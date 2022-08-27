ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

The alluring potential of Auburn’s Robby Ashford

Robby Ashford thought he was being punished. He was 7 years old, sitting atop a cooler on the sideline during a pee-wee football game, turned away from the action on the field. His coach had just pulled him from the game, but not for anything he did wrong. It was...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bryan Harsin: Eric Kiesau will call plays for Auburn this season

As Auburn prepares to open its second season under head coach Bryan Harsin, it will be first-year offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau who will serve as the Tigers’ primary offensive play-caller. Harsin confirmed Wednesday during the weekly SEC coaches teleconference that Kiesau, who was promoted to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What ESPN’s College Football Power Index says about Auburn

Auburn enters Saturday’s (6 pm CT ESPN+) game against Mercer unranked in the AP and Coaches Poll. Second-year head coach Bryan Harsin’s squad got picked to finish last by the media in the Southeastern Conference’s West Division during SEC Media Days. Maybe ESPN’s Football Power Index knows something that neither the press nor coaches around the nation don’t about the Tiger’s chances at winning this season.
AUBURN, AL
Former Calera standout Kobe Prentice named Alabama starter

Former Calera High School standout Kobe Prentice was named a starter by Alabama on its initial depth chart of the season, released Monday. Prentice, a freshman, is listed alone as the starter at “H” wide receiver, the slot position occupied last season by Slade Bolden. The other starting...
CALERA, AL
AL.com

5 questions for Bryan Harsin before Auburn’s 1st game

Bryan Harsin’s second season as the Auburn football coach starts in earnest when his Tigers open the season on Saturday against Mercer. Auburn’s game against the Bears will hit the at 6 pm CT on ESPN+ and the Auburn radio network. The Tigers open the year with five games at home before taking road trips to UGA and Ole Miss.
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

Girls Scouts challenging dress code in Alabama school system

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Girl Scouts who attend Auburn City Schools have created a petition asking the school board to update the current dress code for the school system, saying students should feel comfortable and shouldn’t be worried about “getting publicly shamed.” Marcie Gaylor, the volunteer experience coordinator for Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama, said […]
WTVM

1 man arrested after assaulting brother in Hattechubee, Ala.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A domestic dispute between two brothers has left one in jail and the other hospitalized. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office states that both men have mental illnesses. Sheriff Health Taylor says Darwin Fearson’s mother went to a probate judge on Aug. 30 to file...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Community members voice complaints at first MPS town hall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents and community members put pressure on the new Montgomery Public Schools superintendent at Tuesday’s town hall meeting. “And I do get you been here for six weeks, but at $255,000, sir, I want to see some results,” one attendee said. The room was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman dies in Union Springs shooting, 2 men charged

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs police have charged two men after a shooting that left a woman dead Sunday. Andre Nesby Woods Jr. is charged with murder, attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, while Cortavius Jamal Woods, 23, is charged with felony murder. According to Chief R.L....
UNION SPRINGS, AL
