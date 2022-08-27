Read full article on original website
The Savage Forecast for Week 2 of the Flint-area high school football season
FLINT – The first week of the high school football season is always the most difficult when it comes to making predictions. So where do we go after a record of 23-6 (.793) last week.
Your A to Z guide for Michigan football’s home opener against Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Another season of Saturdays filled with tailgates and busy streets kick off this weekend in Ann Arbor as the University of Michigan gets ready to kick off its 2022 season against Colorado State. Fresh off a Big Ten title and appearance in the College Football Playoff,...
Freeland’s ‘Powderpuff’ kicker continues family football legacy
FREELAND, MI – When Brooke Riffel was 12 years old, her dad took her out to the practice field to kick field goals. “Guys were practicing around us … I was really nervous and thought this is really silly,” Riffel said. “But my dad (John Riffel) was a kicker at (Saginaw) MacArthur, so he wanted to show me how to kick. It was silly, but it was fun.”
Rentals top $1,800 a night to stay in Ann Arbor for Michigan football games
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The University of Michigan’s first home football game is just around the corner, meaning fans are seeking places to stay in Ann Arbor. And their rising demand for vacation rentals is pushing rates to as much as $1,800 a night, according to vacation rental company Vrbo.
Letter from the Editor: College football is chaos, Tuck is coming and we can’t wait for kickoff
You say you’re ready for college football season. But are you prepared?. That is one of the catchphrases used with players by Mel Tucker, the dynamic head coach of the Michigan State Spartans. He’s also the figure who has electrified the rivalry with Michigan and upended the pay grade at the highest levels of NCAA coaching.
MLive.com
Catching a record: Concord’s Mehki Wingfield breaks 8-man state record
CONCORD -- It took one week for Mehki Wingfield to have a record-breaking performance,. The Concord wide receiver grabbed 17 catches in the Yellowjackets’ season-opener Friday against Climax-Scotts. “I didn’t even realize it until the next morning,” he said. “I was just trying to play football, help my team...
Grand Blanc star Kate Brody explains how she shot record-setting 62 at The Fortress
FLINT – Kate Brody proved how important a good short game can be in golf during a recent match at The Fortress in Frankenmuth. Brody was so dialed in that she hit every green in regulation and had just one putt longer than 15 feet. The result?. A record-shattering...
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits Mott Community College to tout Michigan Reconnect program expansion
FLINT, MI -- Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist today visited Mott Community College to highlight how the $55 million expansion of the Michigan Reconnect program can help adult residents earn college degrees and skills certificates. The lieutenant governor held a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Mott Community College’s...
Detroit News
Central Michigan to name football field after two more legendary coaches
Central Michigan has had several high-profile coaches throughout the years. Next month, the university will honor two of them when it names the football stadium's field Kramer/Deromedi Field, after Roy Kramer and Herb Deromedi. "We are proud to honor the rich tradition and football history at CMU by dedicating this...
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher joins Western Michigan baseball coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher is returning to Michigan for the next chapter of his coaching career. Western Michigan University’s baseball program announced last week the addition of Daniel Schlereth as the program’s new pitching coach, which is a volunteer assistant role.
Former fifth-round running back pick for Detroit Lions waived by Eagles
ALLEN PARK -- Jason Huntley, a former fifth-round pick for the Detroit Lions, has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles. Huntley never played a game for the Lions after going at Pick 172 in the 2020 draft. He didn’t make it past the final roster cuts that year. At the time, Huntley was the highest-drafted rookie to be cut by the Lions since 2016. He was quickly claimed by the Eagles, where he spent the previous two seasons. Huntley has 18 carries for 70 yards, with five kick returns for 120 yards.
Detroit Lions waive RB Jermar Jefferson to make room for waiver claim
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have waived second-year running back Jermar Jefferson to make room for their waiver claim of defensive lineman Benito Jones. Jefferson made the initial 53-man roster with running backs D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds. He made it over running backs Justin Jackson and Godwin Igwebuike. Jackson has since been added to the team’s practice squad. Igwebuike was Detroit’s primary kick returner last season, leaving that role open ahead of Week 1.
Pair of ex-Lions defensive backs released by Atlanta Falcons
ALLEN PARK -- The Atlanta Falcons cut a pair of former Detroit Lions defensive backs in cornerback Mike Ford and safety Dean Marlowe. ESPN reports each Ford and Marlowe are candidates to return once the Falcons move players to injured reserve and settle their roster more. Ford spent three seasons...
Chargers reportedly waive injured ex-Lions wide receiver
ALLEN PARK -- The Los Angeles Chargers waived injured pass-catcher Sage Surratt, according to Pro Football Focus. Surratt spent a portion of last season on the practice squad for the Detroit Lions. He was an extremely productive wide receiver at Wake Forest and remained at the position as an undrafted free agent in Detroit. He was released shortly after last season began, though, never playing a game for the team.
10 players on the open market who could make sense for Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have the second-highest priority on the waiver wire and could be in a position to improve a handful of corners of their roster ahead of Week 1. We’ll run through 10 players who could make sense for the Lions in no particular order. It’s worth noting the Lions started their Wednesday morning by waiving quarterback David Blough and signing former 49ers quarterback Nate Sudfeld. Blough made the initial cut. But it appears he’ll join Tim Boyle in being out at backup quarterback for the Lions. Sudfeld has bounced from Washington to Philadelphia to San Francisco and now Detroit since going in 2016′s sixth round out of Indiana.
Recently cut Lions kicker awarded to Jacksonville Jaguars via waivers
ALLEN PARK -- It didn’t take long for kicker Riley Patterson to find a new home. The Detroit Lions cut Patterson before the roster deadline. But now he is headed to the kicker-needy Jacksonville Jaguars via waivers. Jacksonville didn’t have any kickers on its roster before placing the claim, pulling a Dan Campbell/Brad Holmes-esque move with final cuts.
Former second-round pick among 2 ex-Lions cornerbacks released by Falcons
ALLEN PARK -- The Atlanta Falcons released a pair of former Lions cornerbacks ahead of the roster cut deadline, including former second-round pick Teez Tabor. Tabor’s name is always brought up when combing through former Lions general manager Bob Quinn’s draft misses. He went Pick 53 in 2017 and then struggled to stick. The cornerback was forced into an early starting role through injuries, then allowed 22 catches on 27 targets before getting benched.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
‘Hard Knocks’ captures player-led practice, tense moments leading into cut day: Live updates recap
Live updates will begin at 10 p.m. Hit refresh to keep up with the rolling log:. We open with another look back at last week’s episode featuring Detroit’s trip to Indianapolis for joint practices and a preseason game. And we’re sent into the intro with head coach Dan Campbell’s postgame speech at Lucas Oil. We’ll probably get a closer look at those on the bubble in this new one.
