mynewsla.com
Authorities: Man With Machete Fatally Shot by Deputies
A man with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in the Florence-Firestone area, authorities said. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Second Suspect Arrested in Rowland Heights Armed Robbery
A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Probationer Charged with Fighting Patrol Officers During Arrest in Banning
A 42-year-old probationer accused of hitting a Banning police officer and shoving another as they tried to detain him for harassing a woman and her child was charged Wednesday with felony unlawful use of force on a peace officer and other offenses. Gilbert Nicholas Hernandez Jr. of Joshua Tree was...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Carrying Rifle During Confrontation with Corona Officers
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to confront him and open fire when he didn’t surrender, was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested Friday following a nearly monthlong investigation...
mynewsla.com
Boy Arrested for Alleged Threat That Prompted Two School Lockdowns
A 12-year-old boy suspected of threatening violence at a Menifee middle school, as well as causing alarm at a nearby elementary school, was in custody Wednesday. The youth, identified only as a Bell Mountain Middle School student, was arrested and booked into Riverside Juvenile Hall on Tuesday on suspicion of making criminal threats.
2 arrested after ‘ghost gun,’ catalytic converters found in stolen car in San Bernardino: SBSD
Deputies found a loaded “ghost gun” and three catalytic converters when they pulled over a stolen car in San Bernardino Early Tuesday morning, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. The car, a 2014 Chrysler 300, was pulled over at 3:25 a.m. near 6th Street and Tippecanoe Avenue. Officials said the […]
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Committing String of Burglaries in Temecula Area
A convicted felon accused of breaking into wineries, golf resorts and other businesses in the Temecula Valley over a two-month span was charged Wednesday with multiple counts of burglary. Tyler James Goulet, 32, of Temecula was arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation that began in June.
Fontana Herald News
Man dies after being involved in a fight at a park in Fontana; suspect is arrested
A man died after being involved in a fight with another man at Miller Park on Aug. 30, and a suspect was arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 12:08 p.m., officers responded to the park at 17004 Arrow Boulevard after receiving a report of a man down and bleeding from the ear. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the grass area south of the bathrooms and lifeless with signs of trauma.
AceShowbiz
Death of 'Beyond Scared Straight' Alum Ashley Tropez Investigated as Homicide, Suspect Arrested
The former cast member of the 2010s reality series was found dead at age 24 inside an abandoned California home, according to San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. AceShowbiz - Ashley Tropez, best known for her stint on "Beyond Scared Straight", has tragically passed away. The former reality TV star was found dead inside an abandoned California home last week. She was only 24 years old.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Second of Two Motorists Killed in Crash in Woodland Hills Area
Authorities Wednesday identified the second of two motorists killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at the scene, the Los Angeles...
L.A. Weekly
4 Hospitalized after Head-On Accident on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]
Four Injured in Head-On Collision near Lemon Street. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the scene just east of Lemon Street. Reports indicate that a Nissan Altima and another vehicle collided head-on in the area. However, further events leading up to the collision remain unclear. First responders located both vehicles...
vvng.com
Adelanto man killed in crash on Highway 395 by an 18-year-old distracted driver
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Adelanto man was killed in a crash on US Highway 395 by an 18-year-old distracted driver, officials said. It happened on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at about 1:19 pm, at the intersection of US Highway 395 and Chamberlaine Way in Adelanto. Emergency personnel arrived...
mynewsla.com
Probationer Suspected of Assaulting Banning Patrol Officer During Arrest
A 42-year-old probationer suspected of hitting a Banning police officer trying to detain him for allegedly harassing a woman and her child was being held Monday on $55,000 bail. Gilbert Nicholas Hernandez Jr. of Joshua Tree was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside Saturday on...
Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona
A man is hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday after being shot in Pomona.
Suspect in deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI crash was out on bail for prior DUI, LAPD says
The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash near Dockweiler Beach is demanding answers about the suspect, who police say was out on bail for a previous DUI earlier this year.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. seizes 40,000 Fentanyl pills and 20 pounds of methamphetamine during investigations
Fontana Police Department officers made major seizures of Fentanyl and methamphetamine during the past week. The Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation into the sales of Fentanyl, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Aug. 31. One subject was arrested and 40,000 Fentanyl pills were seized. In addition, over...
recordgazette.net
Transient arrested of battery of Banning police officer
On Saturday, Aug. 27, Banning police officers arrested a transient for the battery of a peace officer, during which one officer was injured. According to a Banning Police Department press release, at approximately 2:08 a.m., Banning police officers were dispatched the report of a subject bothering a female and her child in the parking lot of Jack in the Box at 770 W. Ramsey St. Officers arrived in the area and were advised that the male fled on foot.
Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley
Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley.
2 arrested after man found dead in church parking lot in Corona
Police were dispatched to Church of Christ on Sherman Avenue after receiving reports of a body in the church’s lot. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in his 30s with apparent signs of trauma.
