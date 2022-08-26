Read full article on original website
Motorola Edge 30 Neo is tipped to launch soon with minimal display bezels and 4 new colorways
The Motorola Edge 30 Neo may have originally leaked as the Edge 30 Lite, and, therefore, perhaps the most budget variant of its series thus far. Despite this, however, it is allegedly set to launch with a 120Hz P-OLED display, and will also have 5G thanks to its alleged Snapdragon 695 platform.
DreameBot L10s Ultra robot vacuum and mop launches with auto-emptying dock
Dreame Technology has announced the launch of the DreameBot L10s Ultra robot vacuum and mop. The gadget will launch in Southeast Asia, with a broader roll-out planned. The vacuum has up to 5,300 Pa suction power and a 5,200 mAh battery, allowing it to clean an area of 200 m² (~2,153 ft²) on a single charge.
Deal | Oukitel P2001 2000 W portable power station discounted alongside other models
The Oukitel P2001 power station is currently selling for the discounted price of US$1,399. The portable device has a maximum power output of 2,000 W and a 2,000 Wh battery capacity. Ports on the gadget include USB-A and 100 W USB-C outputs. Plus, other portable power stations from the brand are on sale, such as the Oukitel CN505 614 Wh and P501 505 Wh models.
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
Metaura Pro wearable air conditioner with 18 °F cooling available via Indiegogo InDemand
The Metaura Pro wearable air conditioner is now available via an Indiegogo Indemand campaign. The company launched a Kickstarter campaign for the same product in March, raising over US$256,000. The wearable device sits on your neck, blowing air on your skin. In fan mode, the air is -7 °F (~-4 °C) cooler than the ambient temperature, and in cooling mode, the company claims the device can cool your skin by up to -18 °F (~-10 °C).
Samsung "Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G" hits the FCC ahead of its launch
5G Android Business Leaks / Rumors Software Tablet. The Galaxy Tab Active3 is Samsung's latest rugged-type tablet, and as such boasts a MIL-STD-810G-rated chassis pitched as both an "extreme" hobby tablet or enterprise-ready with an in-built S-Pen holster, an FHD+ display with advanced touch-sensitivity for use with gloved hands and even physical navigation buttons. Now, it is said to have a successor.
Update | Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro is set for an IFA 2022 launch
Update: The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro has now launched as a new power station rated to charge in just 1.8 hours, even off the grid - although a user would need 4 of the OEM's SolarSaga 200W solar panels to do so. They are part of a bundle with...
Apple iPhone 14 OLED display: Samsung dominates the screen supply as Apple reportedly readies more than 34 million units for the launch
Apple iPhone 14 is almost upon us with Cupertino set to announce the new phones at its “Far Out” event on September 17. According to widespread reports, Apple has prepared a total of four iPhone 14 models this time around; the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Per Ross Young of market research firm DSCC, Samsung is producing the bulk of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 series, followed by LG display in the distant second place and BOE, a Chinese display maker, in the third.
Asus ExpertBook B5: Lightweight 16 inch laptop for the enterprise market with a numpad
In the business laptop segment, there are a few market dominating players - Dell with its Latitude, HP with the EliteBooks and Lenovo with the ThinkPad brand. Naturally, others want a piece of those sales as well, for example Asus with its own ExpertBook series. To conquer the office buildings,...
OnePlus Nord Watch appears in a new leak by name, is tipped to launch soon
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Software. OnePlus' Nord Watch has been the stuff of leaks for quite some time as a potential companion device to others such as the Buds as well as the smartphones of that name. Now, the wearable has appeared in its most convincing tip yet.
Vwar 8 Pro smartwatch available worldwide with NFC and SpO2 monitor
The Vwar 8 Pro smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The watch face is 45 mm (~1.77-in) wide, with a 1.95-in (~50 mm), 390 x 435 px display. The screen has a 60 Hz refresh rate and 32-bit color accuracy with a 178° viewing angle. You can connect...
Logitech G Cloud: Various leaks confirm specifications for upcoming gaming handheld
More leaks have emerged online of Logitech's first gaming handheld. Revealed as the Logitech G Cloud, the device will rely on an older mid-range chipset with a large battery and a 1080p display, among other features. Yesterday, Evan Blass leaked images of Logitech's first gaming handheld, a device that it...
Spectacular Witcher concept trailer makes full use of Unreal Engine 5 features; offers a glimpse of what CD Projekt RED may be working on
YouTuber TeaserPlay recently outed a concept trailer for The Witcher 4 running on Unreal Engine 5. The trailer utilizes UE5 technologies including Lumen, Nanite, and Metahuman. With developer CD Projekt RED building the next Witcher game on UE5, the concept trailer offers a glimpse of what it might end up looking like.
Redmi Pad: Leaks tout a Helio G99 and other details of Redmi's inaugural tablet
Xiaomi is preparing to launch its first truly budget tablet device. This tablet, the Redmi Pad, is expected to debut shortly and has now made another appearance, this time at a Chinese certification website. As brought to light by popular leaker Digital Chat Station, the Redmi Pad, with model number...
HP Dragonfly G3 gets almost everything right except for CPU performance
The Dragonfly G3 is now shipping to replace last year's Dragonfly Max or Dragonfly G2. As detailed in our review, the G3 brings significant changes to the series including the jump to 12th gen Intel processors and a larger 3:2 13.5-inch screen size instead of the aging 16:9 13.3-inch form factor. One aspect, however, sticks out like a sore thumb on an otherwise excellent business subnotebook.
ViewSonic X11-4K home cinema projector launches with 0.8 short throw and LED light source
The ViewSonic X11-4K projector is a new lamp-free projector from the brand. The device uses LED technology to provide up to 2,400 lms brightness, with an expected lifetime of up to 30,000 hours. The short throw lens can produce images up to 100-in (~254 cm) wide from a distance of 5.8 ft (~1.8 m), thanks to a 0.8:1 short throw ratio.
Morefine M8S: New mini-PC introduced with Intel Celeron N5105, 16 GB of RAM and up to a 1 TB SSD
Morefine has started selling the M8S, just a few days after it introduced the S600 with Intel Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK processors. While the Morefine M8S is approximately the same size as the Morefine S600, it relies on a significantly less powerful processor. Specifically, the Morefine M8S features the Celeron N5105, a quad-core part from Intel's Jasper Lake family that has a 10 W TDP and a 2.9 GHz peak CPU clock speed.
Asus ROG Phone 6D confirmed to debut on September 19
Android ARM Business Chinese Tech Smartphone Gaming. Update: Asus has now confirmed that this device, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, will make its global debut on September 19 and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Asus launched the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro last month. The...
Huawei P50 Pocket successor leaks onto TENAA, hinting at an imminent launch for a new clamshell foldable
The P50 Pocket launched with the double-barrelled look of its series' camera hump, although one of its rear-panel circles is a cover display that matches its actual shooter housing in size. Interesting as this might have been as a design choice, it now seems Huawei intends to ditch the look in future clamshell foldables.
GoPro Hero 11 Black leaks with an unchanged design from the Hero 10 Black
GoPro launched the Hero 10 Black back in September last year and now looks set to bring a direct successor to the market, in the form of the Hero 11 Black. Images of the next-gen action cam have now leaked but fans expecting wholesale design changes may be disappointed. As...
