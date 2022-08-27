Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Iowa State’s Matt Campbell Previews Southeast Missouri State
Iowa State opens at home on Saturday against Southeast Missouri State. The national expectations aren’t as high for the Cyclones this season but coach Matt Campbell says internally nothing has changed. Campbell says it has been a competitive camp as a lot of new faces step up. Redshirt sophomore...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa State’s Hunter Dekkers Previews Southeast Missouri State
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers has had a full offseason to prepare for his first start on Saturday against Southeast Missouri State. Dekkers did get some limited action last season as the backup to Brock Purdy. Despite several new faces Dekkers likes the potential of the ISU offense. While Dekkers...
kiwaradio.com
Truterra & WinField United host Regenerative Field Day
IARN — If you talk to anyone who is into regenerative practices in farming, they will all tell you that there is a lot to learn and that you are never done learning how to do things better. It took decades to develop a farm to conventional practices, so don’t expect the changes to happen overnight. Many times, these farmers want you to learn from their mistakes, so you don’t repeat them. They are a wealth of knowledge. What’s even better is when you have a support structure for regenerative rookies and veterans alike.
kiwaradio.com
West Nile Discovered In Mosquitoes In Iowa
Ames, Iowa — A couple of cities in Iowa have found West Nile infected mosquitoes in their monitoring traps. Iowa State University entomologist, Ryan Smith, says August and September are generally the peak months for the disease. Ames and Des Moines announced they have found mosquitoes with West Nile....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiwaradio.com
Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier
Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
kiwaradio.com
Outgoing NCGA president Edgington talks about his year at the helm
IARN — It is a beautiful day here in Boone as we kick off the first day of the Farm Progress Show. The annual event making its first appearance in Iowa since the rain-soaked year of 2018. The pandemic sent the show to the laptops and tablets of the country as we had to hold Iowa’s turn virtually in 2020.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Soybean receives USDA grant for conservation effort
IARN — It’s been a busy time here at the Farm Progress Show in Boone. Not only are we seeing the newest technology, traits, and chemistry, but we are also hearing about policy from government officials who visit the grounds. Yesterday, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack visited the show and made some announcements concerning weekly export reports and announced some grant funding as well.
Comments / 0