Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Day-Trips from the Trip-Cities: The Blowing Rock in Blowing Rock, North CarolinaJohn M. DabbsBlowing Rock, NC
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensBlowing Rock, NC
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Related
elizabethton.com
Sometimes Dreams don’t come true, Rangers looking to bounce back
Last Friday night in Roan Mountain the Rangers played pretty good football. When you play a really good football team like Cloudland, you have to play better than pretty good, make only a few mistakes, if any, and score more points than your opponent. This just didn’t happen and the Rangers’ chances of a conference title became really slim.
elizabethton.com
A lot at stake in Elizabethton – Greeneville showdown Friday night
Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten isn’t one for mincing words and didn’t this week as he spoke of his teams need to come to the realization that they failed in getting all three phases of football lined up two weeks ago when they hosted the Science Hill Hilltoppers in The Railroad Rumble and were defeated 17-7.
elizabethton.com
Lady Cyclones pick up conference win
The Elizabethton Lady Cyclone volleyball team picked up a conference win by defeating Johnson County in three sets on Tuesday. The Lady Cyclones took the three-set match 25-11, 25-17, and 25-16 in John Treadway Gym. Gracie Kirsch led the Cyclones offensive effort with 13 kills followed by Zoe Proffitt with...
elizabethton.com
Self-imposed errors continue to hold Lady Cyclones out of win column
The Elizabethton Lady Cyclone volleyball team once again continued to struggle with their own worst enemy that stands before them in the mirror as Coach Leslie Bradley’s team saw another match go by the wayside against the Volunteer Lady Falcons inside John Treadway Gym Monday evening. Elizabethton dropped a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elizabethton.com
Hampton set for trip to NC mountains to face Avery Co.
The Hampton Bulldogs have picked right up from where they left off in the 2021 season as they have won their first two games of the season at Pigeon Forge and last week against Johnson County and now will be boarding the buses on Friday to head toward the mountains of North Carolina to take on Avery County.
elizabethton.com
Lonnie D. Cates
Lonnie D. Cates was born on May 13, 1957, and passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 300 West Mill Street, Elizabethton, TN. The family will receive friends from 5-6 pm and the service will begin at 6 pm.
elizabethton.com
More students choosing ETSU
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University welcomed more than 2,000 first-year students this week. New student enrollment at ETSU looks to be 9% higher than last year and 23% higher than in 2020, according to early enrollment data released by the university today. The ACT scores and high school GPAs of the entering class also have increased. Preliminary data show that the average ACT score for incoming students is 23, and the average high school GPA is 3.53.
elizabethton.com
ROCKIN’ ON THE DOE
More than 4,000 enthusiastic music lovers packed downtown Elizabethton near the Covered Bridge Park Saturday night, clapping, dancing and singing with Resurrection, a Journey tribute band, at Rockin’ On The Doe. The show opened with a performance by Dwayne Morris. The event was the “grand finale” for the Elizabethton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
elizabethton.com
Terry Lee Rice
Terry Lee Rice, 67, Elizabethton, went home to be with his Lord, Monday, August 29, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born June 7, 1955, in Johnson City to the late George Lee & Daisy Knight Rice. He was a graduate of Science Hill High School and attended East...
elizabethton.com
Sharon G. Swann
Sharon Guinn Swann, age 71, of Walland, TN and Beaufort, SC passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, after an extended illness. A native of Elizabethton, TN, she was the daughter of Helma Guinn and Lester Guinn. She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and East Tennessee State University. She received a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from East Tennessee State University. She worked for over 30 years in the Elizabethton School System and the Knox County School System. She took great pride in being a teacher and loved her school children as her own.
elizabethton.com
Roan Mountain Fall Naturalists Rally coming up Sept. 9-11
The Roan Mountain Fall Naturalists Rally will be held September 9-11 and is chocked full of field trips and programs on the outdoors and creatures and things that can be found out there. This year marks the 60th year the Fall Naturalist Rally has been held. During those years it...
elizabethton.com
State funding allows expansion of gambling clinic services to East Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University is home to the second clinic in the state to treat individuals whose lives have been significantly harmed by gambling, thanks to a $1.2 million grant by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (MHSAS). This grant was recently...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elizabethton.com
Bert Street Music Series features Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen
Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen will perform a free concert at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 1. The band was formed in 2010 by Lawson, who serves as the band’s singer, guitarist and band leader. His incendiary guitar playing and powerful performances have riveted audiences throughout the region. Forging an identity as a good-time party band that plays the real-deal blues, down in the mud rock ‘n’ roll and funk music, their joyful music has made the Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen one of the area’s premier attractions.
elizabethton.com
Food City supports Medal of Honor Convention
ABINGDON, Va. — Long recognized as a proud supporter of our nation’s veterans, Food City officials recently announced that the company is hosting a fundraising campaign to benefit the 2022 Medal of Honor Convention. The campaign will begin August 31 and continue through September 9 in all Food...
elizabethton.com
ETSU launches new EQUIP program to increase pathways into rural medicine
JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine announced a new program designed to create more pathways for high school and college students who are interested in careers in medicine to serve rural and underserved communities. The college officially launched EQUIP (Extending Quillen to the...
elizabethton.com
Heritage Alliance to once again host ‘A Spot on the Hill’ in October
A Spot on the Hill, the original, research-based play returns this October to the Old Jonesborough Cemetery. Performances for A Spot on the Hill takes place on October 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a matinee performance on October 15 at 2 p.m. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center and a matinee on October 22 at 2 p.m. in the cemetery.
elizabethton.com
Deal on volunteering: ‘There’s a lot of need in the community’
Danny Deal has worked for more than 36 years in production planning at Snap-on Tools. Most recently, he was newly elected as the commissioner for the Fourth District. He’ll be sworn in Aug. 31 and begin his duties Sept. 1. But Danny Deal is much more than all that:...
elizabethton.com
Police offer cash reward for help locating Dry Branch Road car fire suspect
The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of Brandon Clay Carrier. Carrier has been identified in a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Officials have been investigating what appears to be human remains found after a car...
Comments / 0