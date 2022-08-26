Read full article on original website
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Furbaby Friday: Nate the Great!
Meet 1-year-old Dachshund mix and the goodest good boy, Nate! Nate is a super happy pup who is very gentle. He loves going on walks with his human(s) and hanging out with other dogs. And as you can see, he loves to smile!. He also loves car rides, playing with...
Where to see a $3 movie in theaters across Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Scrambling for some Labor Day weekend plans? You can see a movie in theaters this Saturday for barely nothing!. Movie tickets across American theaters will cost only $3 for one day, Sept. 3, for "National Cinema Day." The Cinema Foundation said the super deal aims...
Kentucky non-profit brings bus full of essential items for people in Nashville
From Kentucky to Nashville. That’s the route one school bus took to deliver not students, but essential items to families in need.
See Inside Tennessee Lake House Decorated with Insane Amount of Crazy Carousel Horses
Just when you think you've seen everything, then you get on Zillow Gone Wild, on Facebook, and you find out you haven't seen anything yet. Behold, the carousel horse house. Located in Gallatin, TN, near Nashville, the asking price for this lake house is $2,000,000.00. It has 3 bd, 3.5...
School asks artist to cover up ‘pet remembrance’ field painting; instead, he quits
MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The groundskeeper who maintained the Macon County football field said he quit after he claimed the school told him to cover up his latest midfield painting. Shaun Trent had painted elaborate and often timely art on the high school football field for 12 years, and...
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
Tennessee pig missing for weeks reunited with owners
A pet pig on the lam for six weeks was reunited with its owners Wednesday afternoon at Memphis Animal Services.
Shift to remote work in Middle TN
Report: Businesses are leasing smaller office spaces in Nashville. Gallatin man accused of attempted murder surrenders. 16-year-old charged in 13-year-old’s death in Antioch.
Wilderness of the Smokies to add new water coaster, rooftop pool in $40-million expansion
Tennessee's largest indoor waterpark has announced plans for a $40-million expansion, the largest in the 15-year history of the Wilderness of the Smokies.
Filming takes place in downtown Columbia for upcoming Christmas movie
Christmas appeared early in downtown Columbia during August, with the square turning into a winter wonderland decorated with wreaths, lights, and even a layer of snow. The festive decorations acted as the setting for an upcoming Paramount movie said to feature country music singer Tanya Tucker, who was spotted filming on the square last weekend, from Aug. 20-21. Though details of the movie have not been shared yet, the set design indicated a Christmas movie was in the works.
Here's a possible reason why your pet suddenly woke late Sunday night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Did your dog or cat wake suddenly between 11:30 p.m. and midnight Sunday? There may be an explanation. FOX 17 Code Red Meteorologist Greg Bobos says a solar flare that cause a coronal mass ejection impacted the planet. According to SpaceWeather.com, a solar flare is...
Lifetime movie starring Rita Moreno filming in Brentwood this week, extras needed
A Lifetime movie is being filmed at CityPark Brentwood this week. The public is invited to watch the filming, and some extras are needed. According to a news release, the movie starring Oscar winner Rita Moreno will be filmed in front of the Mooreland Mansion Wednesday through Friday. Moreno was...
The hidden dangers that could be hiding in your mattress
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates is exposing why some mattresses can be dangerous for you to sleep on. Unfortunately, some families had to find out the hard way, costing them thousands, even tens of thousands, of dollars. WSMV Investigates found out what you need to pay attention to so...
The country’s first Black-founded fair started in Middle Tennessee. Its legacy lives on from Gallatin to Detroit.
If you drive out to Gallatin and go down Blythe Street, you’ll come across an empty lot sandwiched between a housing development and a barbecue joint. It may not look like much, but this lot was the site of America’s oldest Black-founded fair. In the decades after Emancipation,...
Goodlettsville homeowners say they are out $4K after pool contractor fails to finish work
During the summer and spring months, the Better Business Bureau says these types of scams are common.
A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless
According to managers of Chaatable, an Indian restaurant owned by celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan, Friday was business as usual. But workers were suspicious. For months, rumors spread that Chaatable would be closing after four years in business. Staff members learned from public documents that the management wasn’t renewing the restaurant’s lease and waited to hear […] The post A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
‘Brazen’ thieves target South Nashville businesses for tools, copper
Copper, generators and air conditioners are among the items stolen in a string of business break-ins in South Nashville.
‘Blessing’ turns into ‘curse’ after people dump junk at Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville church has been dealing with illegal dumping. A buildup of junk has been creating problems for church members and their local charity. One church leader said this may be the end of one program they used to help the community. The church has been...
Nashville restaurant abruptly closes
Workers at a Nashville restaurant were left suddenly unemployed after a surprise closing. Wilson County goat up for “America’s Favorite Pet”. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Vanderbilt Stadium getting a new name. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of the Week for...
