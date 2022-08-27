I-40 reconstruction project moves west to stretch between Coors & Unser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, August 29 the road construction project on I-40 through Albuquerque is moving on to its next phase. As crews wrap up the stretch east of Coors, they are moving west to the part of the freeway between Coors and Unser.

That means reduced lanes. Also starting Monday, the westbound offramp at Unser will be closed until the work is complete.

