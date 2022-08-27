ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The health of honey bee colonies in Iowa

Stacker investigated honey bee health in Iowa using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Iowa DNR uses $10,000 to help protect threatened Blanding’s turtles

(The Center Square) – Iowa is using about $10,000 to help Blanding’s turtles, which are a threatened species in The Hawkeye State. The species is a candidate for a federal list of threatened species, according to an article in an Iowa Department of Natural Resources e-newsletter The Center Square received Tuesday.

