Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

Thursday tennis schedule includes home opener for MHHS

High school tennis is on the local Thursday schedule and includes Mountain Home’s home opener. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will welcome Harrison to the Mountain Home Athletic Club on Coley Drive. Action begins at 3:30. On the junior varsity level, Bergman and Jasper will meet at Harrison Country...
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

MHHS volleyball sweeps West Plains

The Mountain Home High School volleyball team improved to 3-1 on the campaign after a 3-0 win at home Tuesday night against West Plains. The Lady Bombers won by scores of 25-20, 25-13 and 25-20. For Mountain Home, Cate Jackson had 13 digs; Ali Czantskowski had 12 digs and two...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

MHHS golf teams to host Salem, Harrison

The Mountain Home High School golf teams make a return to Big Creek Golf and Country Club on Wednesday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers are set to face Salem and Harrison. Tee time is scheduled for noon.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Thursday golf schedule includes MHHS hosting Valley Springs

Thursday’s golf schedule includes Mountain Home back at Big Creek Golf and Country Club for the second straight day. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will meet Valley Springs. Tee time is scheduled for noon. Elsewhere, Viola will compete in a nine-hole event at Mountain Ranch Golf Club in Fairfield...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Barbara Sue Montgomery Womack, 79, Gassville (Kirby)

Barbara Sue Montgomery Womack, 79, of Gassville, Arkansas, went home to be with the Lord on August 26, 2022. Sue was born in Franklin, Arkansas, on January 19, 1943, to Eathel Allen Montgomery and Thelma Clara Montgomery. Sue married Roger Hayden Womack on October 1, 1960. They were the parents of three children: Ronnie Hayden Womack of Gassville, Arkansas, Susan Kristine Womack Davis (Husband, Bob Davis) of Shawnee, Kansas, and Shawn Allen Womack (Wife, Melinda Womack) of Springdale, Arkansas. They were the grandparents of nine grandchildren: James Miller, Scott Womack, Jacqueline Womack, Eric Womack, Justin Wyas, Shelby Roddy, Hayden Davis, Jordan Womack, and Bailey Womack Shepherd.
GASSVILLE, AR
KTLO

Bobby Dean Hall, 76, Gassville (Roller)

Bobby Dean Hall, 76, was born August 27, 1946 in La Forge, Missouri to the late James Madison “Matt” Hall and Ethel Mae Hall. Bobby spent his early life as a row crop farmer in the southeast Missouri bootheel. His love for tractors and farming never faded, even after moving to the Arkansas Ozarks.
GASSVILLE, AR
KTLO

Richard Ewing, 44, Gassville (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 44-year-old Richard Ewing of Gassville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Richard Ewing died Wednesday in Yellville.
GASSVILLE, AR
KTLO

Earl Betts, 77, Gassville (Roller)

Mr. Earl Betts, 77, of Gassville, Arkansas, passed away in his home Thursday, August 25, 2022. Mr. Betts was born on October 19, 1944 in Woodstock, Illinois, to Earl and Dorothy Betts. You have always been our father, our leader, our inspiration, our trainer, our example, our mentor, and our...
GASSVILLE, AR
KTLO

Flippin teen among 3 injured in 1-vehicle accident

A Flippin teen, 18-year-old Hailey Woods, was one of three injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday evening in west central Missouri. Woods and her female passengers, ages 12 and 13, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, all suffered what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol,...
FLIPPIN, AR
KTLO

August rainfall just below average, still above average for the year

After one of the hottest Julys in Mountain Home history, August was closer to normal in temperature and below normal for rainfall for the month. A total of 3.22 inches of rain was recorded at the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The average rainfall for the month of August is 3.74 inches, meaning we were 52 hundredths of an inch below normal.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Motorcyclist from Boone County killed in crash

A motorcyclist from Boone County has been killed in a crash in southern Missouri. The victim is identified as 34-year-old James Fryer of Omaha. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened shortly before noon Tuesday when Fryer failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and went into the path of a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Area man dead after motorcycle hits truck in Newton County

For the second time in three days, an area man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle. Twenty-one-year-old Blake Reddell of Western Grove was pronounced dead Saturday at the scene in Newton County. According to the Arkansas State Police, Reddell was traveling on Arkansas Highway 43 at Ponca....
NEWTON COUNTY, AR

