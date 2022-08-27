ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flint, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Football
Lapeer, MI
Education
Flint, MI
Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Education
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Corunna, MI
Football
Flint, MI
Sports
Corunna, MI
Sports
City
Corunna, MI
City
Lapeer, MI
Local
Michigan Education
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Corunna, MI
Education
City
Flint, MI
Lapeer, MI
Sports
MLive.com

Catching a record: Concord’s Mehki Wingfield breaks 8-man state record

CONCORD -- It took one week for Mehki Wingfield to have a record-breaking performance,. The Concord wide receiver grabbed 17 catches in the Yellowjackets’ season-opener Friday against Climax-Scotts. “I didn’t even realize it until the next morning,” he said. “I was just trying to play football, help my team...
CONCORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
The Grand Rapids Press

Former fifth-round running back pick for Detroit Lions waived by Eagles

ALLEN PARK -- Jason Huntley, a former fifth-round pick for the Detroit Lions, has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles. Huntley never played a game for the Lions after going at Pick 172 in the 2020 draft. He didn’t make it past the final roster cuts that year. At the time, Huntley was the highest-drafted rookie to be cut by the Lions since 2016. He was quickly claimed by the Eagles, where he spent the previous two seasons. Huntley has 18 carries for 70 yards, with five kick returns for 120 yards.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions waive RB Jermar Jefferson to make room for waiver claim

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have waived second-year running back Jermar Jefferson to make room for their waiver claim of defensive lineman Benito Jones. Jefferson made the initial 53-man roster with running backs D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds. He made it over running backs Justin Jackson and Godwin Igwebuike. Jackson has since been added to the team’s practice squad. Igwebuike was Detroit’s primary kick returner last season, leaving that role open ahead of Week 1.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Ann Arbor News

Chargers reportedly waive injured ex-Lions wide receiver

ALLEN PARK -- The Los Angeles Chargers waived injured pass-catcher Sage Surratt, according to Pro Football Focus. Surratt spent a portion of last season on the practice squad for the Detroit Lions. He was an extremely productive wide receiver at Wake Forest and remained at the position as an undrafted free agent in Detroit. He was released shortly after last season began, though, never playing a game for the team.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

10 players on the open market who could make sense for Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have the second-highest priority on the waiver wire and could be in a position to improve a handful of corners of their roster ahead of Week 1. We’ll run through 10 players who could make sense for the Lions in no particular order. It’s worth noting the Lions started their Wednesday morning by waiving quarterback David Blough and signing former 49ers quarterback Nate Sudfeld. Blough made the initial cut. But it appears he’ll join Tim Boyle in being out at backup quarterback for the Lions. Sudfeld has bounced from Washington to Philadelphia to San Francisco and now Detroit since going in 2016′s sixth round out of Indiana.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Former second-round pick among 2 ex-Lions cornerbacks released by Falcons

ALLEN PARK -- The Atlanta Falcons released a pair of former Lions cornerbacks ahead of the roster cut deadline, including former second-round pick Teez Tabor. Tabor’s name is always brought up when combing through former Lions general manager Bob Quinn’s draft misses. He went Pick 53 in 2017 and then struggled to stick. The cornerback was forced into an early starting role through injuries, then allowed 22 catches on 27 targets before getting benched.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Hard Knocks’ captures player-led practice, tense moments leading into cut day: Live updates recap

Live updates will begin at 10 p.m. Hit refresh to keep up with the rolling log:. We open with another look back at last week’s episode featuring Detroit’s trip to Indianapolis for joint practices and a preseason game. And we’re sent into the intro with head coach Dan Campbell’s postgame speech at Lucas Oil. We’ll probably get a closer look at those on the bubble in this new one.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy