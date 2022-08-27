Read full article on original website
Allen Greene on final day as Auburn AD: ‘The journey is far greater than the destination’
On his final day as Auburn’s athletics director, Allen Greene penned a farewell to the the university, its fans and the athletics department he oversaw for the last 4 1/2 years. Greene announced last week his resignation as Auburn’s athletics director, with Wednesday serving as his last day on...
The alluring potential of Auburn’s Robby Ashford
Robby Ashford thought he was being punished. He was 7 years old, sitting atop a cooler on the sideline during a pee-wee football game, turned away from the action on the field. His coach had just pulled him from the game, but not for anything he did wrong. It was...
Bryan Harsin: Eric Kiesau will call plays for Auburn this season
As Auburn prepares to open its second season under head coach Bryan Harsin, it will be first-year offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau who will serve as the Tigers’ primary offensive play-caller. Harsin confirmed Wednesday during the weekly SEC coaches teleconference that Kiesau, who was promoted to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in...
Nick Saban previews Utah State game, talks ‘rare length’ at cornerback
It’s the first Wednesday evening of Alabama’s football season, which means Nick Saban will hold a 6 p.m. CT news conference. It will be the last time Saban takes questions from reporters before Saturday’s opener against Utah State. Check back here for live updates:. -- No opening...
What ESPN’s College Football Power Index says about Auburn
Auburn enters Saturday’s (6 pm CT ESPN+) game against Mercer unranked in the AP and Coaches Poll. Second-year head coach Bryan Harsin’s squad got picked to finish last by the media in the Southeastern Conference’s West Division during SEC Media Days. Maybe ESPN’s Football Power Index knows something that neither the press nor coaches around the nation don’t about the Tiger’s chances at winning this season.
AL.com recruiting: Watch as we break down Alabama’s 2023 class before the 2022 football season
The college football season is back, and so is the Alabama recruiting show on AL.com sponsored by Inline Lighting. Reporter Nick Alvarez welcomes fans to the first episode of the year. He introduces the 21 commits currently pledged to the Tide and how Alabama has achieved the 247Sports consensus No. 1 ranking.
Paul Finebaum: Auburn, Allen Greene split ‘necessary,’ calls national media reaction ‘fake outrage’
Here’s a new one: Paul Finebaum is defending Auburn. The SEC Network analyst went a step further calling out the national media for its “fake outrage” in response to the split between the school and athletic director Allen Greene. Finebaum, who was a guest on “McElroy and...
Alabama wide receiver competition, injuries yield surprise starters
It did not take long after Jameson Williams began practicing for Alabama last year that Nick Saban knew the Ohio State transfer would be a “featured guy” in the Tide’s offense. The first year of the NCAA’s relaxed transfer rules yielded a ready-made star for Alabama’s offense...
The story behind Auburn’s new, world-class Rane Culinary Science Center
A dozen or so students in chef coats emblazoned with the “AU” logo hover over stainless steel pots in one of the culinary laboratories at Auburn University’s shiny, new, $110-million Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center. It is their first day in the food lab, a...
Former Calera standout Kobe Prentice named Alabama starter
Former Calera High School standout Kobe Prentice was named a starter by Alabama on its initial depth chart of the season, released Monday. Prentice, a freshman, is listed alone as the starter at “H” wide receiver, the slot position occupied last season by Slade Bolden. The other starting...
5 questions for Bryan Harsin before Auburn’s 1st game
Bryan Harsin’s second season as the Auburn football coach starts in earnest when his Tigers open the season on Saturday against Mercer. Auburn’s game against the Bears will hit the at 6 pm CT on ESPN+ and the Auburn radio network. The Tigers open the year with five games at home before taking road trips to UGA and Ole Miss.
No injury report from Saban: ‘When those guys are ready to play, we’ll let you know’
As the countdown to the 2022 season kickoff ticks down, Nick Saban said he wasn’t giving injury updates. Asked after Wednesday’s practice about four freshmen he mentioned early in August, Saban was brief. “No different,” he said. “I’m not going to give an injury report in here every...
Body of Joshua Barber, missing for 8 days, found in east-central Alabama, coroner says
The body of a man missing for more than a week was found Tuesday in Macon County, authorities said. Joshua Barber was last seen alive in Valley Aug. 22. He was supposed to be headed to Loxley to be with friends, according to a Facebook page set up about his disappearance.
Girls Scouts challenging dress code in Alabama school system
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Girl Scouts who attend Auburn City Schools have created a petition asking the school board to update the current dress code for the school system, saying students should feel comfortable and shouldn’t be worried about “getting publicly shamed.” Marcie Gaylor, the volunteer experience coordinator for Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama, said […]
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police charge Notasulga woman with breaking and entering a vehicle on South College Street
Auburn police have arrested a Notasulga woman on felony warrants charging her with unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. Police arrested Alisha Ann Stough, 40, on Friday in connection to reports of a vehicle burglary that occurred on May 5, near...
‘Hate mail’ sent to wrong Alabama police department over pastor’s arrest while watering neighbor’s plants
An Alabama police department’s Facebook page has been bombarded with “hate mail” over the arrest of a pastor while watering his neighbor’s plants by people confusing the department with the agency that made the arrest. Michael Jennings is pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries in...
WTVM
1 man arrested after assaulting brother in Hattechubee, Ala.
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A domestic dispute between two brothers has left one in jail and the other hospitalized. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office states that both men have mental illnesses. Sheriff Health Taylor says Darwin Fearson’s mother went to a probate judge on Aug. 30 to file...
WSFA
Community members voice complaints at first MPS town hall
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents and community members put pressure on the new Montgomery Public Schools superintendent at Tuesday’s town hall meeting. “And I do get you been here for six weeks, but at $255,000, sir, I want to see some results,” one attendee said. The room was...
WSFA
Woman dies in Union Springs shooting, 2 men charged
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs police have charged two men after a shooting that left a woman dead Sunday. Andre Nesby Woods Jr. is charged with murder, attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, while Cortavius Jamal Woods, 23, is charged with felony murder. According to Chief R.L....
