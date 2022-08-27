ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Extra security was seen at Olympia High School in Orange County on Wednesday after some parents say they saw threats online against the high school. A video circulating online shows a number of rifles and a pistol lined up in what appears to be a home along with a message that said "Don't come to school tomorrow." Some parents told FOX 35 they are keeping their kids home from school out of caution.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO