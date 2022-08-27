ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valrico, FL

Valrico, FL
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa’s Jet ICU helps teen fighting life-threatening amoeba

A Tampa-based air medical transport service provided critical, complimentary assistance Wednesday to a Charlotte County teen suffering from a rare brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, began complaining of headaches five days after swimming at a Port Charlotte park on July 1. After becoming feverish and disoriented, his family drove the boy to a local hospital, where he was diagnosed with meningitis. Doctors believe Naegleria fowleri, a rare brain-eating amoeba, swam up his nose.
TAMPA, FL
WMNF

Pinellas County reopens Section 8 housing voucher waitlist for the first time since 2020

Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/pinellashousingvouchers.wav. For the first time in two years, the Pinellas County Housing Authority has reopened its waitlist for Section 8 housing voucher applications. The online application portal for Section 8 vouchers in Pinellas County opened at 9 AM on Tuesday, August 30, and will remain open through Thursday, September 1,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
