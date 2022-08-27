Read full article on original website
Multi-agency investigation in Southeast Texas leads to possession of narcotics arrests
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Beaumont Police Department, and the Orange Police Department worked together on an investigation that led to the arrest of 4 people who were charged with Possession of Narcotics. In the area of Calder Avenue and 7th Street in Beaumont, detectives...
65-year-old woman charged with setting her home on fire to collect $500,000 insurance
PORT ARTHUR — A woman is accused of setting a fire to burn down her house for the insurance money. The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Patricia Fairman, 65, for first degree arson. Investigators say there were multiple fires during a two day period in July at her...
Family member of West Brook student taken into custody after firearm found in bag
BEAUMONT — A 20-year-old woman who is a family member of a West Brook student is facing two charges after BISD Police say they found a firearm in her bag as she was entering the campus. BISD Police took Taryn Jnelle Biggers, 20, into custody Tuesday. She's charged with...
BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood
TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
Mobile home fire on Ellis in Vidor
VIDOR — Vidor Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Ellis in Vidor. One individual was inside the home at the time of the fire. The individual got out safely with no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at...
Animal advocates lobby Jefferson County DA for justice after death of puppy in Groves
GROVES — The death of a puppy in Groves is galvanizing the community. A month and a half ago since the dog's death, pet lovers and animal advocates are banding together to lobby the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office for justice. They say the woman who has confessed to...
Businessman booked and released after posting bond on charges linked to Dowlen Road crash
BEAUMONT — KFDM/Fox 4 News has learned Walter Naymola Jr., 65, surrendered Monday on three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and was released after posting total bond of $300,000. A Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report indicates Naymola was driving his blue Dodge Ram pickup and traveling...
Entergy Texas partners with The United Way for a day of caring
PORT ARTHUR — Many volunteers from Entergy work alongside United Way employees and volunteers for United Way Day of Caring Project. The United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County sites Entergy Texas as a community partner. Last week these individuals gathered to pack 200 bags of snacks, mask, and kind notes for home bound senior citizens.
Beloved LU mail carrier will postmark final letter and retire August 31
BEAUMONT — “Don’t start something and then stop –– you have to see it through and finish,” Cynthia Perkins said, recalling advice she would often receive from her late mother. The Burkeville, Texas, native took those words to heart. After 40 years of service...
Expiring waivers create challenges for districts trying to provide free school meals
ORANGE COUNTY — Changes are creating challenges for school cafeterias. During the pandemic, all students were able to eat for free at schools, regardless of a family's income level, because of waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This school year though, those waivers have expired, and that tightens...
Groves PD turns over puppy death investigation to District Attorney's Office
GROVES — We have new details to share about a disturbing puppy death case Angel San Juan first told you about in July. Investigators say the five month old pit bull mix died from heat exhaustion July 13 after he was left in a cage with no water outside a home in Groves.
Lead prosecutor in Jerrod Watkins case: "Everything came together"
ORANGE COUNTY — The lead prosecutor in the Jerrod Lee Watkins case tells KFDM/Fox 4 he received the maximum sentence under the law and they're are proud of the case they put together, along with police, investigators, experts and witnesses. Watkins pleaded guilty late Monday to three charges after...
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's been nearly three months since a warrant was issued for a 40-year-old man in Jefferson County, but he's still fleeing from justice. Law enforcement needs your help to track him down. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's On the Run report.
BREAKING: Watkins pleads guilty in deaths of Robert Jackson, Jillian Blanchard
ORANGE COUNTY — KFDM/Fox 4 News has learned Jerrod Lee Watkins pleaded guilt to three charges late Monday afternoon after his trial had begun and a jury was selected in Orange County. He was on trial for the death of Robert Jackson but pleaded to all three charges stemming...
Beaumont man arrested for aggravated assault family violence
BEAUMONT — Update- Officers with BPD’s Special Assignment Unit took Eaglin into custody Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. The Beaumont Police Department would like to thank everyone who called in tips to Crime Stoppers. The Beaumont Police Department's Family Violence Unit is looking for 36-year-old Robert J. Eaglin, who...
Missing man from Beaumont has not been heard from by family in over a year
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are looking for 80-year-old Issac Morris. Beaumont PD reports, Morris is described as a black male, grey hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’5 and 140lbs. The reporting party is family who has not seen Morris in over a year. He was reported to be living with his great niece and her daughter in Beaumont.
GoFundMe set up to help family of Jeremy Squiers following fatal motorcycle accident
GROVES — Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs and other expenses for Jeremy Squiers, a beloved wrecker driver who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Groves. Squiers, 39, was thrown from the motorcycle after the accident at about 7 a.m....
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies at hospital after falling from Highway 73 and landing on street
GROVES — A motorcyclist has died at a hospital after falling off Highway 73 and landing on 39th Street. Jeremy Squiers, 39, from Groves, was thrown from the motorcycle after the accident at about 7 a.m. Sunday on Highway 73 and landed on 39th Street while the motorcycle remained on Highway 73, according to information Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice provided to KFDM/Fox 4.
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years of joy
BEAUMONT — Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a huge way. On September 1 the first 250 guests at each location will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, an individually packaged miniature Bunt Cake, in celebration. Bakery locations and menu can be found here. Nothing Bundt Cakes...
