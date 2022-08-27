Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
New Husband Arrested for Soliciting Prostitute on HoneymoonBriana BelcherTampa, FL
Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"TaxBuzzHillsborough County, FL
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
Related
Community helps Bradenton children after parents die in fiery food truck crash
The Jewish Family and Children Services along with Sarasota County food truck owners have joined forces to help the children of a Bradenton couple killed in a crash earlier this month.
More than $30K raised to help childen after parents die in food truck accident
SARASOTA, Fla — After two children were left orphaned following a crash that killed both of their parents in Sarasota, the community is coming together once again to help. Carlos Mendoza and Alondra Lopez were killed when their food truck overturned and caught fire Aug. 16. The couple leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.
Brandon veteran who got VA runaround asks if ‘left hand knew there was a right hand’
For one veteran, getting an appointment with a chiropractor through the VA included an inexplicable run-around that lasted more than a year and included referrals to three incorrect addresses.
Missing dog Chubby Cheese reunited with his Tampa Bay family after 2 years
Chubby Cheese, a dog who disappeared two years ago, is finally back with his family in St. Petersburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overnight Fire Destroys Large Barn In West Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to a structure fire at 10806 Buckskin Place in Tampa early Wednesday morning. HCFR ‘s dispatch center received a 911 call at 2:13 AM Wednesday from a first-party caller initially reporting a fire in the
Assistant manager for Clearwater Dollar Tree stages robbery with teen son, steals $5K: police
An assistant manager at a Clearwater Dollar Tree was arrested Monday after using her 15-year-old son to stage a robbery in a plot to steal from the store, according to police.
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Battle House Fire Tuesday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At approximately noon St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to the 4100 block of 10th St NE for reports of the back of a house on fire. Neighbors noticed smoke coming from the vents on the roof of a home and immediately
mypanhandle.com
Missing Florida teen travels up East Coast in tractor-trailers, is found in rural Virginia
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A missing Florida teenager was found in a rural Virginia county, having traveled up the coast via tractor-trailer rides after her family reported her missing several days earlier, according to Virginia State Police. Virginia State Police (VSP) said the 17-year-old girl ran away from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Battles RV Fire In Riverview
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a large vehicle fire threatening a structure Tuesday afternoon. HCFR’s dispatch center received a 911 call at 3:28 PM this afternoon from a caller reporting their RV was on fire. HCFR’s Engine 16 was
St. Pete woman opens recovery home to help women overcome drug and alcohol addiction
TAMPA, Fla. — International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdoses, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind, according to the official campaign website. Since 2001, the day has been recognized by...
Little Caesars worker took pictures of customers’ credit cards, tried to send money to Cash App account, police say
A Little Caesars worker is accused of taking pictures of customers' credit cards and attempting to transfer funds from their accounts to his Cash App account, the Largo Police Department said.
14-year-old girl charged with arson in massive Walmart fire
A 14-year-old girl was arrested for arson after she intentionally set fire to a Walmart store in Georgia, according to reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 Pumpkin Patches, Halloween Events, Fall Festivals and MORE!
Pumpkin Patches! Halloween! Fall Events! Hooray! . The 2022 list of our favorite pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, Halloween events and more is ghoulishly good and it keeps on growing as event dates are announced! So get your calendar out and start scheduling some fall family pumpkin patch FUN! We are continuing to update and […]
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa’s Jet ICU helps teen fighting life-threatening amoeba
A Tampa-based air medical transport service provided critical, complimentary assistance Wednesday to a Charlotte County teen suffering from a rare brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, began complaining of headaches five days after swimming at a Port Charlotte park on July 1. After becoming feverish and disoriented, his family drove the boy to a local hospital, where he was diagnosed with meningitis. Doctors believe Naegleria fowleri, a rare brain-eating amoeba, swam up his nose.
Pasco deputy accused of stomping, killing cat
A Pasco County sheriff's deputy was arrested for animal abuse Wednesday after authorities said he stomped on his girlfriend's cat while she was away. The cat later died.
WMNF
Pinellas County reopens Section 8 housing voucher waitlist for the first time since 2020
Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/pinellashousingvouchers.wav. For the first time in two years, the Pinellas County Housing Authority has reopened its waitlist for Section 8 housing voucher applications. The online application portal for Section 8 vouchers in Pinellas County opened at 9 AM on Tuesday, August 30, and will remain open through Thursday, September 1,...
Deputies wrangle massive gator at Hernando County Wendy’s
Workers at a Hernando County Wendy's restaurant were off-put by an unusual customer looking for a bite.
1 hospitalized after mobile home catches fire in Dunedin
Firefighters were dispatched to a double wide mobile home in the 27500 block of U.S. Highway 19 early Wednesday morning and found the building filled with smoke and flames.
Grieving family calling for safer bus stops in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County family is advocating for change after Ethan Weiser was killed walking to his bus stop. The 15-year-old high school sophomore was hit by a car in front of his younger sister and now Ethan's family is advocating for safer bus stops. Ethan's uncle,...
Bay News 9
Rising rent becomes a challenge for outreach agencies looking for permanent housing
TAMPA, Fla. — Getting back on your feet and finding a place to live after experiencing homelessness is no easy task. As rent continues to rise across the region, officials with outreach agencies say it’s becoming difficult to find stable and safe housing options for their clients. What...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1