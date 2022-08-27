Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Thursday tennis schedule includes home opener for MHHS
High school tennis is on the local Thursday schedule and includes Mountain Home’s home opener. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will welcome Harrison to the Mountain Home Athletic Club on Coley Drive. Action begins at 3:30. On the junior varsity level, Bergman and Jasper will meet at Harrison Country...
KTLO
MHHS volleyball sweeps West Plains
The Mountain Home High School volleyball team improved to 3-1 on the campaign after a 3-0 win at home Tuesday night against West Plains. The Lady Bombers won by scores of 25-20, 25-13 and 25-20. For Mountain Home, Cate Jackson had 13 digs; Ali Czantskowski had 12 digs and two...
KTLO
Top Flight Basketball Academy accepting registrations for 2022-2023 season
The Top Flight Basketball Academy is preparing for its 11th season of instruction and competition for Mountain Home youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. Registrations are currently being accepted for the sessions beginning in October. Girls in third through sixth grades will have the first sessions starting Oct. 4 and...
KTLO
MHHS golf teams to host Salem, Harrison
The Mountain Home High School golf teams make a return to Big Creek Golf and Country Club on Wednesday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers are set to face Salem and Harrison. Tee time is scheduled for noon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Thursday golf schedule includes MHHS hosting Valley Springs
Thursday’s golf schedule includes Mountain Home back at Big Creek Golf and Country Club for the second straight day. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will meet Valley Springs. Tee time is scheduled for noon. Elsewhere, Viola will compete in a nine-hole event at Mountain Ranch Golf Club in Fairfield...
KTLO
Thursday football schedule includes 2 MH junior high teams in Little Rock
Thursday’s junior high football schedule includes two Mountain Home teams on a neutral site for the second straight week. They’ll be on the campus of Mills University Studies in Little Rock to meet Texarkana. The eighth grade game kicks off at 5:30 at Comet Stadium followed by the freshman contest.
KTLO
MH Parks and Rec Youth Soccer extends registration deadline, preps for soccer celebration
The Mountain Home Parks and Recreation Youth Soccer League is preparing for a fun event this week while extending registrations for the upcoming fall season. The soccer celebration is scheduled for Thursday evening from 6 to 8 at the Dr. Ray Stahl Soccer Complex. Ice cream, games and open play will be part of the event.
KTLO
MHHS tennis teams to play at Siloam Springs
The Mountain Home High School tennis teams return to the road on Tuesday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will take on Siloam Springs on the campus of John Brown University. Action begins at 4.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lane Kiffin Discusses Love of Oxford, Undecided Quarterback Competition to Begin Game Week
The Rebel head coach has yet to make a decision at quarterback, but Kiffin had high praise for his community on Monday.
KTLO
Kathy A. Foster, 66, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Kathy A. Foster of Lakeview are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Kathy Foster died Tuedsday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
David A. Cholet, 72, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 72-year-old David A. Cholet of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby & Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. David A. Cholet died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Barbara Sue Montgomery Womack, 79, Gassville (Kirby)
Barbara Sue Montgomery Womack, 79, of Gassville, Arkansas, went home to be with the Lord on August 26, 2022. Sue was born in Franklin, Arkansas, on January 19, 1943, to Eathel Allen Montgomery and Thelma Clara Montgomery. Sue married Roger Hayden Womack on October 1, 1960. They were the parents of three children: Ronnie Hayden Womack of Gassville, Arkansas, Susan Kristine Womack Davis (Husband, Bob Davis) of Shawnee, Kansas, and Shawn Allen Womack (Wife, Melinda Womack) of Springdale, Arkansas. They were the grandparents of nine grandchildren: James Miller, Scott Womack, Jacqueline Womack, Eric Womack, Justin Wyas, Shelby Roddy, Hayden Davis, Jordan Womack, and Bailey Womack Shepherd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
Bobby Dean Hall, 76, Gassville (Roller)
Bobby Dean Hall, 76, was born August 27, 1946 in La Forge, Missouri to the late James Madison “Matt” Hall and Ethel Mae Hall. Bobby spent his early life as a row crop farmer in the southeast Missouri bootheel. His love for tractors and farming never faded, even after moving to the Arkansas Ozarks.
KTLO
Richard Ewing, 44, Gassville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 44-year-old Richard Ewing of Gassville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Richard Ewing died Wednesday in Yellville.
KTLO
Earl Betts, 77, Gassville (Roller)
Mr. Earl Betts, 77, of Gassville, Arkansas, passed away in his home Thursday, August 25, 2022. Mr. Betts was born on October 19, 1944 in Woodstock, Illinois, to Earl and Dorothy Betts. You have always been our father, our leader, our inspiration, our trainer, our example, our mentor, and our...
KTLO
Charlene Nancy Saunders, 63, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 63-year-old Charlene Nancy Saunders of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Charlene Saunders died Sunday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Flippin teen among 3 injured in 1-vehicle accident
A Flippin teen, 18-year-old Hailey Woods, was one of three injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday evening in west central Missouri. Woods and her female passengers, ages 12 and 13, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, all suffered what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol,...
KTLO
August rainfall just below average, still above average for the year
After one of the hottest Julys in Mountain Home history, August was closer to normal in temperature and below normal for rainfall for the month. A total of 3.22 inches of rain was recorded at the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The average rainfall for the month of August is 3.74 inches, meaning we were 52 hundredths of an inch below normal.
KTLO
Motorcyclist from Boone County killed in crash
A motorcyclist from Boone County has been killed in a crash in southern Missouri. The victim is identified as 34-year-old James Fryer of Omaha. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened shortly before noon Tuesday when Fryer failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and went into the path of a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.
KTLO
Area man dead after motorcycle hits truck in Newton County
For the second time in three days, an area man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle. Twenty-one-year-old Blake Reddell of Western Grove was pronounced dead Saturday at the scene in Newton County. According to the Arkansas State Police, Reddell was traveling on Arkansas Highway 43 at Ponca....
Comments / 0