leaders — and certainly employers aiming to hire graduates in a hot job...
Go Blue Ridge
Four Leaf Peat coming to Valle Crucis
The Summer Concert Series at historic St. John’s Church in Valle Crucis presents Irish band Four Leaf Peat Sunday September 4. The concert begins promptly at 5 p.m. and is about an hour duration. Bring a dish to share during the potluck supper on the lawn that follows the concert. Suggested admission is $10 per person to offset artists fees, with children 12 and under admitted free of charge. St. John’s Chapel is at 645 Herb Thomas Road, off of Mast Gap Road in the Sugar Grove community near Valle Crucis. For more information, call 828.963.4609 or visit HolyCrossValleCrucis.net.
charlotteonthecheap.com
47th Carolina BalloonFest Oct 14-16
The 47th Carolina BalloonFest takes place October 14th to 16th, 2022, at Statesville Regional Airport, 260 Hangar Drive, Statesville, North Carolina. It’s 45 miles from Charlotte. Friday, October 14th: 3 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15th: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, October 16th: 7 a.m to 6 p.m.
WBTV
Storms could roll in tonight ahead of Tuesday’s First Alert
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat wave continues across the region with low rain chances through today, but better storm chances are in the forecast tomorrow. Another hot and humid day in store for us with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 90s across the Charlotte metro area and low 80s for the mountains. While rain chances remain low, an isolated shower or storm is not ruled out for the afternoon/evening. Overnight lows will fall to near 70 degrees.
Charlotte Stories
One of The Largest Goodwills In America Just Opened in Shelby
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont just celebrated the grand opening of one of the largest Goodwill locations in the nation in the small city of Shelby, NC, about 40 miles west of Charlotte. The new location was built inside an old Lidl location. The 36,000 square feet facility is...
WCNC
"Steak 101" with Steak 48
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you ever go to order a steak, but are unsure of which one to order, or how to order it? Rickey Perry from Steak 48 joined Charlotte Today on Monday to go over the different cuts of steak. Bone-in Strip is a great cut of...
3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Fairly routine: Preparations for Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman
When you’ve been running the 86th Annual Iredell County Fair sponsored by the Statesville Kiwana’s Club for three decades like Jim Head has, it can get a bit routine as the preparations for the annual agricultural fair get underway. “Doing it 30 years, it does get pretty routine,”...
Go Blue Ridge
Gov. Cooper Funds NC Park Projects
Governor Roy Cooper recently announced the North Carolina Parks and recreation trust fund will award $17 million grant to 39 local parks and recreation projects across North Carolina. The state parks and recreation authority approved the grant at its meeting held on August 26 in Raleigh. $500,000 has been a...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Bob Stamey dies in 'tragic' farming accident
A well-known local farmer died Monday in an accident. Robert Stamey, 76, died Monday evening when the Skid-Steer he was operating slid into a waste lagoon at Stamey Farms, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Campbell said the Skid-Steer was totally submerged when emergency personnel arrived on the scene Monday. One...
ncsu.edu
Bradford Pear Bounty Back With Two Events This Fall
The Bradford Pear Bounty is back! After a successful inaugural event in April, NC’s Bradford Pear Bounty is coming to two new towns this fall: October 15, 2022 in Matthews (Mecklenburg County) and October 22, 2022 in Monroe (Union County). This program encourages homeowners to remove their landscape Bradford...
WXII 12
12 things you don't know about Dale Earnhardt Jr.
WILKESBORO, N.C. — From gracing the covers of GQ, and Rolling Stone magazines to playing cameo roles in major motion pictures there’s a lot to know about Dale Earnhardt Jr. He will race Wednesday at North Wilkesboro Speedway for JR Motorsports’ entry in the CARS Tour. As...
WBTV
Must-See Chevy pickup with three engines roars into Charlotte AutoFair Sept. 8-10
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Jim Noble’s 1954 Chevrolet street rod and its one-of-a-kind “W-18″ powerplant will remind showgoers that there’s no substitute for cubic inches when the certifiably insane pickup makes its Carolinas debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Sept. 8–10 Charlotte AutoFair. “Dubya,” as...
