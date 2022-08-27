ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

MLive.com

Division 3 shakeup headlines Week 2 Michigan high school volleyball rankings

Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena is the end goal for all of Michigan’s high school volleyball teams, but reaching the state championship venue doesn’t happen overnight. At this point in the season, getting better every time on the court is the objective, and some teams are making bigger leaps than others, which is reflected in the latest rankings from the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive.com

Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 2 Metro Detroit football matchups

Well, after 2021 was the best years for Purcell’s Picks, I have stumbled out of the gates to open the 2022 season. Mustering just a 9-10 record last week, I’m really hoping for a nice turnaround this week. There are a couple of interesting OAA and MAC matchups while the Warren De La Salle vs. Muskegon game looms large on Friday.
DETROIT, MI
WOOD

Hospice of Michigan treats young athlete to an unforgettable day with the U of M football team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a very special story to share with you today – one of hopes and dreams. A young Muskegon man’s dream was to spend a day at the Big House in Ann Arbor and that dream actually not only came true, but far exceeded what Dametrius “Meechie” Walker ever expected. It all happened thanks to a program that’s part of Hospice of Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan

This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022

Who's got the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas?. If you're like me, you never get sick of eating juicy cheeseburgers. With so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan, we're looking for your favorites. You can use the form below to nominate your favorite now. Nominations will run until Wednesday, September 7th. Then you will be able to vote daily between September 7th through Tuesday, September 20th.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Flint Journal

Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#West Michigan#Catholic School#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports#Mason County Central#Shelby 20#West Catholic
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
MICHIGAN STATE
