Boone, NC

lincolntimesnews.com

Rebels run past Knights --- Week 1 Football roundup

The Rebels jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first 8 minutes and 34 seconds of Friday night’s season opener in Vale, and went on to defeat the Knights 33-14 in front of a big crowd at Douglas C. Leonhardt Stadium. Mason Avery raced 67 yards on the...
LINCOLNTON, NC
herosports.com

Will Healy, Charlotte No Longer College Football Darlings

Will Healy transformed Austin Peay from a dumpster fire – the FCS program went 0-11 in 2016, his first year as the head coach – to a respectable squad, which went 13-10 over his next two seasons. Healy, currently just 37 years old, turned his young age, recruiting successes, and on-field results into a new job: the head coaching gig at Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Construction will not be slowing down for the UNC Game

Despite the busy weekend we have ahead of us due to the app State versus UNC game construction in the town of Boone will continue. As of this week the northbound lane of S. Depot St. beginning at the intersection of King Street and S. Depot St. and ending at the intersection of S. Depot St. and Howard Street will be closed periodically throughout this week for sidewalk construction for more information on this closure and future closures call public works at (828) 268-6230.
BOONE, NC
power98fm.com

Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte

Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte. Every Morning at 930am Nolimit Larry & the Morning Maddhouse gives us the hottest trending topics in the culture. If you want to know what is going viral tap into the madhouse at 930am every morning. Listen to what is Trending today. Tabitha Brown...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bloop! There It Is

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mistakes, mishaps and some magnificent moments. It’s this week’s Bloop! There It Is.
CHARLOTTE, NC
foxwilmington.com

UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE – At 6:29 p.m. during pregame warmups, Bank of America Stadium went into a shelter-in-place protocol. In accordance with the Panthers’ inclement weather policy, fans in the stands have been asked to take shelter in the concourses, and players and staff have exited the field. When lightning...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Four Leaf Peat coming to Valle Crucis

The Summer Concert Series at historic St. John’s Church in Valle Crucis presents Irish band Four Leaf Peat Sunday September 4. The concert begins promptly at 5 p.m. and is about an hour duration. Bring a dish to share during the potluck supper on the lawn that follows the concert. Suggested admission is $10 per person to offset artists fees, with children 12 and under admitted free of charge. St. John’s Chapel is at 645 Herb Thomas Road, off of Mast Gap Road in the Sugar Grove community near Valle Crucis. For more information, call 828.963.4609 or visit HolyCrossValleCrucis.net.
VALLE CRUCIS, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

47th Carolina BalloonFest Oct 14-16

The 47th Carolina BalloonFest takes place October 14th to 16th, 2022, at Statesville Regional Airport, 260 Hangar Drive, Statesville, North Carolina. It’s 45 miles from Charlotte. Friday, October 14th: 3 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15th: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, October 16th: 7 a.m to 6 p.m.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Storms could roll in tonight ahead of Tuesday’s First Alert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat wave continues across the region with low rain chances through today, but better storm chances are in the forecast tomorrow. Another hot and humid day in store for us with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 90s across the Charlotte metro area and low 80s for the mountains. While rain chances remain low, an isolated shower or storm is not ruled out for the afternoon/evening. Overnight lows will fall to near 70 degrees.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

One of The Largest Goodwills In America Just Opened in Shelby

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont just celebrated the grand opening of one of the largest Goodwill locations in the nation in the small city of Shelby, NC, about 40 miles west of Charlotte. The new location was built inside an old Lidl location. The 36,000 square feet facility is...
SHELBY, NC
WCNC

"Steak 101" with Steak 48

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you ever go to order a steak, but are unsure of which one to order, or how to order it? Rickey Perry from Steak 48 joined Charlotte Today on Monday to go over the different cuts of steak. Bone-in Strip is a great cut of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Gov. Cooper Funds NC Park Projects

Governor Roy Cooper recently announced the North Carolina Parks and recreation trust fund will award $17 million grant to 39 local parks and recreation projects across North Carolina. The state parks and recreation authority approved the grant at its meeting held on August 26 in Raleigh. $500,000 has been a...
BOONE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Bob Stamey dies in 'tragic' farming accident

A well-known local farmer died Monday in an accident. Robert Stamey, 76, died Monday evening when the Skid-Steer he was operating slid into a waste lagoon at Stamey Farms, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Campbell said the Skid-Steer was totally submerged when emergency personnel arrived on the scene Monday. One...
ncsu.edu

Bradford Pear Bounty Back With Two Events This Fall

The Bradford Pear Bounty is back! After a successful inaugural event in April, NC’s Bradford Pear Bounty is coming to two new towns this fall: October 15, 2022 in Matthews (Mecklenburg County) and October 22, 2022 in Monroe (Union County). This program encourages homeowners to remove their landscape Bradford...
WXII 12

12 things you don't know about Dale Earnhardt Jr.

WILKESBORO, N.C. — From gracing the covers of GQ, and Rolling Stone magazines to playing cameo roles in major motion pictures there’s a lot to know about Dale Earnhardt Jr. He will race Wednesday at North Wilkesboro Speedway for JR Motorsports’ entry in the CARS Tour. As...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC

