mycbs4.com
Gameday is almost here! Florida vs. Utah on Sept. 3rd
Florida football is less than a week away and their first opponent is seventh ranked Utah. No doubt that the Gators will be in for a tough fight ahead, but head coach Billy Napier knows that this team should not be taken lightly. He will continue preparing his team until Saturday.
mycbs4.com
Bradford Middle School closes due to classroom flooding
Bradford County — Bradford Middle School students won't be back in school until Thursday, because of flooding. Bradford County Public Schools Operations and Safety Director Jeff Edison said issues resulted from Sunday night's storms. “We had 3 roof drain failures at the middle school, and so in Building 1...
mycbs4.com
Middle school student arrested for bringing gun to Mebane Middle School in Alachua
Alachua — Monday afternoon the Alachua Police Department says a Mebane middle school student had a gun in his backpack at school. Police say the school went into a lockdown after another student told a teacher, who then told the school resource officer. They say this happened at 1:00 PM Monday.
mycbs4.com
Teenagers accused of damaging a Palatka middle school
Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) says Jenkins Middle School received an estimate of about $100,000 to repair several buildings. The Sherriff's office accuses three teenagers of causing the damage. Officers say around 4:00pm on Sunday they received a call that there was smoke in the area where the middle school...
mycbs4.com
UF Police Hosts Tailgating for Safety
Gainesville, FL — Tailgating season is starting soon and the UF Police wants to make sure everyone stays safe. Their second annual event 'Tailgating for Safety' is an informative event that shows students that help is around the corner to everyone on campus. They also want to show students...
mycbs4.com
Residents at Hills of Santa Fe say they feel trapped by the flooding
Alachua County, FL — Neighbors at the Hills of Santa Fe Community in Gainesville are still facing the aftermath of the flooding from Sunday storms. “You know we feel trapped," resident Pamela O'Steen said her home flooded on Sunday. She said water came through her front door, with two...
mycbs4.com
New Publix opening Thursday in Gainesville
A new Publix will make it's return this Thursday located in the Westgate Shopping Center. The doors will officially open at 7:00am at 3315 West University Avenue where it used to reside just a little over a year ago. The former location was demolished with hopes to rebuild a new up-to-date location. The new store will be open everyday from 7:00am to 10:00pm.
mycbs4.com
Man accused of throwing object at a car on Archer Road near Butler Plaza
Gainesville — Police say Sunday afternoon David Dunson threw a three inch rock, or piece of asphalt, at a car stopped in traffic. Police say the object hit the rear passenger side door, leaving a dent and chipping paint. Police say the damage was eight inches below the window, and a person was sitting there.
mycbs4.com
Gas prices increase after weeks of going down
The average price of gas in Florida increased seven cents per gallon, AAA reported. That ended a streak of gas prices going down for 70-days. On Sunday, the statewide average stood at $3.61 per gallon, according to AAA. Over the last ten weeks, gas prices dropped $1.36 per gallon, which...
mycbs4.com
Farm cares for retired horses in Alachua County
Mill Creek Farm in Gainesville offers care for elderly, military and police horses. The farm provides lifelong care and treatment for horses that were abandoned, neglected, and abused. It is home to over 140 horses who receive all the special attention that they need from the farm including veterinary care, grooming, and feeding.
mycbs4.com
Citra man arrested for stabbing man to death after argument
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested a man Sunday for second-degree murder after he stabbed a victim to death. Jose Ismael Florencio, 24, stabbed Marvin Lee Pate, 48, at a home on NE 134th Place in Citra, Florida. At around 7:40...
mycbs4.com
Ocala man leading drug trafficking organization sentenced to 38 years
OCALA, Fla. — Ocala man Jonathan Jermain Thomas, 33, was sentenced Monday to 38 years and 4 months in federal prison. A federal jury convicted Thomas in April of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and more than 1 kilogram of heroin.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville Police officers received Narcan and went to hospital after making arrest
Gainesville — Gainesville police say two police officers received Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, after possibly being exposed to drugs during an arrest. Police say the officers went to the hospital and have now been released. Police say dispatch sent officer Sunday morning at 9:45 to the Waw...
mycbs4.com
Fatal fentanyl overdose leads to murder charge in Marion County
Marion County — A Marion County detective arrested 20-year-old Marquis Rosado, accusing him of first degree murder from a person who died of a fentanyl overdose. The Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Marcus Lane II died on October 12, 2021. The Medical Examiner's Office found Lane died from a toxic amount of fentanyl and ethanol.
mycbs4.com
DeSantis: Florida suing FDA to get less expensive Canadian prescription drugs
LAKELAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The state of Florida is suing the federal Food and Drug Administration to buy less expensive prescription drugs from Canada. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement at a distribution facility in Lakeland, saying "All the stuff is ready to go." He explained the state used...
mycbs4.com
U.S. Energy Secretary says gas prices will stabilize
Since gas prices nearly hit $5 a gallon in mid-June, they have gone down for 10 straight weeks. "I'm very appreciative of that," Gainesville resident Lanxton Davis said. According to GasBuddy, gas in Gainesville costs a little less than $3.66 gallon. "It's amazing how much you can spend on gas,"...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville ordinances aim to reduce plastic waste to take effect this week
The city's new ordinance says customers need to request plastic utensils. City Commissioners hope that reduces how much plastic restaurants buy and give out. Bo Prum owns Prum's Kitchen in downtown Gainesville. He believes the new ordinances will help. "Not to mention that the price have gone up double or...
