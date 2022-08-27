Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist CoinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Parents Concerned with Fort-Worth ISD Lone Superintendent FinalistLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Comments / 0