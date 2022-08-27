Sitting right next to Sun-Ray Cinema in historic Five Points is the Pizza Cave, a unique restaurant hosting a color-changing backdrop that will leave you speechless. Pizza Cave serves up delicious pizza, salads, and more to visitors of Five Points and customers of Sun-Ray Cinema. River City Live’s first visit to the location was when Pizza Cave opened at the beginning of 2020. Since then, there have been many upgrades and changes as owner Shana and the rest of the crew are eager to serve the hungry people of Jacksonville!

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO