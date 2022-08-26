ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today

Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
3 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022

There are some companies listed on the stock market that fly underneath most investors' radars, and among this select group of companies are some that have real potential to be great investments. These select stocks aren't super-secret and none promise to make you an instant millionaire if you invest. In fact, investors do know about them. They just don't get the same level of attention for whatever reason.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Taiwan Semi, Exxon Mobil and Tencent

Chicago, IL – August 30, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Taiwan Semi TSM, Exxon Mobil XOM and Tencent TCEHY.
Baidu Swings To Profit In Q2, But Revenue Down 5%

(RTTNews) - Chinese Internet company Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) reported Tuesday a profit for the second quarter compared to a loss last year, which was weighed down by a hefty fair value loss from long-term investments. The company said it continued to optimize costs and enhance operational efficiency. For the second...
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?

The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
Stock Market News for Aug 30, 2022

U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday as investors struggled to regain their lost confidence from last week’s selloff as they continued to react to remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said the central bank will not go soft on its rate-hike policy till it is able to fully check inflation. All three major indexes ended in negative territory.
2 Monster Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Investing in monster-sized stocks comes with unique challenges. Growth, for example, can be difficult if it's at or near market saturation. Management inefficiencies can also cause problems at super-large companies, which can eat away at earnings. That doesn't mean monster stocks shouldn't be avoided altogether. Rather, investors should simply focus...
Why Lucid and Nikola Dropped While Plug Power Rose Today

It's no surprise that many electric vehicle (EV) start-ups have plans to raise capital as they work toward manufacturing at a scale that brings in enough cash. Investors react negatively anyway when those plans are announced. Today, that helped drive shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA)...
3 Ultra-High-Yielding Finance Stocks to Buy With $1,000

This has been a roller-coaster year for investors. The S&P 500 index got off to its worst start since 1970, and bottomed out (so far) in mid-June. But it has spent much of the last two months clawing back at least some of those losses. While such downturns can be...
YRC (YELL) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock

Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Has Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Terminix Global Holdings (TMX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Terminix Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: TMX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.84, changing hands as low as $42.69 per share. Terminix Global Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 30th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Alico, Inc. ALCO is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73% downward over the last 60 days. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN is the bank...
Is Regions Financial (RF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

Comments from the Fed and geopolitical tensions are just two catalysts that have roiled the markets recently, leaving investors to find a lot of red in their portfolios. All's not lost, though. Fortifying your holdings with reliable dividend stocks can provide streams of passive income to strengthen your finances during these tumultuous times.
First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, FCNCA's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross." There's a reason traders love a golden cross...
