Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

6-5-5, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, five, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

The Associated Press

