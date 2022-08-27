ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

mynewsla.com

Authorities: Man With Machete Fatally Shot by Deputies

A man with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in the Florence-Firestone area, authorities said. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Second Suspect Arrested in Rowland Heights Armed Robbery

A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Probationer Charged with Fighting Patrol Officers During Arrest in Banning

A 42-year-old probationer accused of hitting a Banning police officer and shoving another as they tried to detain him for harassing a woman and her child was charged Wednesday with felony unlawful use of force on a peace officer and other offenses. Gilbert Nicholas Hernandez Jr. of Joshua Tree was...
BANNING, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Carrying Rifle During Confrontation with Corona Officers

A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to confront him and open fire when he didn’t surrender, was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested Friday following a nearly monthlong investigation...
CORONA, CA
City
Corona, CA
City
Ontario, CA
Corona, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Boy Arrested for Alleged Threat That Prompted Two School Lockdowns

A 12-year-old boy suspected of threatening violence at a Menifee middle school, as well as causing alarm at a nearby elementary school, was in custody Wednesday. The youth, identified only as a Bell Mountain Middle School student, was arrested and booked into Riverside Juvenile Hall on Tuesday on suspicion of making criminal threats.
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Charged with Committing String of Burglaries in Temecula Area

A convicted felon accused of breaking into wineries, golf resorts and other businesses in the Temecula Valley over a two-month span was charged Wednesday with multiple counts of burglary. Tyler James Goulet, 32, of Temecula was arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation that began in June.
TEMECULA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man dies after being involved in a fight at a park in Fontana; suspect is arrested

A man died after being involved in a fight with another man at Miller Park on Aug. 30, and a suspect was arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 12:08 p.m., officers responded to the park at 17004 Arrow Boulevard after receiving a report of a man down and bleeding from the ear. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the grass area south of the bathrooms and lifeless with signs of trauma.
FONTANA, CA
AceShowbiz

Death of 'Beyond Scared Straight' Alum Ashley Tropez Investigated as Homicide, Suspect Arrested

The former cast member of the 2010s reality series was found dead at age 24 inside an abandoned California home, according to San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. AceShowbiz - Ashley Tropez, best known for her stint on "Beyond Scared Straight", has tragically passed away. The former reality TV star was found dead inside an abandoned California home last week. She was only 24 years old.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
L.A. Weekly

4 Hospitalized after Head-On Accident on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]

Four Injured in Head-On Collision near Lemon Street. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the scene just east of Lemon Street. Reports indicate that a Nissan Altima and another vehicle collided head-on in the area. However, further events leading up to the collision remain unclear. First responders located both vehicles...
FULLERTON, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

BANNING, CA
recordgazette.net

BANNING, CA

