SARASOTA, Fla — After two children were left orphaned following a crash that killed both of their parents in Sarasota, the community is coming together once again to help. Carlos Mendoza and Alondra Lopez were killed when their food truck overturned and caught fire Aug. 16. The couple leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO