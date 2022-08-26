ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

DreameBot L10s Ultra robot vacuum and mop launches with auto-emptying dock

Dreame Technology has announced the launch of the DreameBot L10s Ultra robot vacuum and mop. The gadget will launch in Southeast Asia, with a broader roll-out planned. The vacuum has up to 5,300 Pa suction power and a 5,200 mAh battery, allowing it to clean an area of 200 m² (~2,153 ft²) on a single charge.
Deal | Oukitel P2001 2000 W portable power station discounted alongside other models

The Oukitel P2001 power station is currently selling for the discounted price of US$1,399. The portable device has a maximum power output of 2,000 W and a 2,000 Wh battery capacity. Ports on the gadget include USB-A and 100 W USB-C outputs. Plus, other portable power stations from the brand are on sale, such as the Oukitel CN505 614 Wh and P501 505 Wh models.
Metaura Pro wearable air conditioner with 18 °F cooling available via Indiegogo InDemand

The Metaura Pro wearable air conditioner is now available via an Indiegogo Indemand campaign. The company launched a Kickstarter campaign for the same product in March, raising over US$256,000. The wearable device sits on your neck, blowing air on your skin. In fan mode, the air is -7 °F (~-4 °C) cooler than the ambient temperature, and in cooling mode, the company claims the device can cool your skin by up to -18 °F (~-10 °C).
Samsung "Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G" hits the FCC ahead of its launch

5G Android Business Leaks / Rumors Software Tablet. The Galaxy Tab Active3 is Samsung's latest rugged-type tablet, and as such boasts a MIL-STD-810G-rated chassis pitched as both an "extreme" hobby tablet or enterprise-ready with an in-built S-Pen holster, an FHD+ display with advanced touch-sensitivity for use with gloved hands and even physical navigation buttons. Now, it is said to have a successor.
Apple iPhone 14 OLED display: Samsung dominates the screen supply as Apple reportedly readies more than 34 million units for the launch

Apple iPhone 14 is almost upon us with Cupertino set to announce the new phones at its “Far Out” event on September 17. According to widespread reports, Apple has prepared a total of four iPhone 14 models this time around; the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Per Ross Young of market research firm DSCC, Samsung is producing the bulk of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 series, followed by LG display in the distant second place and BOE, a Chinese display maker, in the third.
Vwar 8 Pro smartwatch available worldwide with NFC and SpO2 monitor

The Vwar 8 Pro smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The watch face is 45 mm (~1.77-in) wide, with a 1.95-in (~50 mm), 390 x 435 px display. The screen has a 60 Hz refresh rate and 32-bit color accuracy with a 178° viewing angle. You can connect...
Spectacular Witcher concept trailer makes full use of Unreal Engine 5 features; offers a glimpse of what CD Projekt RED may be working on

YouTuber TeaserPlay recently outed a concept trailer for The Witcher 4 running on Unreal Engine 5. The trailer utilizes UE5 technologies including Lumen, Nanite, and Metahuman. With developer CD Projekt RED building the next Witcher game on UE5, the concept trailer offers a glimpse of what it might end up looking like.
HP Dragonfly G3 gets almost everything right except for CPU performance

The Dragonfly G3 is now shipping to replace last year's Dragonfly Max or Dragonfly G2. As detailed in our review, the G3 brings significant changes to the series including the jump to 12th gen Intel processors and a larger 3:2 13.5-inch screen size instead of the aging 16:9 13.3-inch form factor. One aspect, however, sticks out like a sore thumb on an otherwise excellent business subnotebook.
Morefine M8S: New mini-PC introduced with Intel Celeron N5105, 16 GB of RAM and up to a 1 TB SSD

Morefine has started selling the M8S, just a few days after it introduced the S600 with Intel Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK processors. While the Morefine M8S is approximately the same size as the Morefine S600, it relies on a significantly less powerful processor. Specifically, the Morefine M8S features the Celeron N5105, a quad-core part from Intel's Jasper Lake family that has a 10 W TDP and a 2.9 GHz peak CPU clock speed.
Asus ROG Phone 6D confirmed to debut on September 19

Android ARM Business Chinese Tech Smartphone Gaming. Update: Asus has now confirmed that this device, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, will make its global debut on September 19 and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Asus launched the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro last month. The...
