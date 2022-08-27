Read full article on original website
4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
No Plans for Labor Day? 5 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLititz, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Maya Williams provides the difference for Central Dauphin field hockey in win against Conestoga Valley
Maya Williams found the back of the net in overtime to provide the difference for Central Dauphin in a 3-2 win over Conestoga Valley Wednesday.
Scenes from Middletown’s 2-1 win over Camp Hill in boys soccer
Middletown’s Landon Keyser scored 2 goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to give Middletown enough to defeat Camp Hill 2-1 in boys soccer at Camp Hill.
Bannister, Huber help Middletown score volleyball win against Red Land
Middletown scored a 3-0 volleyball win over Red Land Wednesday. The Blue Raiders won by scores for 25-18, 25-9 and 25-19. Lily Bannister had nine kills, two blocks and six aces for Middletown, Addison Huber added 22 assists, three kills, two aces and three digs, and Lena Jones had five kills and two blocks. Christine Miller added four kills and five digs, Kaley Hileman had four kills and Maddie Fox had three kills and a block.
Maddie Eisner’s 4 goals lead Red land field hockey to win against Cedar Cliff
Maddie Eisner scored four goals Wednesday to lead Red Land to a 6-1 field hockey win against Cedar Cliff. Ashton Kolmansberger added a goal and an assist for the Patriots, and Kiera Gibson had a goal.
Middletown boys soccer opens season with 2-1 win at Camp Hill
CAMP HILL - Middletown’s boys soccer team opened up its season Wednesday in convincing fashion by going toe-to-toe with defending District 3 champions Camp Hill. And, for a team who underachieved at 8-10 last fall, the Blue Raiders (1-0) managed the upset, 2-1, at Seibert Park.
Quesenberry, Bogovic help Cedar Cliff score volleyball win against Lower Dauphin
Cedar Cliff scored a 3-0 girls volleyball win against Lower Dauphin Wednesday. The Colts won by scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-17. Katie Quesenberry had eight kills, five aces and three blocks for the Colts, Madi Bogovic had nine kills and two aces, Megan Holmes had four kills and four aces and Kathryn Sansom had six blocks.
Evelyn Morris’ 4 goals help Northern field hockey notch win against Bermudian Springs
Evelyn Morris scored four goals Wednesday to help lead Northern to a 10-3 win against Bermudian Springs. Maura “MJ” Simpson added two goals and one assists, Olivia Anderson had one goal and two assists and Madison Snyder and Clare Colgan each had one goal and one assist.
Aubrey Strohecker’s 3 goals power Mifflin County past Juniata
Aubrey Strohecker scored three goals Wednesday to lead Mifflin County to a 4-1 girls soccer win over Juniata. Strohecker had the assist, too, on Mackenzie Peachey’s goal.
Karli Dacosta’s 2 goals help Red Land sink Susquenita
Karli Dacosta scored a pair of goals Wednesday to help lead Red Land to a 4-0 win over Susquenita. Carlee Collier added a goal and an assist for the Patriots, and Natalie Danner had a goal. Hailey Drust also had an assist.
Cedar Cliff girls tennis takes down Lower Dauphin
Cedar Cliff scored a 3-2 tennis win over Lower Dauphin Wednesday.
Mid-Penn Matchups: Cumberland Valley at Central York (9/2/22)
Cumberland Valley defeats Manheim Twp. 31-27 in week 1 of high school football Cumberland Valley (1-0) at Central York (1-0)
Keep an eye on these Mid-Penn boys as cross country season gets underway
The Mid-Penn has produced some of Pennsylvania’s top runners across the past several years, but who is next?
Camp Hill girls tennis downs Middletown
Camp Hill scored a 4-1 win over Middletown Wednesday.
Hazing has not been a team tradition at Middletown | PennLive letters
I taught and coached at Middletown High School for 30 years. I was involved in the baseball program for 15 years, girls basketball for 2 and football for 20 ending in 2020. In all those years it was my experience that Middletown coaches were vigilant to prevent even the most innocent forms of hazing.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Michael Stepp RBI of Greater Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 29’s hometown heroes are the RBI World Series champions. The Michael Stepp RBI of Greater Harrisburg softball team defeated Houston two weeks ago in the championship match. After making it to the tournament ten times, it is the program’s first championship title. A...
WGAL
State police: Two men arrested after pursuit in Lebanon, Dauphin counties
Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested two men who led troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Troopers received a call around 11 a.m. Tuesday from a woman who reported her stolen car was traveling into Lebanon County on Interstate 81. State police said they tried to pull the...
abc27.com
Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident
(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
Penn State-Purdue game predictions: Lions the pick to prevail in a pivotal Week 1 road clash
Penn State opens its 2022 season on the road for the seventh straight season and for the third straight year against a Big Ten opponent. The Lions go into Thursday’s trip to Purdue as 3 ½-point favorites to clear a major hurdle in a challenging early-season schedule. In order to do so, Penn State must answer big questions when it comes to replacing key starters up the middle of its defense and the ability of its offensive line to re-establish a viable rushing attack.
2 men taken into custody, Central Dauphin School District placed on lockdown for period on Tuesday morning
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:50 a.m. (August 31): State Police have identified the two suspects as Marquis Thompson, 26, of McDonough, GA, and Stephon Scott, 24, of Newburgh, NY. They are accused of stealing a 2021 Genesis G70 in Lebanon County and eluding attempts from police to stop...
skooknews.com
Vehicle Abandoned After Rollover near Centralia
The driver of a vehicle was no where to be found after a crash in Columbia County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:00pm, Tuesday, along Route 61 between Centralia and Mount Carmel. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found a vehicle on it's side and the driver...
