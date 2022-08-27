House of the Dragon season 2 gets quick decision from HBO after Game of Thrones spinoff’s premiere breaks ratings records

Red light, green light. Netflix has given the go-ahead to a new season of its Korean thriller Squid Game, the most-watched series in Netflix history. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the high-stakes survival series was nominated for 14 Emmys and made history as the first series not in English to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. With a new season in the works, there are so many questions to be had in anticipation of the new season, like will Seong Gi-hun ever learn how to be a good father? We don't have an answer for that yet, but there are a few things we already know.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO