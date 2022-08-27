ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Spencer Petras previews South Dakota State

Some new receivers will be counted on this Saturday when Iowa opens the season against South Dakota State. Senior wideout Nico Ragaini is out with an injury and two walkons are in the two deep. Quarterback Spencer Petras may lean on a talented tight end group that includes senior Sam LaPorta and sophomore Luke Lachey.
