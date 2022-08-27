The Extra Point: Providence Christian vs Ashford

ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — In Houston County, the Ashford YellowJackets and the Providence Christian Eagles square off at W.H. Brown Field.

One of these teams kicked off its region campaign with a win.

The Eagles defeated the Yellowjackets 35-8.

