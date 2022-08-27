ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Tim Tebow, United Soccer League bringing men's and women's expansion teams to Jacksonville

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The United Soccer League (USL) Tuesday announced that JAXUSL, a Jacksonville-based group of investors and executives, has acquired the rights to a USL Championship expansion franchise with the intent of beginning play in 2025. The new club will be the first in Northeast Florida to feature both men’s and women’s professional soccer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Have you been recently evicted?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Data shows evictions in Jacksonville are up. Have you been recently evicted? If you would like to let us know or share your story, fill out the form below.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Zoo moving forward with improvement plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced last fall a five-year, $50 million campaign that will bring upgrades to animal care, improved educational spaces, and guest experience. One of the larger projects is a $20 million manatee rehabilitation center and river for manatees. J. Wayne and Delores...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Vintage Market Days Comes to Jacksonville

SAVE THE DATE! VINTAGE MARKET DAYS COMING TO JACKSONVILLE DEC. 2-4 Antique dealers, vintage-inspired artisans + local artists will descend upon Clay County Fairgrounds. ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (August 31, 2022) – Just in time for holiday shopping, Vintage Market Days Jacksonville will bring more than 120 unique, vintage-inspired vendors to one place – making gift-giving for everyone on your ‘Nice List’ a breeze. From homemade candles and home décor to vintage furniture, original artwork, clothing, and much more, the three-day event will be held Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th at Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Labor Day weekend full of events

Jacksonville, Fl — The third will (hopefully) be the charm for Rod Stewart, who kicks off Labor Day Weekend with his long-awaited performance at Daily’s Place. Stewart was set to perform on August 25, 2020, then August 17, 2021. Both times were rescheduled due to COVID-19. Thursday, Sept....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

New4JAX Super 10 football: Jackson, Raines, Creekside make big moves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. The Class 1A Rural division is unchanged. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
exoticspotter.com

Bentley Flying Spur | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida

I saw this sweet Flying Spur at the Town Center this evening. I haven’t seen a new Flying Spur in well over a year. I got some awesome shots this evening that I will be posting soon. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the community by flagging poor...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Eat pizza... in a color-changing cave!

Sitting right next to Sun-Ray Cinema in historic Five Points is the Pizza Cave, a unique restaurant hosting a color-changing backdrop that will leave you speechless. Pizza Cave serves up delicious pizza, salads, and more to visitors of Five Points and customers of Sun-Ray Cinema. River City Live’s first visit to the location was when Pizza Cave opened at the beginning of 2020. Since then, there have been many upgrades and changes as owner Shana and the rest of the crew are eager to serve the hungry people of Jacksonville!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Hip-Hop $uicideboy$ – Thursday, September 1. New Orleans hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ perform at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville with Maxo Kream, Ski Mask the Slump God and Snot on Thursday. Tickets | Map. Bluegrass. Serene Green – Friday, September 2. Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Edward Waters University touts increased enrollment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leadership at Edward Waters University in Jacksonville says its enrollment has increased for the third consecutive year with nearly 1,200 students. According to information released by the university, this is the highest enrollment the institution has seen in nearly 20 years. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
