Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood

TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
KFDM-TV

Mobile home fire on Ellis in Vidor

VIDOR — Vidor Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Ellis in Vidor. One individual was inside the home at the time of the fire. The individual got out safely with no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at...
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

Entergy Texas partners with The United Way for a day of caring

PORT ARTHUR — Many volunteers from Entergy work alongside United Way employees and volunteers for United Way Day of Caring Project. The United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County sites Entergy Texas as a community partner. Last week these individuals gathered to pack 200 bags of snacks, mask, and kind notes for home bound senior citizens.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Lead prosecutor in Jerrod Watkins case: "Everything came together"

ORANGE COUNTY — The lead prosecutor in the Jerrod Lee Watkins case tells KFDM/Fox 4 he received the maximum sentence under the law and they're are proud of the case they put together, along with police, investigators, experts and witnesses. Watkins pleaded guilty late Monday to three charges after...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon

JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's been nearly three months since a warrant was issued for a 40-year-old man in Jefferson County, but he's still fleeing from justice. Law enforcement needs your help to track him down. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's On the Run report.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont man arrested for aggravated assault family violence

BEAUMONT — Update- Officers with BPD’s Special Assignment Unit took Eaglin into custody Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. The Beaumont Police Department would like to thank everyone who called in tips to Crime Stoppers. The Beaumont Police Department's Family Violence Unit is looking for 36-year-old Robert J. Eaglin, who...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Missing man from Beaumont has not been heard from by family in over a year

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are looking for 80-year-old Issac Morris. Beaumont PD reports, Morris is described as a black male, grey hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’5 and 140lbs. The reporting party is family who has not seen Morris in over a year. He was reported to be living with his great niece and her daughter in Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies at hospital after falling from Highway 73 and landing on street

GROVES — A motorcyclist has died at a hospital after falling off Highway 73 and landing on 39th Street. Jeremy Squiers, 39, from Groves, was thrown from the motorcycle after the accident at about 7 a.m. Sunday on Highway 73 and landed on 39th Street while the motorcycle remained on Highway 73, according to information Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice provided to KFDM/Fox 4.
GROVES, TX
KFDM-TV

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years of joy

BEAUMONT — Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a huge way. On September 1 the first 250 guests at each location will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, an individually packaged miniature Bunt Cake, in celebration. Bakery locations and menu can be found here. Nothing Bundt Cakes...
BEAUMONT, TX

