Dell Alienware AW2523HF: 24.5-inch IPS gaming monitor announced with a 360 Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms GtG response times

Asus ExpertBook B5: Lightweight 16 inch laptop for the enterprise market with a numpad
In the business laptop segment, there are a few market dominating players - Dell with its Latitude, HP with the EliteBooks and Lenovo with the ThinkPad brand. Naturally, others want a piece of those sales as well, for example Asus with its own ExpertBook series. To conquer the office buildings,...
Asus ROG Phone 6D confirmed to debut on September 19
Android ARM Business Chinese Tech Smartphone Gaming. Update: Asus has now confirmed that this device, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, will make its global debut on September 19 and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Asus launched the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro last month. The...
IFA 2022 | Asus ExpertBook B6 Flip announced with 12th-generation Intel Alder Lake-HX processors, Nvidia RTX A2000 GPU and a 16:10 mini LED touchscreen
Asus has announced some new business-centric laptops at IFA 2022. The lineup includes SKUs such as the ExpertBook B5, ExpertBook B5 Flip and ExpertBook B6 Flip. While the differences between the three aren't particularly remarkable, the ExpertBook B6 Flip brings forth some high-end features such as an Alder Lake H55 CPU, workstation-grade GPUs and multiple screen options. Asus will confirm the laptop's price and release date later.
Schenker XMG Fusion 15 (Mid 22): Lightweight, compact gaming laptop with mechanical keyboard
Gaming Geforce Laptop Review Snippet Thunderbolt Tiger Lake Windows. The Schenker XMG Fusion 15 is primarily a gaming laptop, but it's also made for the creative sector. A barebone from Intel (NUC X15 Laptop Kit C71FBF) serves as the basis of the lightweight (just under 2 kg), compact laptop. The device can be customized in Schenker's online store and is available for prices starting at about 1,500 Euros (~$1,492)(with the GeForce RTX 3060). Our configuration variant has a price tag of just under 2,000 Euros (~$1,989).
AMD Ryzen 7000 series of processors unleashed with new Zen 4 architecture, 13% IPC uplift, up to 170 W TDP, and an attractive price tag
AMD has finally lifted the covers off its Ryzen 7000 lineup, which includes the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X. They outperform Alder Lake's best, the Core i9-12900K in gaming and offer remarkable upgrades over Zen 3. The processors will be purchasable on September 29 starting at U$299.
Apple iPhone 14 OLED display: Samsung dominates the screen supply as Apple reportedly readies more than 34 million units for the launch
Apple iPhone 14 is almost upon us with Cupertino set to announce the new phones at its “Far Out” event on September 17. According to widespread reports, Apple has prepared a total of four iPhone 14 models this time around; the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Per Ross Young of market research firm DSCC, Samsung is producing the bulk of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 series, followed by LG display in the distant second place and BOE, a Chinese display maker, in the third.
Zen 4 with 3D Cache: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D reportedly breaking cover at CES 2023
We reported last week that AMD might launch the Zen 4 SKUs with 3D V-Cache early next year. The CPUs, which included the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, were suggested to be available on store shelves in Q1 2023. We now have more information regarding the release date and possible SKUs of Zen 4 with 3D cache.
LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV 97-in model announced as ready to launch
The LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV 97-in model, also called the 97G2, will shortly launch globally. This device will be added to the existing 2022 OLED TV line-up, with sizes from 42-in to 88-in, released earlier this year. First unveiled at CES, all of the devices in the range feature LG’s OLED self-lit pixels and Brightness Booster Max for a 30% brighter image.
Zen 4-powered Ryzen 5 7600X and 3 other muscular CPUs perfect for budget gaming battlestations
AMD Ryzen (Zen) Gaming List Desktop. The choices and comments made on this list belong solely to the author. 1. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is around US$250 on Amazon. One of the best things about next-gen announcements and product launches is the sudden lack of interest in previous platforms and products. To be fair, it makes sense that everyone would want to buy the latest and greatest instead of investing in a platform with no upgrade path—this is especially true for AMD's Ryzen 5000 family of CPUs because of Zen 4's switch to DDR5—even if it comes at a higher cost.
Cooler Master MM311 launches for $39 USD to be the go-to gaming mouse for users on a budget
If all you need is a no-frills lightweight gaming mouse with a high 10,000 DPI optical sensor, then the new Cooler Master MM311 might be worth a closer look. It's now back-to-school season which means a new gaming mouse might be in order. PC peripheral maker Cooler Master has just started shipping its budget-oriented MM311 wireless gaming mouse with all the core features gamers have come to expect and without any of the auxiliary features that typically bloat the price.
Valid Intel Core i9-13900 Geekbench 5 showcase thrashes the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and the Ryzen 9 5950X
We recently reported that an Intel Core i9-13900K stopped by Geekbench 5 for a set of valid single-core and multi-core runs. The processor managed to outperform the current gen AMD Zen 3 and Intel 12th gen Alder Lake champions by wide margins, especially in multi-threaded performance. Now, an Intel Core i9-13900, the locked version of the Core i9-13900K, has also paid Geekbench 5 a visit, resulting in impressive single-threaded and multi-threaded scores. The report comes to us courtesy of BenchLeaks.
LG outs unique foldable 42-inch OLED Flex TV that curves into a 4K 120Hz gaming monitor at will
After the impressive 97-inch Gallery Edition set announced on the runup to the IFA 2022 expo, LG today revealed another bombshell OLED TV that can curve automatically to become a gaming monitor. That's right, the aptly named LG OLED Flex TV LX3 can go from a regular flat 42-inch OLED screen to a curved gaming monitor in no less than 20 incremental steps of five percents each.
Samsung "Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G" hits the FCC ahead of its launch
5G Android Business Leaks / Rumors Software Tablet. The Galaxy Tab Active3 is Samsung's latest rugged-type tablet, and as such boasts a MIL-STD-810G-rated chassis pitched as both an "extreme" hobby tablet or enterprise-ready with an in-built S-Pen holster, an FHD+ display with advanced touch-sensitivity for use with gloved hands and even physical navigation buttons. Now, it is said to have a successor.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X to offer 5.85 GHz boost beating Raptor Lake's 5.8 GHz even as Core i9-13900KF OC already hits 6 GHz in gaming
AMD will be unveiling the Zen 4 Raphael Ryzen 7000 mainstream desktop processors later today. Early leaks so far have shown Zen 4 offering equivalent or better performance than their corresponding Alder Lake counterparts. Raw performance gains aside, AMD might just have another trick up its sleeve to best Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake generation.
Mystery AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics card makes a cameo at the Zen 4 launch event
As expected, AMD's Zen 4 launch event was all about the Ryzen 7000 series of processors. The company did, however, give eager gamers a sneak peek into what its graphics card division has lined up. AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su showed off what looks like a high-end AMD Radeon graphics card, presumably the Radeon RX 7900 XT, complete with a black aesthetic, three fans and a beefy looking cooler.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 to launch with ARM and Intel versions as a successor to Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro X
Zac Bowden, Senior Editor at Windows Central, has offered a few insights into the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Pro X. Writing on Twitter, Bowden claims to heard from his sources that the Surface Pro 9 will replace both the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Pro X. Allegedly, Bowden's sources for having telling him this 'for a while now', implying that this is not a new rumour that has emerged just before a product release.
Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Pro 120G launched in India with Alder Lake Core i5 and Nvidia MX550 graphics starting from ₹74,999 (US$943)
Xiaomi, today, announced the latest additions to its laptop lineup in India — the Mi NoteBook Pro 120G and the Mi NoteBook Pro 120. The new Mi NoteBook Pros build upon the previous generation in terms of design and now offer 12th gen Intel Alder Lake parts and higher refresh rate displays.
Intel expands RISC-V support with Pathfinder development kits for hobbyists and commercial chipmakers
RISC-V adoption is about to receive a significant boost from Intel and its partners via the Pathfinder initiative. Hobbyists can download a Starter Edition dev kit for free right now and start developing RISC-V applications for Linux and other operating systems. There is also a Professional Edition kit with support for an entire host of RISC-V-based chips.
Spectacular Witcher concept trailer makes full use of Unreal Engine 5 features; offers a glimpse of what CD Projekt RED may be working on
YouTuber TeaserPlay recently outed a concept trailer for The Witcher 4 running on Unreal Engine 5. The trailer utilizes UE5 technologies including Lumen, Nanite, and Metahuman. With developer CD Projekt RED building the next Witcher game on UE5, the concept trailer offers a glimpse of what it might end up looking like.
Samsung Galaxy A04s unveiled with a 90 Hz display and a 50 MP triple camera
The Galaxy A04 is barely a week old at this point. However, Samsung has now announced the Galaxy A04s, a successor of sorts. While still an entry-level smartphone, the Galaxy A04s contains a few advantages over the Galaxy A04. As Samsung's marketing images show, the Galaxy A04s has a third rear-facing camera, unlike the Galaxy A04. Also, the Galaxy A04s has a more powerful chipset and a faster display than its namesake.
