ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wales, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycbs4.com

Gameday is almost here! Florida vs. Utah on Sept. 3rd

Florida football is less than a week away and their first opponent is seventh ranked Utah. No doubt that the Gators will be in for a tough fight ahead, but head coach Billy Napier knows that this team should not be taken lightly. He will continue preparing his team until Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Bradford Middle School closes due to classroom flooding

Bradford County — Bradford Middle School students won't be back in school until Thursday, because of flooding. Bradford County Public Schools Operations and Safety Director Jeff Edison said issues resulted from Sunday night's storms. “We had 3 roof drain failures at the middle school, and so in Building 1...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Teenagers accused of damaging a Palatka middle school

Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) says Jenkins Middle School received an estimate of about $100,000 to repair several buildings. The Sherriff's office accuses three teenagers of causing the damage. Officers say around 4:00pm on Sunday they received a call that there was smoke in the area where the middle school...
PALATKA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Lake Wales, FL
Ocala, FL
Education
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Sports
Lake Wales, FL
Sports
Lake Wales, FL
Education
mycbs4.com

UF Police Hosts Tailgating for Safety

Gainesville, FL — Tailgating season is starting soon and the UF Police wants to make sure everyone stays safe. Their second annual event 'Tailgating for Safety' is an informative event that shows students that help is around the corner to everyone on campus. They also want to show students...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

New Publix opening Thursday in Gainesville

A new Publix will make it's return this Thursday located in the Westgate Shopping Center. The doors will officially open at 7:00am at 3315 West University Avenue where it used to reside just a little over a year ago. The former location was demolished with hopes to rebuild a new up-to-date location. The new store will be open everyday from 7:00am to 10:00pm.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#P K#Inclement Weather#American Football#Highschoolsports#Vanguard#P K Yonge
mycbs4.com

Gas prices increase after weeks of going down

The average price of gas in Florida increased seven cents per gallon, AAA reported. That ended a streak of gas prices going down for 70-days. On Sunday, the statewide average stood at $3.61 per gallon, according to AAA. Over the last ten weeks, gas prices dropped $1.36 per gallon, which...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Farm cares for retired horses in Alachua County

Mill Creek Farm in Gainesville offers care for elderly, military and police horses. The farm provides lifelong care and treatment for horses that were abandoned, neglected, and abused. It is home to over 140 horses who receive all the special attention that they need from the farm including veterinary care, grooming, and feeding.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Citra man arrested for stabbing man to death after argument

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested a man Sunday for second-degree murder after he stabbed a victim to death. Jose Ismael Florencio, 24, stabbed Marvin Lee Pate, 48, at a home on NE 134th Place in Citra, Florida. At around 7:40...
CITRA, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala man leading drug trafficking organization sentenced to 38 years

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala man Jonathan Jermain Thomas, 33, was sentenced Monday to 38 years and 4 months in federal prison. A federal jury convicted Thomas in April of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and more than 1 kilogram of heroin.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mycbs4.com

Fatal fentanyl overdose leads to murder charge in Marion County

Marion County — A Marion County detective arrested 20-year-old Marquis Rosado, accusing him of first degree murder from a person who died of a fentanyl overdose. The Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Marcus Lane II died on October 12, 2021. The Medical Examiner's Office found Lane died from a toxic amount of fentanyl and ethanol.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

U.S. Energy Secretary says gas prices will stabilize

Since gas prices nearly hit $5 a gallon in mid-June, they have gone down for 10 straight weeks. "I'm very appreciative of that," Gainesville resident Lanxton Davis said. According to GasBuddy, gas in Gainesville costs a little less than $3.66 gallon. "It's amazing how much you can spend on gas,"...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy