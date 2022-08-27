ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orange, FL

Florida deliveryman arrested for allegedly touching customer

An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida teens destroy middle school, causing $100K in damages, deputies say

PALATKA, Fla. - Three Florida teens are facing multiple felonies after the 14-year-old trio reportedly broke into a Palatka middle school campus causing close to $100,000 in damages to the facility on Sunday. Around 4 p.m. Palatka firefighters saw three teenagers running from Jenkins Middle School after responding to a...
PALATKA, FL
Florida woman says she was grabbed through door by deliveryman

Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
Persons of interest named in Lake County double-homicide; one in custody

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Ormond Beach Police said an incident on Friday near a Dollar Tree store that ended in a woman's death may have ties to double-homicide in Lake County. Two men were shot and killed at a Lake County home last Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the home on Pennsylvania Road in Altoona around 9 p.m. and found the deceased, later identified as 34-year-old David Thomas Mikell of Umatilla and 41-year-old Shane Eugene Clements of Altoona.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Body found in water next to Hooters in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a retention pond in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the victim was found near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The fire department pronounced the person dead on scene. The body of water...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Police Department announces passing of retired Police Chief Fredrick J. Walsh

ORLANDO, Fla. - Retired Orlando Police Chief Fredrick J. Walsh passed away on Sunday at the age of 80, the Orlando Police Department announced on Twitter Tuesday. Walsh served the Orlando community with "courage, pride, and commitment" for 25 years before retiring in March 1988, according to the police department. Prior to his time as a police chief, Walsh was a veteran of the United States Army having served in France during Vietnam, an online obituary stated.
ORLANDO, FL
'Don't come to school': Social media threat prompts law enforcement presence at Olympia High

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Extra security was seen at Olympia High School in Orange County on Wednesday after some parents say they saw threats online against the high school. A video circulating online shows a number of rifles and a pistol lined up in what appears to be a home along with a message that said "Don't come to school tomorrow." Some parents told FOX 35 they are keeping their kids home from school out of caution.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
DeLand mobile home park residents frustrated over rent increase

DELAND, Fla. - Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are panicking as a rent increase is about to go into effect in October. Neighbors in Lakeside Village, off Woodland Boulevard, received a notice their rent would increase from $360 to $550. About 40 residents rent a plot of land to sit their homes on from a company registered as Lakeside Village MHP LLC.
DELAND, FL
Snook season begins in Florida this week

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - For fishermen in Florida, Christmas morning has arrived. Snook season opens Thursday. FOX35 news hit the waters in Port Canaveral with Captain John Walters to see where the popular spots to catch snook are. Captain John Walters runs a port fishing charter in Cape Canaveral and...
FLORIDA STATE
Rollover crash causes heavy traffic delays on I-4 in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - A rollover crash is causing big backups for drivers on Interstate 4 in DeLand on Tuesday morning. Officials say this happened at mile marker 126. All eastbound lanes were closed completely for a short time, but lanes have since reopened. No serious injuries have been reported.
DELAND, FL

