Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana BelcherPort Orange, FL
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild OakL. CaneFlagler Beach, FL
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
fox35orlando.com
Women fight off homeless Florida man accused of breaking into their home
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Sloan broke in through the side door of the house on School Street, in Cocoa. The victims say it caught them by surprise in the middle of the night.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of killing stepson, raping woman at RV Resort refuses to attend court, sheriff says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man accused of murdering two people and raping a woman was supposed to go before a judge on Thursday, but that appearance was canceled after he reportedly refused to attend. Investigators said Justin Lamar Jones, 41, murdered his stepson on Wednesday morning inside a...
fox35orlando.com
Florida deliveryman arrested for allegedly touching customer
An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
fox35orlando.com
Florida teens destroy middle school, causing $100K in damages, deputies say
PALATKA, Fla. - Three Florida teens are facing multiple felonies after the 14-year-old trio reportedly broke into a Palatka middle school campus causing close to $100,000 in damages to the facility on Sunday. Around 4 p.m. Palatka firefighters saw three teenagers running from Jenkins Middle School after responding to a...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman says she was grabbed through door by deliveryman
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
fox35orlando.com
No arrests, few details released month after 7 hurt in downtown Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. - Wednesday marked one month since a late-night shooting in downtown Orlando's entertainment district sent people running for cover away from the bars and restaurants. A total of seven people were hurt and survived. No one was killed. In the weeks following the shooting, few details have been...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Missing Child Alert Canceled. Authorities: Child and Mother found safe in Jacksonville
LAKE MARY, Fla. - UPDATE: The missing Child Alert has been canceled. According to authorities, Skyler Morrison and Ciara Culver were found safe in Jacksonville. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl out of Daytona Beach. Skyler Morrison was last seen in the area of...
fox35orlando.com
Family of Florida teen shot to death in car at apartment complex pleads for help finding killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of Raniyah Gandy, the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed June 1 in her car at a Central Florida apartment complex, is asking for the public's help finding her killer. Family and friends of Raniyah gathered on Tuesday for a news conference wearing T-shirts...
fox35orlando.com
South Carolina man wanted in deadly DUI crash arrested at Florida motel, deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. - A man who was wanted for his alleged role in a DUI crash that killed two people last year in South Carolina was found at a Florida motel Monday evening, deputies said. Randall Thomas Howard, 46, of South Carolina, was arrested at the Econo Lodge motel...
fox35orlando.com
Florida parent claims students waiting more than an hour for bus
Orange County parents are frustrated with delays. One parent says her children are waiting more than an hour for the school bus to take them home.
fox35orlando.com
Persons of interest named in Lake County double-homicide; one in custody
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Ormond Beach Police said an incident on Friday near a Dollar Tree store that ended in a woman's death may have ties to double-homicide in Lake County. Two men were shot and killed at a Lake County home last Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the home on Pennsylvania Road in Altoona around 9 p.m. and found the deceased, later identified as 34-year-old David Thomas Mikell of Umatilla and 41-year-old Shane Eugene Clements of Altoona.
fox35orlando.com
Body found in water next to Hooters in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a retention pond in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the victim was found near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The fire department pronounced the person dead on scene. The body of water...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Police Department announces passing of retired Police Chief Fredrick J. Walsh
ORLANDO, Fla. - Retired Orlando Police Chief Fredrick J. Walsh passed away on Sunday at the age of 80, the Orlando Police Department announced on Twitter Tuesday. Walsh served the Orlando community with "courage, pride, and commitment" for 25 years before retiring in March 1988, according to the police department. Prior to his time as a police chief, Walsh was a veteran of the United States Army having served in France during Vietnam, an online obituary stated.
fox35orlando.com
'Don't come to school': Social media threat prompts law enforcement presence at Olympia High
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Extra security was seen at Olympia High School in Orange County on Wednesday after some parents say they saw threats online against the high school. A video circulating online shows a number of rifles and a pistol lined up in what appears to be a home along with a message that said "Don't come to school tomorrow." Some parents told FOX 35 they are keeping their kids home from school out of caution.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning $175,000 ticket sold in Orlando set to expire Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Check your tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $175,000 and have yet to claim it. Officials said the FANTASY 5 ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store located at 14185 Lake Nona Boulevard in Orlando. Those who purchased tickets...
fox35orlando.com
DeLand mobile home park residents frustrated over rent increase
DELAND, Fla. - Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are panicking as a rent increase is about to go into effect in October. Neighbors in Lakeside Village, off Woodland Boulevard, received a notice their rent would increase from $360 to $550. About 40 residents rent a plot of land to sit their homes on from a company registered as Lakeside Village MHP LLC.
fox35orlando.com
Snook season begins in Florida this week
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - For fishermen in Florida, Christmas morning has arrived. Snook season opens Thursday. FOX35 news hit the waters in Port Canaveral with Captain John Walters to see where the popular spots to catch snook are. Captain John Walters runs a port fishing charter in Cape Canaveral and...
fox35orlando.com
Circle K Fuel Day: How to save 40 cents per gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1 in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla - Better check the fuel tank because drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas at Circle K locations across the country on Thursday, Sept. 1, including here in Central Florida. It's part of the convenience store's "Circle K Fuel Day" promotion. In a...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County commissioners to consider second rental assistance program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - On Tuesday, Orange County commissioners will discuss the current rental crisis and consider another emergency rental assistance program for those still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their first program is set to end at the end of next month. We expect to learn on...
fox35orlando.com
Rollover crash causes heavy traffic delays on I-4 in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - A rollover crash is causing big backups for drivers on Interstate 4 in DeLand on Tuesday morning. Officials say this happened at mile marker 126. All eastbound lanes were closed completely for a short time, but lanes have since reopened. No serious injuries have been reported.
