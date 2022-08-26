ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Enter to win 2-day passes to the Pilgrimage Festival!

1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WKRN (“Station”), 441 Murfreesboro Pike Nashville TN 37210, and Pilgrimage Events Inc, LLC c/o Cal Financial 1200 Villa Place Suite 407Nashville, TN 37122 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Furbaby Friday: Nate the Great!

Meet 1-year-old Dachshund mix and the goodest good boy, Nate! Nate is a super happy pup who is very gentle. He loves going on walks with his human(s) and hanging out with other dogs. And as you can see, he loves to smile!. He also loves car rides, playing with...
NASHVILLE, TN
#Middle Tennessee
WKRN

Shift to remote work in Middle TN

Report: Businesses are leasing smaller office spaces in Nashville. Gallatin man accused of attempted murder surrenders. 16-year-old charged in 13-year-old’s death in Antioch.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Filming takes place in downtown Columbia for upcoming Christmas movie

Christmas appeared early in downtown Columbia during August, with the square turning into a winter wonderland decorated with wreaths, lights, and even a layer of snow. The festive decorations acted as the setting for an upcoming Paramount movie said to feature country music singer Tanya Tucker, who was spotted filming on the square last weekend, from Aug. 20-21. Though details of the movie have not been shared yet, the set design indicated a Christmas movie was in the works.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

The hidden dangers that could be hiding in your mattress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates is exposing why some mattresses can be dangerous for you to sleep on. Unfortunately, some families had to find out the hard way, costing them thousands, even tens of thousands, of dollars. WSMV Investigates found out what you need to pay attention to so...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless

According to managers of Chaatable, an Indian restaurant owned by celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan, Friday was business as usual. But workers were suspicious. For months, rumors spread that Chaatable would be closing after four years in business.  Staff members learned from public documents that the management wasn’t renewing the restaurant’s lease and waited to hear […] The post A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville restaurant abruptly closes

Workers at a Nashville restaurant were left suddenly unemployed after a surprise closing. Wilson County goat up for “America’s Favorite Pet”. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Vanderbilt Stadium getting a new name. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of the Week for...
NASHVILLE, TN

