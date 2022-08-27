A new Publix will make it's return this Thursday located in the Westgate Shopping Center. The doors will officially open at 7:00am at 3315 West University Avenue where it used to reside just a little over a year ago. The former location was demolished with hopes to rebuild a new up-to-date location. The new store will be open everyday from 7:00am to 10:00pm.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO