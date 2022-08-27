High School Football Week 1: Rivalry Week
(WVNS) — Week 1 of high school football was full of all the rivalries across the region.
Bluefield, Graham: FINAL 29-25 (Graham)
Liberty, Independence: FINAL 60-0 (Independence)
Mount View, River View: FINAL 24-8 (Mount View)
Wyoming East, Westside: FINAL 28-20 (Westside)
James Monroe, Sherman: FINAL 41-6 (James Monroe)
Pocahontas County, Tucker County: FINAL 12-3 (Tucker County)
Woodrow Wilson, Riverside: FINAL 31-28 (Woodrow Wilson)
Summers County, PikeView: FINAL 49-14 (Summers County)
Lincoln County, Princeton: FINAL 53-8 (Princeton)
Oak Hill, Nicholas County: FINAL 17-7 (Oak Hill)
Clay County, Midland Trail: FINAL 44-22 (Clay County)
Point Pleasant, Greenbrier East: FINAL 30-7 (Point Pleasant)
Buffalo, Greenbrier West: FINAL 33-0 (Greenbrier West)
Shady Spring, Tug Valley: FINAL 32-21 (Tug Valley)
Phelps, Montcalm: 42-6 (Phelps)
Richlands, Gate City: FINAL 27-13 (Richlands)
Tazewell, Virginia: FINAL 46-21 (Tazewell)
