After one of the hottest Julys in Mountain Home history, August was closer to normal in temperature and below normal for rainfall for the month. A total of 3.22 inches of rain was recorded at the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The average rainfall for the month of August is 3.74 inches, meaning we were 52 hundredths of an inch below normal.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO