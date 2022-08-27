ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell Previews Southeast Missouri State

Iowa State opens at home on Saturday against Southeast Missouri State. The national expectations aren’t as high for the Cyclones this season but coach Matt Campbell says internally nothing has changed. Campbell says it has been a competitive camp as a lot of new faces step up. Redshirt sophomore...
AMES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa State’s Hunter Dekkers Previews Southeast Missouri State

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers has had a full offseason to prepare for his first start on Saturday against Southeast Missouri State. Dekkers did get some limited action last season as the backup to Brock Purdy. Despite several new faces Dekkers likes the potential of the ISU offense. While Dekkers...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kiwaradio.com

Truterra & WinField United host Regenerative Field Day

IARN — If you talk to anyone who is into regenerative practices in farming, they will all tell you that there is a lot to learn and that you are never done learning how to do things better. It took decades to develop a farm to conventional practices, so don’t expect the changes to happen overnight. Many times, these farmers want you to learn from their mistakes, so you don’t repeat them. They are a wealth of knowledge. What’s even better is when you have a support structure for regenerative rookies and veterans alike.
VINCENT, IA
kiwaradio.com

West Nile Discovered In Mosquitoes In Iowa

Ames, Iowa — A couple of cities in Iowa have found West Nile infected mosquitoes in their monitoring traps. Iowa State University entomologist, Ryan Smith, says August and September are generally the peak months for the disease. Ames and Des Moines announced they have found mosquitoes with West Nile....
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Ames, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa College Sports
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
kiwaradio.com

Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier

Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Outgoing NCGA president Edgington talks about his year at the helm

IARN — It is a beautiful day here in Boone as we kick off the first day of the Farm Progress Show. The annual event making its first appearance in Iowa since the rain-soaked year of 2018. The pandemic sent the show to the laptops and tablets of the country as we had to hold Iowa’s turn virtually in 2020.
BOONE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Soybean receives USDA grant for conservation effort

IARN — It’s been a busy time here at the Farm Progress Show in Boone. Not only are we seeing the newest technology, traits, and chemistry, but we are also hearing about policy from government officials who visit the grounds. Yesterday, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack visited the show and made some announcements concerning weekly export reports and announced some grant funding as well.
BOONE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy