Virginia man in Clay County Jail for resisting officer with violence, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville professional dance team final auditions to be held at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Developers want approval to move forward with new Green Cove Springs housing projectJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
OakLeaf Plantation getting new free-standing Panera BreadDon JohnsonOakleaf Plantation, FL
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
3 individuals involved in fight at TIAA Bank Field violated Jaguars code of conduct, team says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars say they have identified three individuals involved in the fight in the stands that went viral on social media earlier this month. The brawl happened during the Jaguars preseason game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at TIAA Bank Field. Caught on video: Fight in...
Tim Tebow, United Soccer League bringing men's and women's expansion teams to Jacksonville
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The United Soccer League (USL) Tuesday announced that JAXUSL, a Jacksonville-based group of investors and executives, has acquired the rights to a USL Championship expansion franchise with the intent of beginning play in 2025. The new club will be the first in Northeast Florida to feature both men’s and women’s professional soccer.
News4Jax.com
Have you been recently evicted?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Data shows evictions in Jacksonville are up. Have you been recently evicted? If you would like to let us know or share your story, fill out the form below.
Jacksonville, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Providence School football team will have a game with Providence School on August 30, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Jacksonville Zoo moving forward with improvement plans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced last fall a five-year, $50 million campaign that will bring upgrades to animal care, improved educational spaces, and guest experience. One of the larger projects is a $20 million manatee rehabilitation center and river for manatees. J. Wayne and Delores...
904happyhour.com
Vintage Market Days Comes to Jacksonville
SAVE THE DATE! VINTAGE MARKET DAYS COMING TO JACKSONVILLE DEC. 2-4 Antique dealers, vintage-inspired artisans + local artists will descend upon Clay County Fairgrounds. ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (August 31, 2022) – Just in time for holiday shopping, Vintage Market Days Jacksonville will bring more than 120 unique, vintage-inspired vendors to one place – making gift-giving for everyone on your ‘Nice List’ a breeze. From homemade candles and home décor to vintage furniture, original artwork, clothing, and much more, the three-day event will be held Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th at Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
News4Jax.com
Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
SPOTLIGHT: Labor Day weekend full of events
Jacksonville, Fl — The third will (hopefully) be the charm for Rod Stewart, who kicks off Labor Day Weekend with his long-awaited performance at Daily’s Place. Stewart was set to perform on August 25, 2020, then August 17, 2021. Both times were rescheduled due to COVID-19. Thursday, Sept....
Residents from Jacksonville living in Okinawa prepare for Typhoon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite not having a hurricane yet in the Atlantic, there are permeant residents of Jacksonville experiencing the effects of a Category 5 Storm system. This is Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, and it passed just south of Okinawa Japan Wednesday home to 70,000 US military service members and their families.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening first Jacksonville restaurant in Mandarin
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen, with roots in Texas and Florida, intends to open its first Jacksonville area restaurant in Claire Lane Center in Mandarin. Area developer Dan Rainville, a joint venture partner, said Aug. 26 he hopes to open in February or March and hire 55-65 employees. Construction could start in November.
First Coast News
'It's horrible:' Jacksonville military mom battles landlord over mold infestation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A battle over mold may be headed to the courtroom. Crystal Kincade had to throw away $38,000 worth of belongings destroyed by mold. As bad as that is, her biggest concern is her health and the health of her children. "It was a good for my...
News4Jax.com
New4JAX Super 10 football: Jackson, Raines, Creekside make big moves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. The Class 1A Rural division is unchanged. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
exoticspotter.com
Bentley Flying Spur | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
I saw this sweet Flying Spur at the Town Center this evening. I haven’t seen a new Flying Spur in well over a year. I got some awesome shots this evening that I will be posting soon. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the community by flagging poor...
News4Jax.com
Eat pizza... in a color-changing cave!
Sitting right next to Sun-Ray Cinema in historic Five Points is the Pizza Cave, a unique restaurant hosting a color-changing backdrop that will leave you speechless. Pizza Cave serves up delicious pizza, salads, and more to visitors of Five Points and customers of Sun-Ray Cinema. River City Live’s first visit to the location was when Pizza Cave opened at the beginning of 2020. Since then, there have been many upgrades and changes as owner Shana and the rest of the crew are eager to serve the hungry people of Jacksonville!
Photos: Clay County deputies rescue goats off Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several goats escaped their enclosure Tuesday. We suppose you could call them baaaaad to the bone. Some Clay County deputies helped wrangle the goats on the side of Blanding Boulevard and were able to bring them to safety. "Thank you for the speedy response guys," writes...
wjct.org
Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week
Hip-Hop $uicideboy$ – Thursday, September 1. New Orleans hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ perform at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville with Maxo Kream, Ski Mask the Slump God and Snot on Thursday. Tickets | Map. Bluegrass. Serene Green – Friday, September 2. Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville...
Abortion access is topic of Tuesday forum with Jacksonville doctors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida's new 15-week ban on abortions was the topic of a larger discussion Tuesday night during a forum with Jacksonville doctors. The conversation comes after Roe v Wade was overturned this summer. "Abortion is on the ballot in November," said Dr. Jennifer Cowart. Abortion is a...
Edward Waters University touts increased enrollment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leadership at Edward Waters University in Jacksonville says its enrollment has increased for the third consecutive year with nearly 1,200 students. According to information released by the university, this is the highest enrollment the institution has seen in nearly 20 years. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
TODAY.com
Frightening video shows wheel fall off of moving school bus
A school bus driver’s quick-thinking saved lives in Jacksonville, Florida, after the wheel of their moving school bus fell off. It marked the second time in the same week that a wheel fell off a bus in the Duval County School District.Aug. 29, 2022.
Jacksonville based charity closing in on 50k raised for local children's hospitals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In less than a year, H.E.A.D on Youth Impact has raised almost $50,000 for local children's hospitals. Founders Chris Ebreo, Eric Dunn, and Patrick Harrack held several raffles during the season last year, offering exclusive experiences to go along with the tickets, flights and hotels. The...
First Coast News
